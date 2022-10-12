A religionist gives us theodicy

An anonymous reader just responded (after three years) to two readers’ comments on an old post from March, 2019: “CNN uncritically covers a ‘miracle‘”. The CNN story was about a church that burned down in West Virginia, but all the Bibles were spared. CNN reported this with others’ comments that the survival of the books constituted nothing less than a miracle. That of course raises the question of what kind of God would spare a bunch of books while allowing the Nazis to kill 10 million people and who still regularly stands by and watches children die of cancer.
Two readers responded; first Christopher:
and then Keith’s response to what Christopher said:
Good point. Then a few days ago I got a comment on this post from an anonymous reader who wanted to explain why God allows bad things to happen to innocent people. I reproduce it exactly as I got it. (I didn’t post this, of course.) I’ve put my favorite part in bold:
It’s late 3 years late or so I guess but still gotta say it none the same. Your arguments stand on the foundation that only good things should happen to you, which is flawed and even then it also assumes that you are on God’s level, aka smart enough or sentient enough to question his motives and actions.
Even as adults we do not explain the reason of all our actions or request to children and sometimes it takes years for said child to see the reasoning, but we are flawed creatures and sometimes we just do things one way because we want to and there is no real overarching motive. Now I would assume that if a God exist he would be sentient or powerful enough to not need your ok to do something and if he wanted to send another flood to kill out the whole world along with all the babies and children like Noah it would be His prerogative.The only thing in Job that could even have been considered from God was the tornado that killed the children. Most of the evils inflicted on Job was because of humans doing wicked to one another. The thieves the raiders etc….. But let me ask you this; do you know that God is perfect and fully holy and cannot stand the sight of sin. Imagine a God who is gracious enough to give you free will says but if you do things contrary to my nature I will cast you out into eternal darkness. From a perfect being of light any sin/darkness is enough to condemn you to eternal “death” never to appear before His presence again. And as God he doesnt have to explain anything to you. Nor pander to your wishes or discuss why when millions of Jews were killed he sat back and watch, or why he sat on his throne and watch as Jesus his son was on the cross bearing the sins of the same people who was killing him. God is merciful to all and even if we suffer it is nothing compared to the reward that he will give. GOD IS No man’s DEBTOR and he will repay everyone according to our works.
This is perhaps the most common answer to the query, “Why does God allow innocent people to suffer, especially from physical evil (earthquakes, tsunamis, disease, etc.)?” There are two parts to the answer. The first is that He’s God, for crying out loud, and doesn’t have to give reasons for what he does. (This is the “Divine Command” theory of people like William Lane Craig.)
But then the commenter contradicts his professed ignorance (I’m assuming a male) by explaining that the suffering of people on earth will be compensated by a wonderful existence in the afterlife. That, however, raises two other questions. First, will those who suffered gratuitously on Earth get EXTRA rewards in Heaven? That seems unlikely since everyone is supposed to be basking equally in the glory of God.
Second, if there are no heavenly bonuses for earthly suffering, a position that I think most Christians would accept, then the question remains: why is there gratuitous suffering on Earth? After all, if God prevented earthquakes and childhood cancers, the net amount of suffering overall would still be less. Suffering is suffering.
The tortuous explanations of this reader show once again that theodicy—the theological excuses for the existence of evil—is the Achilles heel of religion. I just asked a former believer how she would rationalize evil when she was a Christian. She replied that she learned that stuff as a child, and the answer was always “It’s God’s will.” None of the children were sophisticated enough to ask the followup question. By the time they get sophisticated enough, they’re too brainwashed to deal with such quibbles. But it still amazes me that people can hold these beliefs.
The existence of physical evils occurring to innocent people would seem to drive any rational person away from Christianity, for its God, and many other gods, are seen as all-powerful and loving.
As always, the most parsimonious argument is that there is no God. The alternative is that God is either malicious, impotent, or at least doesn’t care about suffering.
17 thoughts on “A religionist gives us theodicy”
Thanks for posting this – it shows how powerful the fantasy is of a large man who is pretty much “your” father running everything in his supernatural laboratory. I mean the commenter’s description is clear, richly described, and to the point, and when we dissect it, rightly, it is like saying … well, to them at least, what… a Van Gogh painting is just some schmutz on some cloth.
Matt Dillahunty always notes that theodicy/the question of evil is easily (if not very convincingly) refuted by believers in precisely the way you describe above, i.e. divine command theory. And there really is no way to argue with someone who says, “God’s ways are above our ways and you’re not so smart nanner, nanner, nanner.”
Dillahunty therefore argues that divine hiddenness is a more potent weapon: Why has God become so very, very shy over the millennia?
I mean, come on, the dude used to pop up all the time and throw tantrums, set fire to bushes, chat with prophets, lotsa keen junk! Nowadays, as the wags are quick to point out, he makes himself known by vague (and unimpressive) miracles like saving bibles or growing mold in a shape that somewhat resembles Americans’ notions of Jesus on a wall and suchlike.
I often think of Thomas the apostle, aka Doubting Thomas, when pondering divine hiddenness. I mean, two thousand years ago and Thomas purportedly personally experienced the miracles of his homeboy Jesus, yet he *still* doubted. Jesus took pity and let him thrust a finger or two into his post-resurrection wounds, and yep, at long last, T-boy was convinced. Heck, he not only went to heaven: he’s a saint!
