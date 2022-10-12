Alex Jones’s damages to Sandy Hook families he defamed: nearly a billion dollars

The chickens have come home to roost in Alex Jones’s purse, and they’re going to pick it clean. Just a few minutes ago, a jury in Connecticut ruled that the Infowars loon will have to pay the families of Sandy Hook victims (and an FBI agent) almost a billion dollars. Here’s the NYT story ripped from the headlines:
The upshot:
Alex Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, must pay close to $1 billion to the family members of eight victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary and an F.B.I. agent who responded to the scene of the 2012 massacre, which killed 20 first graders and six educators.
Mr. Jones had been found liable for defamation after he spent years falsely describing the shooting as a hoax and accusing the victims’ families of being actors complicit in the plot. As a result, the families were threatened in person and online. He used his Infowars platform to spread these lies.
The jury’s decision divided the money among 15 plaintiffs: 14 relatives of eight Sandy Hook victims, and William Aldenberg, an F.B.I. agent targeted by conspiracy theorists. The plaintiffs were awarded varying amounts by the jurors, who considered their testimony and other evidence presented in court to gauge the damage done to their reputations, invasion of their privacy and other factors.
Mr. Jones has a third Sandy Hook damages trial pending stemming from a defamation suit he lost to Lenny Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, parents of Noah Pozner. An earlier trial, in the suit brought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of Jesse Lewis, ended with Mr. Jones being ordered to pay $4 million in compensatory damages and $45.2 million in punitive damages to the Mr. Heslin and Ms. Lewis.
This case presented the greatest financial risk to Mr. Jones, because he was found liable of violating Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act, by using lies about the shooting to sell products on Infowars. There is no cap on punitive damages under that law.
Alex Jones may be wealthy, but I don’t think he has a billion dollars, and the final damages are yet to come
Here’s the full verdict (eight minutes):
Here’s the full verdict. https://t.co/Vn4KkzRMfS
— The Recount (@therecount) October 12, 2022
Yet the man is unrepentant. Soon he will be selling pencils from a tin cup on a street corner:
Jury sends clear message to Alex Jones that they believe he needs to stop.
Alex Jones: “We’re not going to stop.” https://t.co/6AqA2TmWOa
— Zach Haberman (@ZHaberman) October 12, 2022
12 thoughts on “Alex Jones’s damages to Sandy Hook families he defamed: nearly a billion dollars”
Serves the lying bastard right. Admitting that his claims were baseless now and washing his hands of the actions caused by him setting his band of idiot followers onto the poor bereaved families is too little, too late. I hope he pays up, but I expect he’ll do an Oberlin College and do his best to avoid doing so.
I think you are spot on when you say he is unrepentant. Jones is a textbook sociopath, incapable of guilt or sympathy.
I’m curious…has anyone here actually listened to Alex Jones’ program? I realize that the readers of WEIT aren’t exactly his target audience, so I would be surprised if anyone here purposely sought him out. I was forcibly subjected to his late night rantings and infomercial hucksterism while working as an overnight bakery assistant in a chain “restaurant” back around 2012 or thereabouts. What I can remember, while trying my best to block it out, was him claiming that Obama was flying planes loaded with illegal immigrants sick with Ebola up from Mexico, and how they were projectile vomiting and having explosive diarrhea all over the plane and they were coming here to infect Americans!!! Stuff like that was interspersed with his ads for stuff like colloidal silver potions and special magic non-fluoride toothpaste. It was the most spectacular load of idiocy I’ve ever heard. I also recall seeing a snippet of him on the other super genius’ program, Joe Rogan. He actually said out loud “I’m probably a little retarded.”*
After listening to him, I’d say he probably played a lot of full-contact football without a helmet and ate lead paint chips during halftime. And yet, he has followers, hard-core fans, people who buy stuff from him, and take his advice…! What a world.
*(apologies to those who hate the R-word, but that’s the quote; he really said that)
It makes religion a bit less surprising, if no less inexplicable.
The people that listen to Jones and accept his nonsense are the same people that believe the “Big Lie” and other conspiracy theories. In less than a month they may very well elect a Republican House of Representatives that will be crazytown on steroids. In the Atlantic, political analyst Norm Ornstein, a pundit I respect deeply, says this about the pending Republican House:
“If Republicans win control of the House of Representatives, the country will face a series of fundamental challenges much greater than we have had in any modern period of divided government, including a direct and palpable threat of default and government shutdown. The Republican majority will be more radical, reckless, and willing to employ nuclear options to achieve its goals than any of its predecessors have been, and its leadership, starting with McCarthy, will be either compliant or too weak to head off catastrophe.”
He concludes:
“We have moved into a new and frightening era in American politics and governance, one when radicals intent on a revolution and craving major disruption will be not just a vocal minority but potentially dominating a governing body. We cannot risk the full consequences of that brutal reality.”
In other words, the damage that Jones and his ilk do is far greater than defaming and lying about the relatives of those murdered at Sandy Hook. He may be complicit in the destruction of American democracy and the establishment of a fascist theocracy. When about half the electorate will vote for fascists or fascist enablers, how can the future be anything but bleak?
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/10/economy-default-2022-republican-midterm-elections/671707/
Every election has become a do or die for the Republic. If the R’s take either house there will be complete paralysis, likely leading to government shutdowns when they refuse to pass a budget. If they take both houses, then only Biden’s veto will stand in the way of even worse chaos.
And if Trump wins in 2024, then the Republic is doomed.
Yes, yes I have listened to him. Many years ago and a few times over the years. Your experience was very similar to mine. I could not believe anyone would believe a thing he said, it is so clearly ridiculous. A totally vile man.
Unfortunately, Mr. Jones is now “broke” and can’t afford to pay. Good luck collecting anything from him.
Couldn’t happen to a nastier man
Not long ago I read Elizabeth Williamson’s excellent book Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth, which focuses primarily on the explosive growth of conspiracy theories. There are conspiracy theories before Sandy Hook — which remained mostly on the fringe — and after Sandy Hook. The growth of social media and mainstreaming of shows hosted by people like Alex Jones moved those fringe beliefs into more and more average homes.
The thing that gets me is the same now as it was back in the 80’s dealing with Satanic Panic and alien abduction scares: how do otherwise normal people come to believe such extraordinary things? As I recall Williamson cites studies which found a common thread between left and right conspiracy mongers: they really, really don’t trust the government.
Dear Mr. Jones,
Indeed, free speech is a human right. Having a functioning hand is as well. If either one picks my pocket or breaks my leg*, neither the speech nor the hand is to blame – it’s just that you are attached to both, so what are we supposed to do?
Sincerely,
Piss Off
*Apologies to Jefferson, T., 1743-1826
He supposedly withdrew 96 million cash recently, and probably deposited it in an offshore account. If all his appeals fail he’ll probably flee the country.