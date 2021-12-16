Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, December 16, 2021: National Chocolate Covered Anything Day. Anything?? Even these? (I know that there is at least one reader who enjoys chocolate-covered orthopterans.)

It's also Boston Tea Party Day (it took place on this day in 1773; see below), South Africa's Day of Reconciliation (declared on this date after Mandela was elected President in 1995)

The beginning of the nine-day celebration beginning December 16 and ending December 24, celebrating the trials which Mary and Joseph endured before finding a place to stay where Jesus could be born (Hispanidad): The first day of Las Posadas (Mexico, Latin America) The first day of the Simbang Gabi novena of masses (Philippines)



*Some good news from many venues, including a Washington Post article that starts with “Dr. Fauci says. . “. The man has become like the Pope, infallible when he speaks from the chair! (But seriously, I do respect him as a voice of reason.) The news from. Fauci and other sources is that the existing booster shots for Covid-19 vaccines are likely to be efficacious against the new omicron variant, so it looks as though researchers don’t have to develop an omicron-specific vaccine. Yet.

Fauci reviewed a slew of data from the past week showing that antibodies spawned by two doses of messenger RNA vaccines — the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots — lose their potency against the omicron variant.

But laboratory data from the National Institutes of Health that Fauci showed revealed a Moderna booster shot restored antibodies capable of blocking omicron; those figures will be published in a preprint study in coming days, Fauci said. Similar data was presented on Pfizer-BioNTech boosters last week. *The Guardian reports another bit of good news: some marine and soil bacteria around the globe are evolving the ability to digest plastic. As reader Charles (who sent me the link) summarized tersely, “niche arises, evolution fills it.” And lots of genes (and probably species) seem to be involved: The research scanned more than 200m genes found in DNA samples taken from the environment and found 30,000 different enzymes that could degrade 10 different types of plastic. The study is the first large-scale global assessment of the plastic-degrading potential of bacteria and found that one in four of the organisms analysed carried a suitable enzyme. The researchers found that the number and type of enzymes they discovered matched the amount and type of plastic pollution in different locations. The results “provide evidence of a measurable effect of plastic pollution on the global microbial ecology”, the scientists said. Now this in itself is not going to solve our plastic problem, but some genetic engineering might help. After all, we now have bacteria that eat pollutants like oil slicks. The good thing is that this adaptation evolved in the wild, so we don’t have to start at ground zero working with lab-adapted naive strains. But wait! There’s more: . . .The soil samples were taken from 169 locations in 38 countries and 11 different habitats and contained 18,000 plastic-degrading enzymes. Soils are known to contain more plastics with phthalate additives than the oceans and the researchers found more enzymes that attack these chemicals in the land samples. Nearly 60% of the new enzymes did not fit into any known enzyme classes, the scientists said, suggesting these molecules degrade plastics in ways that were previously unknown. “The next step would be to test the most promising enzyme candidates in the lab to closely investigate their properties and the rate of plastic degradation they can achieve,” said Zelezniak. “From there you could engineer microbial communities with targeted degrading functions for specific polymer types.” *The Pecksniffs are at it again in the NYT. Though nearly all the reviews of the Spielberg movie remake of “West Side Story” have been positive, director of Centro, the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College, beefs about “The ‘West Side Story’ remake we didn’t need.” It’s absolutely predictable. A few quotes: In developing his 2021 remake, Steven Spielberg vowed not to repeat the mistakes of the past. He hosted town halls in Puerto Rico to gather input, and enlisted the support of prominent historians, community advisers and a bevy of accent coaches and consultants. The Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College, the research center and historical archive I now direct, assisted the film’s screenwriter, Tony Kushner, as he was preparing the new version of the script. Mr. Kushner immersed himself in our archives, obsessively making sure the historical references were accurate and the cultural details plausible. They say the devil is in the details, and there are many that this film gets right, from the pale blue of the Puerto Rican flag on the nationalist murals in the set, to the specificity of slang words. But just because a historical text is accurate, does that make it authentic? You already know the answer: “OF COURSE NOT!” And, sure enough, Bonilla shows how deeply inauthentic the movie is—despite Spielberg’s arduous efforts: The film is littered with symbols of Puerto Rico’s nationalist movements, but there is no recognition of how people who embraced these symbols have long been surveilled and criminalized by the federal and Puerto Rican governments. There is a particular irony to the scene in which the Sharks are singing the Puerto Rican revolutionary anthem as they walk away from the police. As the cultural critic Frances Negrón Muntaner has argued, in real life such an act would have likely landed them under F.B.I. surveillance. . . . Mr. Spielberg said that he chose not to use subtitles, so as not to give “English the power over the Spanish.” But the question of identity and language is complicated, and not all Latinos speak Spanish.When words are not translated their meaning and power can be easily lost. Yadda yadda yadda, sniff, sniff, sniff. Such is the nature of “artistic criticism” when passed through the prism of identity politics. And seriously, Bonilla objects because the movie doesn’t deal with government surveillance of the Sharks? *Yesterday was the tenth anniversary of the death of Christopher Hitchens. I met him only once, and only chatted for a few minutes, but you don’t have to know him to admire him. And you might want to read this Persuasion essay that several readers sent me (click on the screenshot):

