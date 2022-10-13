Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, October 13, 2022. As you read this I will be in transit from Boston to Chicago, so we’ll have a truncated Hili dialogue today–and probably tomorrow. Out in Dobrzyn, Hili discuss two classes of people they don’t like:

Hili: Did you notice that politicians like to talk about morality? A: Yes, they do it almost as often as priests.

Hili: Czy zwróciłeś uwagę na to, że politycy lubią mówić o moralności? Ja: Tak, robią to prawie tak często jak księża.

Oh, and a quick update on travel, i.e., food. My friend Andrew and I had a beer at the highly recommended Gustazo’s Cuban Kitchen and Bar on Mass. Ave. near Porter Square. We each had a small plate with our beers, which were Night Shift Whirlpool Pale Ale; Andrew had empanadas de carne, and I had a jibarito (a Cuban ham-and-cheese sandwich between slices of dried plaintain). All are shown below, and the food was excellent.