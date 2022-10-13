Anti-Semitism rears its head at UC Berkeley

As you know, the “progressive” Left platform includes “anti-Zionism”, a code word for “the abolition of Israel as a Jewish state”. And that, in turn, means “the abolition of Israel and its replacement by Palestine”. That is to be enacted through the “right of return”, i.e., all descendants of Palestinians who left Israel when the state was established in 1948 will come back to Israel as citizens. The “descendants” claim means that millions of Palestinians would move to Israel, and we all know what would happen then. Mass fighting and slaughter, to name two things. What Palestine—and the progressive Left—want is not a two-state solution, but a one-state solution, and that state would be Palestine. If you doubt that, look at the ubiquitous slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” This means that Israel will be completely replaced by Palestine.
Israel isn’t perfect of course, but you don’t have to approve of all the Israeli government’s actions to support the country’s existence. What always baffles me about the “progressive” left is that Palestine is the real apartheid state, prohibiting Jewish inhabitants and oppressing women, gays, apostates, and nonbelievers, as well as frmenting terrorism against civilians. Where would you prefer to live as a nonbeliever, LGBTQ+ person, or a woman? Israel or Palestine?
Ergo the more Left-wing colleges have begun a campaign of demonizing both Israel and Jews themselves, called “Zios” because most Jews support Israel and the continuance of that Jewish state. This college-level anti-Semitism also manifests itself in support of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement, also aimed at eliminating Israel. It’s worth adding that the U.S. government (yes, the Biden administration) is investigating the University of Southern California for civil rights violations of its Jewish students.
But Berkeley exceeded all college anti-Semitism this month when nine student groups decided to ban all speakers who were “supporters of Israel”. That is, a speaker who doesn’t say anything about Israel in his or her speech is still prohibited from speaking if they’ve expressed support for Israel in other places. It’s bad enough to ban speakers whose talk supports Israel, but far worse to punish speakers for the crime of having supported Israel in other places. You are not allowed to speak because you have the wrong sentiments.
Steve Lubet, an emeritus professor of law at Northwestern, describes the situation in the article below from the Chronicle of Higher Education:
An excerpt:
The University of California’s Berkeley campus has been a hotbed of leftist politics since at least the early 1960s, so it is unsurprising that students at its prestigious law school have long embraced the cause of Palestinian rights. It was shocking, however, when the latest expression of anti-Israel sentiment veered into territory so extreme that even the law school’s progressive dean, Erwin Chemerinsky, observed that it could be seen as antisemitic. Although the students had not in any sense established “Jewish-free zones,” as some overheated commentaries called them, what they did was bad enough. Nine law-school affinity organizations, nominally representing a majority of the student body, adopted a bylaw providing that they will not “lend platforms to speakers” who “have professed or continue to hold” Zionist views.
Yes, you read that correctly. The bylaw does not simply prohibit pro-Israel presentations at the organizations’ events. It bans speakers on any topic who happen to support the existence of Israel — a category that encompasses more than 80 percent of the world’s Jews, and includes many Berkeley Law students and faculty. As Chemerinsky remarked in an email to students, “Indeed, taken literally, this would mean that I could not be invited to speak because I support the existence of Israel, though I condemn many of its policies.” For the same reason, I would also be unable to speak to the student groups about my research on 19th-century abolitionist lawyers, notwithstanding my decades of support for the anti-occupation movement within Israel. (Disclosure: I am a 1973 alumnus of Berkeley Law.)
You can see the gist of Dean Chemerinsky’s letter here; he’s Jewish, but by no means an unalloyed supporter of the Israeli government or its actions. Here’s part of what he said:
“I have learned that student groups have been asked to adopt a statement strongly condemning Israel and some have done so. Of course, it is the First Amendment right of students to express their views on any issues,” he wrote.
“It is troubling to broadly exclude a particular viewpoint from being expressed,” he added. “Indeed, taken literally, this would mean that I could not be invited to speak because I support the existence of Israel, though I condemn many of its policies.”
His email went on: “The principles of community for the Berkeley campus stress that we are committed to ensuring freedom of expression and dialogue that elicits the full spectrum of views held by our varied communities.”
Chemerinsky, speaking to J., [the Jewish News of Northern California] added this:
. . . “to say that anyone who supports the existence of Israel — that’s what you define as Zionism — shouldn’t speak would exclude about, I don’t know, 90 percent or more of our Jewish students.”
The reason for the ban, according to the penultimate link above, was “protecting the safety and welfare of Palestinian students”. That, of course, is bogus, a ridiculous playing of the “safety” and “harm cards.. No student would be “unsafe” because of a talk given by a speaker who supports Israel. (What they mean, of course, is that such a talk would “offend” them.) This is a mere show, one meant to express the students’ antisemitism and denigration of a supposedly “apartheid” state in favor of an oppressive theocracy that really practices apartheid.
Who are the groups who passed this resolution? This link gives the list:
. . . the Berkeley Law Muslim Student Association, Middle Eastern and North African Law Students Association, Womxn of Color Collective, Asian Pacific American Law Students Association, Queer Caucus, Community Defense Project, Women of Berkeley Law, and Law Students of African Descent.
In other words, it’s Progressives versus Jews. Now the UCB resolution is not really a violation of First-Amendment freedom of speech because the students have every right to invite their own speakers. But freedom of speech should extend beyond the First Amendment at universities; it should allow students to be exposed to controversial views for reasons best expressed by Mill in On Liberty. By widening “unapproved speakers” to “all speakers who have, at some time in their lives, supported the existence of Israel”, Berkeley Law has collectively stoppered its ears while crying ‘Nyah, nyah, nyah, nyah!”
