Good morning on Thursday, October 13, 2022. As you read this I will be in transit from Boston to Chicago, so we’ll have a truncated Hili dialogue today–and probably tomorrow. Out in Dobrzyn, Hili discuss two classes of people they don’t like:
Hili: Did you notice that politicians like to talk about morality?A: Yes, they do it almost as often as priests.
Hili: Czy zwróciłeś uwagę na to, że politycy lubią mówić o moralności?Ja: Tak, robią to prawie tak często jak księża.
Readers who wish to add historical events, births, or deaths that happened on this day are welcome to consult the October 13 Wikipedia page and leave a comment below.
Oh, and a quick update on travel, i.e., food. My friend Andrew and I had a beer at the highly recommended Gustazo’s Cuban Kitchen and Bar on Mass. Ave. near Porter Square. We each had a small plate with our beers, which were Night Shift Whirlpool Pale Ale; Andrew had empanadas de carne, and I had a jibarito (a Cuban ham-and-cheese sandwich between slices of dried plaintain). All are shown below, and the food was excellent.
2 thoughts on “Thursday: Hili dialogue”
Keep the food pictures coming! That’s what smartphones are all about—taking pictures of food. 🙂 I wonder if cell phone pictures of food have anything to do with the obesity crisis. Food for thought. (Awful pun intended.)
John G. Thompson, 1970 Fields Medal winner, was born OTD 1932.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_G._Thompson