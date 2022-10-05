Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Greetings on a Hump Day (or, as they say in Mongolia, “Чухал өдөр “); it’s Wednesday October 5, 2022, and by the time you read this, I’ll be in the air to Boston on an early-morning flight. It’s National Apple Betty Day, It used to be called “Apple Brown Betty”, and that’s all over the web, so I’m not sure if it’s been renamed for demeaning people of color; Wikipedia doesn’t mention that.

It’s also the end of the daylong Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, National Pumpkin Seed Day, Global James Bond Day (the first Bond film premiered in London on this day in 1962), Do Something Nice Day, and World Teachers’ Day.

Stuff that happened on October 5 includes:

Do you notice how often these entries involve the expulsion of Jews? Here’s my relevant joke:

A guy walks into a bar and notices a man talking to the bartender down at the other end. The guy does a doubletake because the man talking to the bartender really resembles Hitler. So the guy goes up to the man and says “Excuse me, but did anybody ever tell you that you look like Hitler?” The man says “Oh, but I am Hitler. I have been reincarnated and I am back on Earth to kill 10 million Jews and 33 geese!” “Oh, my God! That’s terrible! But why 33 geese?” Hitler then turns to the bartender and says “See? I told you nobody cares about the Jews.”

1789 – French Revolution: The Women’s March on Versailles effectively terminates royal authority.

Here’s a contemporary illustration. The March began as a protest against the high price of bread, became mixed with political opposition, and the March on Versailles (not just women by this time), led to the crowd removing Louis XVI from his palace:

Here’s the aircraft, a Voisin III, that shot down a German plane. Wikipedia notes,

“While flying a Voisin III, Sergeant Joseph Frantz and Corporal Louis Quénault of Escadrille V.24 shot down a German Aviatik B.I flown by Oberleutnant Fritz von Zangen and Sergeant Wilhelm Schlichting of FFA 18 over Jonchery, near Reims on October 5, 1914. This was the first time an aircraft had been brought down with small arms fire from another aircraft.

Here’s a small bit of that first speech, with Truman talking about a program for saving food to send to hungry people in Europe.

1962 – The first of the James Bond film series, based on the novels by Ian Fleming, Dr. No, is released in Britain.

Here’s the best James Bond (Sean Connory) dining with Dr. No and Ursula Andress:

Nobody ever found the culprit, but it inspired a rash of copycat crimes that killed quite a few people. It also led to the strengthening of tamper-proof packaging.

2000 – Mass demonstrations in Serbia force the resignation of Slobodan Milošević.

Da Nooz: Nooz is eclectic today because I’m writing this the evening before I leave for Boston, and have much to do.

*I have no idea what North Korea is doing, except testing the resolve of the West, and by that I mean the United States. Yesterday the DPRK fired a ballistic missile directly over Japan for the first time in five years, putting its range within U.S. territory: Guam. Perhaps they’re trying to get us to the bargaining table, but, like Iran, the DPRK IS determined to get its nuclear weapons one way or another, and I pity the fool who believes otherwise.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over Japan on Tuesday for the first time in five years, a highly provocative and reckless act that marks a significant escalation in its weapons testing program. The missile traveled over northern Japan early in the morning, and is believed to have landed in the Pacific Ocean. The last time North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan was in 2017. This marks North Korea’s 23rd missile launch this year, including the most ballistic missiles fired in a single year since leader Kim Jong Un took power in 2012. By comparison, Pyongyang conducted four tests in 2020 and eight in 2021. Tuesday’s missile flew a distance of about 4,600 kilometers (2,858 miles), with an altitude of some 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and a top speed reaching Mach 17 – meaning 17 times the speed of sound, according to Japanese officials. By way of comparison, the US island territory of Guam is just 3,380 kilometers (2,100 miles) from North Korea. Two experts told CNN these flight details suggest the missile fired was likely a Hwasong-12 – an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) last tested in January. “This is a missile that North Korea started testing in 2017 … So it’s not really a new missile,” said Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at CNS. But, he added, its launch is significant because of the distance it can travel. North Korea usually fires its missiles into waters off the coast of the Korean Peninsula – making this flight over Japan considerably more provocative, for both practical and symbolic reasons. This kind of unannounced launch could pose risks to aircraft and ships as the missile travels down to its target, since they would have no prior warning to avoid the area. And if the test had failed, causing the missile to fall short, it could have endangered major population areas. The missile flew over Japan’s Tohoku region, according to Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

Japan went on alert and the U.S. scrambled fighters in a symbolic show of power. What’s next is likely more nuclear testing (North Korea has has six such tests already, all underground). Once they get long-range missiles armed with nukes; watch out! The DPRK hates the U.S. with passion, though I would like to think that they’re not suicidal, for submarine-launched missiles by the U.S. could destroy the entire country. But then they’d take South Korea with them. Given that Kim Jong-un is as looney as his predecessors, this country is likely to be a flashpoint for war.

