The problematic Thomas Jefferson

What do we do about Thomas Jefferson? He wrote the Declaration of Independence, served the new United States government in several capacities, including Vice-President and Secretary of State, was our third President, founded the University of Virginia as a secular school, and wrote the Virginia Declaration of Religion Freedom—the model for America’s First Amendment. All that would commend him to our approbation, but for one ineluctable fact. He kept slaves: many of them. More than that—he had a relationship with and impregnated one of those enslaved people, Sally Hemings, and fathered at lest a couple of her children. That relationship, because of the power imbalance, is considered rape.
Because of the slave issue, Jefferson’s star has sunk very low (see my piece here). A statue of him at my alma mater, the College of William and Mary, has been repeatedly defaced, a statue of Jefferson in front of a Portland, Oregon high school has been pulled down, Jefferson Elementary School in San Francisco is to be renamed, and, as I reported this week, as gleaned from the New York Times, a statue of Jefferson in the council chambers in New York’s City Hall has been relocated elsewhere. All of this for the same reason: Jefferson was a slaveholder.
I’ve been conflicted about this legacy for a while, for how do we balance the good with the bad (more on that below).? And I was influenced by the comment of reader Historian about Jefferson on my post, to wit:
The removal of the Jefferson statute from the New York City council chamber is justified totally. While one can at least make an argument that the statue of a slaveholder need not be removed from some areas because of the “good’ things he did and looking at the statue is optional. In this case the chamber is the workplace of the council members, who have no choice but to look at it. Minority members of the council are forced to look at a statue of a person that may have very well enslaved, whipped, sold, and raped their ancestors. To them, they don’t care that he hypocritically wrote words about freedom, liberty, and equality. They are revulsed by the statue; they should not be subjected to looking at it. It’s as if Jews were compelled to look at a statue of Dr. Mengele because his medical experiments on their ancestors may have resulted in advances in medicine.
There’s food for thought there, though the Jefferson statue can’t really be compared to one of Mengele for obvious reasons: Jefferson did a lot of good stuff, much involving the founding of this Republic. Mengele was an unmitigated horror of a man.
What to do? Must we dismantle the Jefferson Memorial and remove all his statues, including the bronze one in the Capitol Rotunda that was the model for the one in New York? And if he’s canceled for slaveholding, what do we do about George Washington, who had slaves? (So did ten other Presidents.) Do we take him off the dollar bill, remove the Washington Monument from the District of Columbia, and, of course, change the name of Washington D.C. itself?
According to the White House Historical Association, at least 12 Presidents owned slaves:
. . . .at least twelve presidents were slave owners at some point during their lives: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, James K. Polk, Zachary Taylor, Andrew Johnson, and Ulysses S. Grant.
That’s more than a quarter of U.S. Presidents, and several of them were distinguished in various ways. How do we regard them? Should we honor their accomplishments at all in light of the fact that they engaged in one of the more reprehensible behaviors possible: owning other human beings, treating them badly, and making them work without pay? Remember, even during this time slavery was not seen as “business as usual”, for there were many abolitionists, especially in the UK.
While you ponder this conundrum—perhaps the hardest case of conflict between public vice and virtue—have a look at this article in Bari Weiss’s Substack site. It’s by Samuel Goldman, described this way on the site:
Samuel Goldman is a national correspondent at The Week. He is also an associate professor of political science at George Washington University, where he is executive director of the John L. Loeb, Jr. Institute for Religious Freedom and director of the Politics & Values Program. His books include “God’s Country: Christian Zionism in America” and “After Nationalism.”
Goldman’s thesis is that removing Jefferson statues isn’t just an attack on the man, but an attack on the ideas he stands for (aside from slavery, of course). Click on the screenshot to read.
