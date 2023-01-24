Spot the cat!

Readers’ wildlife will resume tomorrow while I conserve the contributions I have. Keep sending them in, as I can never have too many. Thanks to those who already answered the call.

Reader Stephen sent me this photo of a woodpile, and there’s a cat in there somewhere. Can you spot it? You can say whether you succeeded or not in the comments, but don’t reveal its location there so that other readers have a chance to find it for themselves.

I’ll put the reveal up at noon Chicago time.

I found it really hard to spot, but a few other people found it readily. Maybe there’s some kind of mental dichotomy in people’s ability to spot camouflaged critters.