*I suppose this was inevitable. Trump has asked the Supreme Court—his court—to allow the “special master” (are they still using that word?) to review all the classified documents, not just the ones that the “special master” has decided need reviewing. (The other classified documents can be used by the Justice Department to see if they show that Trump was engaged in illegal activities. Trump, of course, doesnt want the classified documents, which he declassified just by thinking about them, to be used to go after him:

As part of the 11th Circuit’s decision, the panel allowed the criminal investigation to use the seized classified documents in the ongoing investigation, something Cannon had previously barred while the special master conducted his review. Trump’s filing to the Supreme Court seeks only to reverse the appeals court’s ruling on the special master’s access to the documents, not the part of the decision concerning the investigation.

However, if the high court agreed with the Trump lawyers’ reasoning that the 11th Circuit decision weighed in on legal issues that were not properly the subject of an appeal, such a decision could restore Cannon’s prior restriction on the criminal investigation.

Trump’s lawyers argue in their filing that the appeals court decision ignores “the District Court’s broad discretion without justification. This unwarranted stay should be vacated as it impairs substantially the ongoing, time-sensitive work of the Special Master.”

The petition was filed with Justice Clarence Thomas, who oversees emergency requests from the 11th Circuit. It is likely he will seek a response from the government before the court takes any action.

Coincidence that it was Thomas, perhaps the most conservative of the judges? I think not.

*Many of us loved Linda Rondstadt when she was a singer, and, tragically, she came down with a form of Parkinson’s that’s prevented her from singing. Now, however, the NYT reports that she’s written a cookbook, or rather a combination memoir and cookbook (click book below for Amazon link)

. . . “Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands,” published by California’s Heyday press on Oct. 4, is a way to explain why the arid land that starts in Arizona and stretches into Mexico’s west coast is her foothold in the world. It’s a story she has told through music, and now wants to tell — as much as she can — through food. Except there is that troubling bit about cooking. She just never really learned how.

“I like being around it, but I’m not a good multitasker,” she explained one recent afternoon as we relaxed in her suite at the Arizona Inn, the historic hotel where she camps out on the increasingly rare trips she takes from her home in San Francisco to her hometown. Besides, she said, “it’s hard to find a stove and pans in a hotel.”

Ms. Ronstadt had saved learning to cook as a retirement project. “I didn’t know I was going to get this disease,” she said.

She came from a family that loved to eat, so the book includes some Ronstadt family favorites, including albóndigas, the spiced meatballs poached in water, and a quirky, modern concoction called tunapeños — essentially jalapeño peppers halved and stuffed with tuna salad. The book devotes four pages to tortillas de agua: a Sonoran staple made with wheat flour, water, salt and a touch of lard or shortening spun into a flaky, nearly translucent tortilla larger than a steering wheel. “They mean home,” she said. In all, there are just 20 recipes. The rest of the book is a braid of stories about her family and the history, politics and music of the bicultural borderland that she loves. “Think of it as a road trip with Linda Ronstadt through the part of the world where she is from and loves the most,” said Lawrence Downes, the journalist who co-wrote the book with her and who Ms. Ronstadt says did the heavy lifting.

*Speaking of ailing singers, country songbird Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday:

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later. Lynn already had four children before launching her career in the early 1960s, and her songs reflected her pride in her rural Kentucky background. As a songwriter, she crafted a persona of a defiantly tough woman, a contrast to the stereotypical image of most female country singers. The Country Music Hall of Famer wrote fearlessly about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control and sometimes got in trouble with radio programmers for material from which even rock performers once shied away. Her biggest hits came in the 1960s and ’70s, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Rated X” and “You’re Looking at Country.” She was known for appearing in floor-length, wide gowns with elaborate embroidery or rhinestones, many created by her longtime personal assistant and designer Tim Cobb.

She also produced one of the worst rhymes in popular music:

The work we done was hard

At night we’d sleep ’cause we were tired

The whole song, in fact, is cringeworthy, but it’s still good because it’s a song about her rough life and the tune is good. Here she is singing it:

*From reader Ken:

At his rally last weekend in Michigan, Donald Trump advocated for the US to adopt a drug policy like China’s, whereby all drug dealers would be executed following a summary trial. Trump claimed that such an effective death penalty would immediately decrease the US’s crime rate by 80-85%, although he did not specify whence he had plucked this statistic:

"If you have a meaningful death penalty, crime in our country will go down 80 to 85 percent in one day … I really believe that has to be a part of our platform" — Trump on drug dealers pic.twitter.com/I6GPYgqQM8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Szaron once again is too friendly for Hili

Hili: What you are doing now is a provocation. Szaron: Yes, but it’s a friendly provocation.

In Polish:

Hili: To co teraz robisz jest prowokacją. Szaron: Wiem, ale to jest przyjazna prowokacja.

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a woman who lasted two months:

5 October 1911 | A Polish woman, Barbara Rudecka, was born in Będzin. In #Auschwitz from 15 January 1943.

No. 28995

She perished in the camp on 15 March 1943. pic.twitter.com/kksQ4Dy4DO — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 5, 2022