Goldman admits at the outset that Jefferson “didn’t live up to his own words, owning more than 600 people in his life, and, unlike Washington, didn’t have plans to free them. He “recognized his own hypocrisy,” but didn’t do anything about it. But Jefferson’s accomplishments, and the good he did, are also undeniable. And so, for Goldman, this brings up the important issue:
The question, though, is whether everyone implicated in slavery is ipso facto ineligible for public celebration. That standard doesn’t only exclude Jefferson but virtually every major figure in American history before 1861. And ruling these out of public discourse doesn’t only affect their personal memory. It also renders speechless the other Americans, like the Levy family, who’ve used their names, words, and careers as symbols to articulate their own aspirations for justice.
That’s why attacks on Columbus Day are as misplaced as removal of the Jefferson statue. The holiday and memorials in many cities aren’t really about the Genoese explorer who served a Spanish king. They are confirmations of the presence of Italian-Americans in public life, to say nothing of the courage and adventuresome spirit that led to the discovery of the New World.
The reduction of American history to an unbroken story of racial oppression comes at particular cost to Jews. Because we have been among the greatest beneficiaries of liberal institutions, we are unavoidably targets when those institutions abandon or reject their liberal mission. A widely despised and persecuted people who thrived in America like nowhere else, Jews do not fit into the sharp distinction between oppressor and oppressed that characterized ideological “antiracism.” Therefore, Jewish experiences must either be ignored or reduced to a monolithic conception of white supremacy.
I’m not sure how relevant the Jewish issue is to the discussion of Jefferson, even though it poses thorny issues for the woke. Goldman does bring up the fact that the original Jefferson statue, sculpted by the French artist David d’Angers, was commissioned by a Jew, Uriah Levy, who was not only repeatedly attacked for his religion but, as a naval officer, helped suppress the slave trade in the West Indies. Yet Levy’s own legacy was mixed. As a Jefferson admirer, he restored a decrepit Monticello—but using more than a dozen slaves.
And you can answer the first question for yourself: is every American who was implicated in slavery ipso facto ineligible for public celebration?
Goldman says “no”. While he’s not absolutely clear about the statue removal, he’s crystal clear that there has to be some celebration of Jefferson’s ideas, and how do you do that without statues or any kind of public memorial? Can we celebrate good ideas completely disconnected from the people who had them?
Goldman’s conclusion:
Jefferson’s far from the first statue to fall, and it won’t be the last. But the plaster and bronze of which they’re composed isn’t the most important thing. What matters is the fate of the ideas in that Declaration in Jefferson’s hand. The ones that Lincoln described as “an abstract truth, applicable to all men and all times,” and “a rebuke and a stumbling-block to the very harbingers of re-appearing tyranny and oppression.” That’s what Uriah Levy saw in Jefferson and what we should continue to honor today.
Again, how does one honor abstract ideas without mentioning the people who had them? Should we ignore Jefferson’s positive contributions by shoving his statues into dark corners because of his negative acts? And if you say, “yes,” what do we do about George Washington.?
As I’ve written before, I judge whether or not someone should be honored if both questions below are answered “yes”:
1.) Are we honoring the positive contributions that the person made?
2.) On balance, did the person’s life contribute more good than bad to the world?
#1 was a “yes” for the New York City statue: Jefferson was depicted holding a quill pen, clearly being honored for his writings.
#2 is the hard one. After all, holding down 600 black people as property is no small thing. Against that one must balance that Jefferson helped bring about a Republic that, though it’s denigrated by many these days, I see as the greatest experiment in liberty and democracy of our era. Jefferson wrote the document that helped bring that about, and, though he was in France during the Constitutional Convention, many of his ideas infuse that Constitution as well as the Bill of Rights—most notably the First Amendment. Jefferson kept slaves, and thereby supported slavery, but the net harm was largely to his own slaves.
When you balance America as a refuge for the oppressed, Jefferson’s role in the creation of America, and his role in creating our founding documents, I would judge, subjectively, that his life was on I conclude that we should honor the man as a way of honoring his ideas—the good ones.
Why do we even have statues? When someone is helpful, kind, builds a school, or does some other kind deed for the good of society, why do need to erect a statue in their honor? As a child starting school, I even wondered back then why we build statues that serve no functional purpose. And they’re put on these tall, huge pedestals like they’re some sort of “god.” Why???