Lubet suggests other ways to express disapproval of Berkeley Law, including asking all speakers to refuse to speak at the school on principle, or asking judges to not accept as law clerks ringleaders of this resolution. I certainly favor the first tactic, though I’ll never be invited to speak at Berkeley Law. I leave it up to the readers to judge the second.
But if you still think that actions like these are designed to express disapproval of the Israeli government’s actions, you’ve bought into one of the dissimulations of the Progressive Left. This has nothing to do with the Israeli government. The real purpose is to show disapproval of Israel as a state and of those who support its existence. It is “anti-Zio”, which is the same thing as anti-Semitism.
14 thoughts on “Anti-Semitism rears its head at UC Berkeley”
Yes indeed. The far left wants to wipe Israel from the face of the earth. And, by holding American Jews responsible for Israeli policies, they are revealing their antisemitism for all to see. This is pure hypocrisy, of course. Palestinian students are not harmed when Jewish faculty members or speakers—the great majority of who support Israel’s right to exist—come to speak on topics as diverse as physics, economics, law, literature, whatever, topics unrelated to their support for a Jewish homeland. This move is clearly an attempt to erase Jews from the academic scene, an odious prospect.
> most Jews support Israel and the continuance of that Jewish state.
Do we, though? Serious question, and I’m not trying to be confrontational. I’m not sure how to find accurate polling data.
Anecdotally, I know a lot of atheists of Jewish descent who don’t support Israel (some are anarcho-atheists; others are leftist atheists under age 50). I hesitate to find a neutral way of polling people, without push-polling (trying to influence people) or otherwise getting a tainted sample. Because of the complexity of the question ‘Who is a Jew’, I think we’ll have a hard time impartially getting representative feedback from those who are not devout.
There are data in the article.
None of this actually helps Palestinians and it hurts Jews (not just Israelis) so it’s all just a gloss for the students’ antisemitism.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/11/opinion/murkhiyeh-death-hebron.html?smid=url-share
It’s a little strange that the Queer Caucus is signed on to this.
I think it demonstrates the exceedingly shallow intellectual depth of the students who simply believe the copious amount of propaganda manufactured by the Arab world about “Palestine” and Israel. And this includes the corruption of most academic Middle East Departments which have received huge donations from the likes of Qatar. When you see professors at your protests, you assume that the intellectual underpinnings of your position is sound.
In their defense I would say that it is not easy to determine the truth these days. It requires a sincere academic resolve to investigate the proper source documents (now more than 100 years old), to appreciate actual International law as opposed to, for example, mere UN Resolutions, and to vet the various competing testimonies.
I don’t know if you’ve seen the final and third episode of Ken Burns’s recent documentary on the US’s response to the Holocaust.
The very end of the episode shows news clips of Dylann Roof, the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, the Charlottesville protest violence, some Trump speeches, and the 2021 Capitol riot.
For having an ‘objective’ view on the Holocaust, you would think the episode would have clips of this strand of anti-Zionism among campuses, Palestinian rhetoric against Israel, and other anti-Semitic trends from the far Left along with those attitudes from the Right presented adamantly in that same episode. Is Ken deliberately glossing over those details for some “America-is-a-loathsome-nation-because-of-white-supremacy” narrative?
Hmmm, that is a good point. II am sure that every historical documentary can gather criticisms about it left this or that out. Perhaps his intention was to follow the thread of traditional antisemitism, so it kept its focus on the far right. Still, it would have been mighty nice to see it acknowledge the rise of this problem on the left.
We are told over and over again that criticism of Israel is not anti-Semitic. That may be so. But the downright obsession with which Israel – and only Israel – is criticized can hardly be explained otherwise.
Aside from its implicit antisemitism, the law student organizations’ ban is a classic of the totalitarian mentality: it would exclude (under the rubric of “Inclusion”) all speakers guilty of wrongthink. The next step for Progressives will undoubtedly be a requirement that potential speakers all submit Diversity Statements—so as to safeguard the “safety” of those who might conceivably be offended by any hint of non-DEI thought.
Many of us with a sentimental attachment to the four-letter word “Left” have begun to wonder why groups claiming to be Progressive keep going this way. Maybe there is a psychological connection between the aim for utopia, and the demand that everybody, at all times, vigilantly exclude every hint of wrongthink.
Anyone horrified by this might read this article at Bari Weiss’ Substack, concerning American Jewish students who choose to emigrate to Israel on graduation after their experiences at an American university.
It’s no better in the UK. My best man, retired from his north London medical practice, made an exploratory trip to Israel given his level of concern about anti-semitism in the UK Labour party. When Boris won, and Corbyn was dethroned he delayed that plan and moved out of London instead. He is ready to go though, if Starmer gets in and does not control the powerful anti-semitic faction in his party.
I find it disturbing that future lawyers would be so averse to being exposed to an opposing argument. Makes me wonder if they understand what lawyers do.
Such puritanical sentiments don’t seem like they would be an asset.
Boycotting all the students for clerkships has been suggested for Yale Law students as well due to recent events. Not everyone agrees it is a good idea though: https://reason.com/volokh/2022/10/12/yale-law-school-judge-ho-neutrals-and-secondary-boycotts/
Is it really anti-Semitism at Berkeley? It seems likely that advocates of the Palestinian cause have been effective at claiming an oppressed status and saddling Israel as an oppressor. That’s all that’s needed to swing the woke mob – that and an appalling ignorance of history.