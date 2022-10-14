Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning at the end of the work week: Friday, October 14, 2022. Once again I ask readers, as I get back on schedule, to supply us with a couple of notable events, births, or deaths that occurred on this day; these you can find on the October 14 Wikipedia page.
Two pieces of Trump related Nooz, neither particularly propitious for the Orange Man. First, the House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection has voted unanimously to subpoena Trump himself. (Remember that when Steve Bannon didn’t honor his own subpoena, he was found guilty of contempt of Congress.
Trump will fight it, of course, and as time passes the elections loom. If the House becomes Republican, the committee may not be able to continue as it is.
Nooz #2 is that the Supreme Court has delivered a back-of-the-hand slap to Trump, rejecting his appeal that the “Special Master” be allowed to review the classified documents found by the FBI in its raid on Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department will still be able to use those documents in a criminal investigation of Trump and his cronies, and Trump will not be able to see them.
Here’s the Supremes’ one-sentence ruling, which came with no dissents:
“The application to vacate the stay entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Sept. 21, 2022, presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the court is denied.”
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is worried about Polish currency:
A: What are you looking at so intently?Hili: I’m watching how the value of the zloty is falling.
Ja: Czemu się tak przyglądasz?Hili: Patrzę jak spada wartość złotówki.
On this day in 1964, Martin Luther King, Jr. “received the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolence”. (from Wikipedia)
Today is Be Bald and Be Free Day. https://nationaltoday.com/be-bald-and-be-free-day/
You were right Ken.
You mean about SCOTUS refusing to get involved in Trump’s purloined presidential records case? I think that was a pretty safe call, Darrelle. Plus, even a blind squirrel finds an acorn once in a while. 🙂
Not SCOTUS refusing Trump’s request, but SCJ Thomas not issuing a stay while the SC considered Trump’s request.
I wonder if Thomas ended up on the couch for a few nights?
The recent announcement by the January 6 committee that it would not publish its report before the election is a tacit admission that there is nothing earth-shattering in it. The subpoena of Trump is their last gasp to keep the pot boiling, but also suggests that they can’t make their case. It’s probably not a good idea for them to give him a forum. If he appears before the election, it will be because he wants to, otherwise the mechanics won’t have time to work out.
Did you actually watch the J6 hearing yesterday, DrB? Have you actually watched any of the nine J6 subcommittee hearings?
This is why we can’t have nice things.
I took the issuance of the subpoena to be made in the same spirit in which federal prosecutors will, before presenting an indictment to a grand jury, send a letter to anyone who has been identified as the “target” of investigation letting them know that the investigation is wrapping up and inviting them to come testify before the grand jury if they wish to. This serves a dual purpose: first, if the target is foolish enough to testify, he or she will likely bury themself deeper; second, it precludes the target from arguing after the indictment is returned that the grand jury would not have charged the target if the grand jurors had had the opportunity to hear the target’s side of the story.
Donald Trump plainly will never give substantive testimony before J6 subcommittee. Even if the subcommittee were to continue its work into next year and Trump were to exhaust whatever spurious legal challenges he might raise to the subpoena, Trump would eventually show up and claim (as he claimed in the NY Attorney General’s investigation into his fraudulent tax returns and other fraudulent financial records) his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination (as his cronies like Roger Stone and Mike Flynn, and the corrupt lawyers like John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark, have done in front of the J6 subcommittee).
But when the J6 committee issues its final report, Trump will not be able to claim he was denied the chance to tell the public his side of the story.
What are the possible outcomes of this investigation? Can they recommend further investigations to the DoJ?
The J6 subcommittee can make a criminal referral to the Justice Department. But, at this point, such a referral would be largely ceremonial, since the DoJ quite clearly has already undertaken a criminal investigation into Team Trump’s efforts to subvert the legitimate results of the 2020 US presidential election.
Or maybe — just maybe (what with this being the mercurial Donald Trump who is disinclined to follow any attorney’s legal advice) — the Donald will show up on Capitol Hill to testify before the subcommittee and declaim “YOU’RE GODDAMN RIGHT I ORDERED THE CODE RED!” 🙂
What is clear from the January 6th hearings is that for more than three hours during the insurrection, Trump did not nothing to quell it. As shown in videos, members of Congress, huddled in a room for safety, called desperately to almost anyone but Trump to relieve the siege by bringing in more police and the National Guard. Trump reveled as his cult attempted to capture and perhaps kill members of Congress along with Vice President Mike Pence. If nothing else, the hearings revealed what a sociopathic, authoritarian fascist Trump was and is. The hearings also revealed that the danger to democracy is far from over as the Trump dominated Republican Party is on the verge of taking over Congress as well as controlling many state legislatures. No historical analogy is exact, but I keep thinking about the Weimar Republic.
And the SOB is still actually bragging about the size of the crowd on Jan 6, just this past weekend in Nevada. Start at about 1:40, for a min on Seth Meyers last night.
I would add that the hearings make clear that Trump knew he lost the election, but continued with the Big Lie to the present day. If Trump knows nothing else, he fully accepts the saying associated with P.T. Barnum (I’m not sure he actually said it) that a sucker is born every minute.
Oops. If only I had read just a little further . . .
Not to mention that the J6 committee has shown clear evidence, direct from the mouths of Trump and several of his RP sidekicks, that Trump planned to contest the election months before it happened and that Trump knew and repeatedly admitted that he had lost the election.
I have no idea how folks like Dr. Brydon up above can continue their denial.
English cricketer Jack Crapp was born on this day in 1912. His name is curiously close the phrase I’d use to sum up my knowledge of cricket.
The Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell was born on this day 🙂 The temperamental, but often brilliant, English fast bowler John Snow’s birthday was yesterday. He was a bad poet but, when in the mood, an excellent hit man.
Recently I learned that the face of God in Monty Python’s Holy Grail is cricketing legend W.G. Grace; the voice is the late Graham Chapman, who also played King Arthur. And that the film was financed in part by Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Jethro Tull. George Harrison famously financed Life of Brian, explaining (Liverpudlian accent) “I want to see the film”. So apparently Python has many fans in the Rock Royalty community.
Jack Crapp nicely sums up my knowledge of cricket. A great mnemonic for the name, which will some day save my bacon in Final Jeopardy.
All I really know about cricket is what little I’ve gleaned from comedy panel shows, Freddy Flintoff appearances, and programs like Downtown Abby, and Midsomer Murders. I did witness some guys playing in Overland Park, Kansas. Garmin is not too far away and attracts engineers from India & Pakistan, which explains how a match could pop up in a park in a midwestern suburb. I was fascinated but too shy to stick around for long or ask questions.