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 801,037 an increase of 1,302 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,348,491, an increase of about 8,500 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on December 16 includes:

Here’s Cromwell painted by Samuel Cooper while Cromwell was still alive:

. . .and his death mask. Cromwell died from malaria and kidney disease in 1658, but he was executed after death: his body was dug up and hanged in 1661.

Not all the tea-dumpers were dressed as “Mohawk Indians”. But they did empty the ship of tea, as they objected to the British taxes on the subtance. Here’s a reconstruction:

1843 – The discovery of octonions by John T. Graves, who denoted them with a boldface O, was announced to his mathematician friend William Hamilton, discoverer of quaternions, in a letter on this date.

Here’s an octonion (note, look up the real thing by clicking on its link):

Wikipedia notes, “The game was billed as the ‘Match of the Century’ or ‘The World Championship’ as it was a first meeting of the top two international teams.”

The Kiwis (All Blacks) performed a haka before the match (shown below), but it didn’t intimidate Wales, which won 3-0. But the haka below looks pretty lame, perhaps accounting for the All Blacks’ loss.

1937 – Theodore Cole and Ralph Roe attempt to escape from the American federal prison on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay; neither is ever seen again.

They almost surely died after being swept out to sea in their rubber boats, and it was too foggy to even see the shore. But their remains were never found, and some say they survived. If they did, they were the only men to ever successfully escape from Alcatraz.

1942 – The Holocaust: Schutzstaffel chief Heinrich Himmler orders that Roma [JAC: Roma are what we used to call “gypsies”] candidates for extermination be deported to Auschwitz.

Himmler was head of the SS, and responsible for many deaths, including those of Soviet prisoners of war, often treated more brutally than Jews or Roma. He was captured and committed suicide by biting into a cyanide capsule. His body afterwards:

1944 – World War II: The Battle of the Bulge begins with the surprise offensive of three German armies through the Ardennes forest.

The U.S. got out of its entrapment. Here’s a famous anecdote, which is true.

Despite determined German attacks, the perimeter held. The German commander, Generalleutnant (Lt. Gen.) Heinrich Freiherr von Lüttwitz, requested Bastogne’s surrender. When Brig. Gen. Anthony McAuliffe, acting commander of the 101st, was told of the Nazi demand to surrender, in frustration he responded, “Nuts!” After turning to other pressing issues, his staff reminded him that they should reply to the German demand. One officer, Lt. Col. Harry Kinnard, noted that McAuliffe’s initial reply would be “tough to beat.” Thus McAuliffe wrote on the paper, which was typed up and delivered to the Germans, the line he made famous and a morale booster to his troops: “NUTS!” That reply had to be explained, both to the Germans and to non-American Allies.

He should have told the Germans “Nüsse,” but they wouldn’t have understood. My dad was so taken by this reply that he drove the whole family to Bastogne when we lived in Heidelberg, just so we could see where McAuliffe said “NUTS!”

Here are the three at the Bell Labs in 1948 (Shockley in the middle); the transistor led to the three sharing a Nobel Prize in Physics in 1955. Shockley famously became a hereditarian racist in his later years, which he saw as the most important work of his life. One of his statements: “My research leads me inescapably to the opinion that the major cause of the American Negro’s intellectual and social deficits is hereditary and racially genetic in origin and, thus, not remediable to a major degree by practical improvements in the environment.”

1968 – Second Vatican Council: Official revocation of the Edict of Expulsion of Jews from Spain.

1985 – Paul Castellano and Thomas Bilotti are shot dead on the orders of John Gotti, who assumes leadership of New York’s Gambino crime family.