Looking at it through the lens of no free will:
Statues are built because it could not have been otherwise. Similarly, people did things that are deemed good or evil, but they too could not do otherwise. Today we ponder what to do about these statues (some have come to a position already) this too could not be otherwise.
This is the paradox of a free will skeptic’s should.
This madness will not end until there exists sufficient will from a sufficiently large percentage of the still-rational citizenry (those who are resolutely anti-woke) to stand against the dictates and the dogmas of what the Chinese call dismissively the baizuo. Recently, to name yet another example, Minnesota’s Gustavus Adolphus College decided to remove the name of Linnaeus from its arboretum in the name of “anti-racism.” As many Chinese immigrants to the U.S. have noted,, the tactics of the wokesters and the wokerati have much in common with those of the young Maoists during China’s Cultural Revolution.
What you said. +
As a flawed human (there is no other kind) I try to hold Ideals but know there are few times I can approach them.
I would add an additional criterion: Was what the man did wrong by the standards of his time? When Jefferson wrote the Declaration, the only place on the globe where slavery was illegal was Europe. While many American States abolished slavery in Jefferson’s lifetime, owning slaves was hardly exceptional, and while anti-slavery public opinion was growing it cannot be said to have been a dominant position. What Jefferson did as a legislator and executive was head and shoulders above most of his contemporaries, even in the Continental Congress. I object to the new iconoclasm not because I feel our ancestors were perfect, but because their detractors are so clearly dishonest and hypocritical. (What about existing slavery in the third world today?) It’s not that they think slavery was wrong, but that they also think democracy and Western ideals are wrong, and they want to trash them along with the statues.
Just my two cents worth. For a man who actually wrote about equality, he KNEW the difference.
I say the answer is actually a very simple one and I have said it before. Also I have spoken against Historian just a bit on this issue in the past. But people should actually read our history and learn for yourself – do not just let other’s opinions make it for you.
You cannot judge history of yesterday through your views of today. To do this, and many do, is a distortion of the true facts. As a very good historian has said in the past, If you are going to do that you just as well not make the trip. If you allow the facts of slavery to cloud your education on the history you will not learn much. That is what not making the trip is all about. You must put your mind as close as you can to the period you are learning about and save the judgement for another day. Your standards on slavery today will blind you to your own history and you cannot learn in this way. You will remain ignorant about the history that is yours. As the post says, if you throw Jefferson under the bus, how many others must go? If Washington goes, you have just eliminated the father of our country and in rank, the second most important president we have had. Certainly Washington had flaws, not as many as Jefferson and he was much more important in the overall but where do you draw the line with this judgement thing? Forget it and actually learn about history.
Let me enter a word in praise of civic statues. Seattle has a notable statue of a giant troll eating a
small Volkswagen car. On Södergatan in Malmö, there is a wonderful procession of bronze musicians called the Optimistorkestern. My particular favorite statues are at the Place Stravinsky in Paris, next to
the Centre Pompidou: a fine picture can be found under “Stravinsky Fountain” at Wikipedia. [I would place a picture here, but the images from my computer’s snipping tool don’t transfer to this website.] We are fortunate that the offense brigades have not yet taken offense at these statues. But none of them carry a specific Social Justice message in the approved verbiage, so perhaps they will not escape denunciation in future.
When I think about whether to remove a statue or rename a building because person X did something bad (even though they were important or also good), in most cases I experience an internal conflict so that it is hard to decide. I can wrestle internally with all manner of pros and cons, but I also know that whatever decision I come up with my opinion would be reasonably opposed by lots of people.
But when I think about whether we should replace an old statue or re-name a building to honor a more contemporary person (person Y) because they were good (and much less encumbered from the sins of the past), I discover its much easier to say ‘yes’. Especially if they had two X chromosomes and/or were a person of color.
So maybe the decision tree should not be so much about whether we should expunge honorifics toward dead white men who would be seen as anachronistic today. Maybe we should be thinking more about extending honorifics toward those who better represent our current ideals and values.