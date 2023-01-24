Readers’ wildlife will resume tomorrow while I conserve the contributions I have. Keep sending them in, as I can never have too many. Thanks to those who already answered the call.
Reader Stephen sent me this photo of a woodpile, and there’s a cat in there somewhere. Can you spot it? You can say whether you succeeded or not in the comments, but don’t reveal its location there so that other readers have a chance to find it for themselves.
I’ll put the reveal up at noon Chicago time.
I found it really hard to spot, but a few other people found it readily. Maybe there’s some kind of mental dichotomy in people’s ability to spot camouflaged critters.
9 thoughts on “Spot the cat!”
Found it—about 45 seconds.
Got it.
Got lucky. Found it in seconds
I’m pretty sure I found it. Unless I’m wrong, it was almost immediate.
Maybe.
I suspect there are two cats.
I lucked out, like I was napping.
Two candidates, probably both wrong. Nice woodpile, anyway.
Got it in under a minute, but it’s a wonderful treasure hunt!