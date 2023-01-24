Did you spot the cat in this morning’s photo? First, the regular photo again. . .
And the reveal:
Cat, enlarged:
It looks as if most readers got it very quickly, but I had a heck of a time spotting it!
4 thoughts on “Here’s the cat!”
I found it relatively quickly, not seconds, minutes. But I still can’t quite believe it. It seems almost ghost like.
Ditto!
Yeah but it looks carved – not a live cat.
It does look odd. It was the ears that I noticed first, but it took about five minutes for me to see it. A couple of cat loving friends gave up.