This photo of Gotti, from 2001, is the last one taken of him before he died in prison of throat cancer in 2002:

Notables born on this day include:

1770 – Ludwig van Beethoven, composer (d. 1827)

1775 – Jane Austen, English novelist (d. 1817)

A first edition of Emma (published by John Murray, who also published Darwin’s Origin) will run you around $30,000:

1866 – Wassily Kandinsky, Russian-French painter and theorist (d. 1944)

Though I generally don’t like pure abstract art, I do like Kandinsky, whose are was “semi-abstract” and then became fully abstract. The work below, “Composition V”, is often regarded as the first Western abstract painting, (1911) though it seems a tad representational:

1905 – Piet Hein, Danish mathematician, author, and poet (d. 1996)

Hein invented the Soma cube, an early version of the Rubik’s cube though it came in pieces. Here it is, apart and assembled:

1917 – Arthur C. Clarke, British science fiction writer (d. 2008)

1938 – Liv Ullmann, Norwegian actress, director, and screenwriter

1941 – Lesley Stahl, American journalist and actress

I got to chat with Stahl, who turns 80 today, once, when we shared a limousine back to our B&B at the KentPresents Idea Festival in 2018. She was interviewing Henry Kissinger onstage the next day, and I asked her what she was going to ask him. She wasn’t sure (or didn’t want to tell me) but did say she wouldn’t throw him softball questions. She didn’t, but Kissinger blathered on so long that she hardly got to ask him anything. Stahl in 2010:

1946 – Trevor Pinnock, English harpsichord player and conductor

1969 – Adam Riess, American astrophysicist, astronomer, and academic Nobel Prize laureate

Those who “fell asleep” on December 16 include:

1908 – American Horse, American tribal leader and educator (b. 1840)

American Horse, a Lakota leader, in 1898:

1921 – Camille Saint-Saëns, French pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1835)

1965 – W. Somerset Maugham, British playwright, novelist, and short story writer (b. 1874)

1980 – Colonel Sanders, American businessman, founded KFC (b. 1890)

He’s sold a lot of chicken!

Wikipedia notes:

After being recommissioned as a Kentucky colonel in 1950 by Governor Lawrence Wetherby, Sanders began to dress the part, growing a goatee and wearing a black frock coat (later switching to a white suit), a string tie, and referring to himself as “Colonel”. His associates went along with the title change, “jokingly at first and then in earnest”, according to biographer Josh Ozersky.” He never wore anything else in public during the last 20 years of his life, using a heavy wool suit in the winter and a light cotton suit in the summer. He bleached his mustache and goatee to match his white hair.

I knew Ozersky, who taught me how to cook a steak, and his book is called Colonel Sanders and the American Dream. We would email a lot, he asking questions about evolution and me about food. But I digress; I just miss Josh, as do many. Here’s The Colonel:

2014 – Martin Brasier, English paleontologist, biologist, and academic (b. 1947)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili shows she’s conversant with wokeness (look at her smug face!):

A: You are sitting on the table, again. Hili: I’m appropriating your culture whichever way I can.

In Polish:

Ja: Znowu siedzisz na stole. Hili: Zawłaszczam waszą kulturę jak umiem.

A Christmas meme from Bruce:

From Nicole. Should the last word be “kneaded”? That’s also something that bread and cats have in common.

From Only Duck Memes. Every duck is a perfect duck! This happens to be a call duck, a breed of mallard that is smaller than the white Pekin.

Mittens, the famous cat of Wellington, has moved to Auckland. I am sad. And, in the second tweet, look how they’re using him for indigenous propaganda!

Ms. O’Brien, a Kiwi, objects to Mayor Goff’s wokeness.

From Ginger K.; oh, to have been there!

Spectacular encounter with a humpback whale 🎥 by Cassie Jensen

From Malcolm. The Amur leopard is not a full species but regarded as a subspecies of the “regular” leopard, Panthera pardus.

Leo 208F, a young female Amur leopard almost blends with the surroundings of the @Leopard_land park in Russian Far East. Pictures of the world's rarest big cat- there are just over a 100 of them in the wild- were taken by the park's visitors from a specially arranged hiding place pic.twitter.com/fVrTu2Vbfx — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) December 10, 2021

Tweets from Matthew. I am sure this is made up (but you tell me; maybe it’s real!), but it’s funny. Workplace discrimination against ginger cats! Read it all

The update we've all been waiting for pic.twitter.com/xQG97XOjuQ — Brianne Johnson (@Rainbowmazin) December 14, 2021

Jorts has his own Twitter page now and has over 9,000 followers:

Lovely Egyptian art:

One of the objects you have to share immediately after seeing it: a #Egyptian funerary model of a #cow giving birth. Carved in wood, painted.

Probably from Meir, #Egypt, dating c. 2040-1985 BC Photo: https://t.co/1I8BpKlt5b#Archaeology pic.twitter.com/f6fKEKc8Yc — Nina Willburger (@DrNWillburger) December 14, 2021