Now, millennia later, when so many previously “divine” events have been revealed as perfectly natural (in other words, we, the living, have *so* much more reason for doubt), we hear from Christians and their ilk that it’s snotty or snarky or immature or arrogant to, y’know, ask for a credible sign from the Almighty.
Why? Seriously, why? We have so much more reason for doubt, but God is so much less willing to provide neato-keeno-slicko-coolio evidence of his existence.
I don’t get it. Ah, that’s right: God’s ways are not *my* ways…..
Thomas Paine on Doubting Thomas, from The Age of Reason, Part First, Section 2: “But it appears that Thomas did not believe the resurrection, and, as they say, would not believe without having ocular and manual demonstration himself. So neither will I, and the reason is equally as good for me, and for every other person, as for Thomas.”
Just to correct a common misimpression, it doesn’t appear that Thomas ever actually took Jesus up on the invitation to poke Thomas’ fingers into Jesus’ wounds:
“But Thomas, one of the twelve, called Didymus, was not with them when Jesus came. The other disciples therefore said unto him, We have seen the Lord. But he said unto them, Except I shall see in his hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and thrust my hand into his side, I will not believe.
And after eight days again his disciples were within, and Thomas with them: then came Jesus, the doors being shut, and stood in the midst, and said, Peace be unto you. Then saith he to Thomas, Reach hither thy finger, and behold my hands; and reach hither thy hand, and thrust it into my side: and be not faithless, but believing. And Thomas answered and said unto him, My Lord and my God. Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.” (John 20: 24-29)
I’ve often thought that the question ‘Why does God allow good things to happen to bad people’ just as unsettling.
How about the billions of human beings living in parts of the world without access to the Christian Bible. I guess one might “trust” God to treat them humanely and not send tgem to Hell.
“GOD IS No man’s DEBTOR and he will repay everyone according to our works.”
So god is actually some kind of banker- cool. I wonder what kind of scale he uses for divvying up repayment for works. It must be an elaborate system, what with billions of souls and their trillions of earthly works. But I guess for the hell-bound, they must be considered “bankrupt” and their repayment (assuming they did some worthy works) would go back into god’s surplus account. That must be why god doesn’t want everyone to go to heaven, or else he’d go bankrupt like the damned. Makes total sense.
All in all, the religiously addled do provide a bit of entertainment on account of their infantile imaginings. But that’s also why they make dangerous politicians.
It’s inevitable. The moment they argue, “Who can know the mind of God?” they proceed to tell you the mind of God.
God pleads the Fifth. Obviously innocent!
I also want to add that I’ve always found it quite apt that theodicy rhymes with idiocy.
God gave out free will so evil could exist? if not, it would just be will? motivation? The eevil barstard threw free will in like throwing a match into a container of gasoline, fired up the whole sorry mess for entertainment and according to this commentor, to be mysterious.
I assume boredom is part of the god product. Watching humans on repeat for thousands of years must be a massive waste of god, little wonder it fucked off somewhere else…
Another answer that theists sometimes give is that evil or suffering are logically necessary for God to achieve certain ‘greater goods’. For instance, there can be no compassion if there is no suffering. There can be no courage if there is nothing to fear. There can be no generosity or feeling of satiety if there is no deprivation. There can be no exhilaration from medical discoveries if there is no illness. There can be no joy in science if there is no ignorance. There can be no gratitude or sense of meaning in life if there is no possibility of loss or death. And these goods are considered to be so paramount to us that they justify the horrendous amount of suffering that is logically required for them to exist (or so the argument goes).
An atheist who generally agrees with this ‘means-ends’ reasoning may reply that the amount of suffering goes well beyond what is necessary in order to achieve these lofty goods. The theist then asks the atheist to go ahead and specify the amount of suffering in the world that they would find acceptable in order to enable these goods. And then the argument enters into ‘this is the best of all possible worlds’ territory- which, as far as I know, is insoluble.
I suppose I should be flattered that three years on, something I said is still getting under the skin of a religious person. Not that I try to get under anyone’s skin honestly…But I don’t buy the argument for one measly second.
Personally, I always tried to explain my actions to my son when he was a child. I tried my best to be an authoritative rather than authoritarian parent. I wanted him to become an intelligent and thoughtful adult and I encouraged his questioning and developing mind. I disliked the notion of parenting by “Because I said so!” It’s not enough to know right from wrong; one needs to try to understand why. But unquestioned obedience to authority is quite popular with the religious folk.
If I’m honest, the commenter’s argument sounds less like they put their faith in a parent-god that treats them like ignorant little children, than a bully-god who treats them like ants under a magnifying glass, at the very least, a negligent pet owner-god who allows their fish tank to get diseased and can’t seem to do anything about it. I didn’t see either as worthy of praise or obedience, much less a basis for morality or lifestyle.
How can otherwise intelligent people think theodicy works? It’s got to be the power of early indoctrination. Steeped in the irrational soup for many years, it becomes impossible to throw off. At base that seems to be the only explanation. Almost as if it becomes burned into firmware.
Well, two can play that game! Because the commenter is also smuggling in a whole ark-load of assumptions, like: there is there a god in the first place; and it’s aware of our distress, and it cares, and it has the capacity to act to relieve it, and for whatever reason it has chosen not to in this case. That’s five assumptions this Christian is making, vs. our one, which is that an all-good god should do something to prevent human suffering. All before we get to “as God he doesn’t have to explain anything to you. Nor pander to your wishes”.
Nicely put, as always, Peter.