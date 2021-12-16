PLEASE send in your wildlife/landscape/street photos. The holidays are nigh (9 shopping days before Coynezaa begins), so perhaps you’ll have time to gather some pictures and send them.

Today we’re going to see photos of the Australian Outback, continuing the trip of Linda Taylor that we saw yesterday. Actually, today’s photos are from the first part of her trip. Linda’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. I put her first bit in not as self-aggrandizement but to show that we have some hard determinists among us. I will excuse the word “blog”!

I’m a big fan and I read your blog every day. Of course there’s no free will and at times I have found that to be a comforting thought! I’ve enclosed some photos of my 2015, it’s now or never, trip to the Bungle Bungles in Western Australia. Unfortunately there was precious little wildlife because of the cane toad invasion but the scenery is unique so I’ll let you decide if you want to show the photos. At that time I only had an iPhone but I have since upgraded to a better camera. The entrance to Purnululu National Park:

It was the dry season and we hiked into the Bungles along the Piccaninny River bed.

Camp was set up in Piccaninny Crater , an ancient meteorite impact site. The left half of the pool was for swimming and the right half for drinking. No one got sick!

From the impact site five fissures or canyons spread out and each day we explored a different one. Here are Livistonia palms and plenty of fruit bats which due to their diet were not affected by the cane toads.

The pink pools:

Hiking up boulders tossed by the meteorite. Frighteningly deep crevasses between those boulders!

From Jerry: I’ve enclosed a photo of Picaninny Crater from above taken from Wikipedia. The caption: “Landsat image of Piccaninny crater (circular feature in centre), Western Australia; screen capture from NASA’s World Wind program.” You can see the five rivers flowing out of the impact area.