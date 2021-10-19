Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Mitek monologue)

Welcome to the cruelest day of the week: Tuesday, October 19, 2021: National Seafood Bisque Day. It’s also International Gin and Tonic Day, Rainforest Day, Dress Like a Dork Day, Evaluate Your Life Day (I wouldn’t recommend it), World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day, and, in England, Oxfordshire Day.

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 726,389, an increase of 1,631 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,922,705, an increase of about 8,100 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on October 19 includes:

Here’s an adaptation of Charles Minard’s famous multi-information map of Napoleon’s retreat from Russa with dates, temperatures, and the size of the army as it went to Moscow (blue figure) and on the way back (brownish figure), along with the temperature. Click to enlarge. And look at that attrition! It was a total disaster for the French.

1900 – Max Planck discovers Planck’s law of black-body radiation.

I believe this is the translation of Planck’s first paper on the subject, which of course led to quantum mechanics:

1943 – Streptomycin, the first antibiotic remedy for tuberculosis, is isolated by researchers at Rutgers University.

Selman Waksman got a Nobel Prize for this discovery, which was actually made by a graduate student in his lab, Albert Schatz during his Ph.D work. Shatz got overlooked, sued Waksman, and there was a “settlement”. But of course no settlement can substitute for a Nobel. Wikipedia notes this:

In his accounts on streptomycin discovery, Waksman never mentioned Schatz. When the first clinical trial was performed by Feldman, he did not know that the new drug was discovered by Schatz, and it was much later in Chile (the 1960’s) where he met Schatz that the story was brought up in their conversation. The Lancet commented: “The Nobel committee made a considerable mistake by failing to recognise Schatz’s contribution.”

This is an example of the Matthew Effect.

1944 – United States forces land in the Philippines.

The invasion of Leyte in the Philippines in 1944 marks the fulfillment of a promise by General Douglas MacArthur, who, when he was driven out by the Japanese in 1942, made the famous vow, “I shall return.” And he did: here he is wading ashore during the first landings on Leyte (he’s the guy in front with the sunglasses):

1950 – Korean War: The Battle of Pyongyang ends in a United Nations victory. Hours later, the Chinese Army begins crossing the border into Korea.

1960 – The United States imposes a near-total trade embargo against Cuba.

1973 – President Nixon rejects an Appeals Court decision that he turn over the Watergate tapes.

1987 – Black Monday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls by 22%, 508 points.

2003 – Mother Teresa is beatified by Pope John Paul II.

Oy! She’s now Saint Teresa of Calcutta

2005 – Saddam Hussein goes on trial in Baghdad for crimes against humanity.

Here’s a short segment of a 60 Minutes video from the soldiers who found Hussein’s hidey-hole:

The capture:

Notables born on this day include:

1850 – Annie Smith Peck, American mountaineer and academic (d. 1935)

1929 – Lewis Wolpert, South African-English biologist, author, and academic (d. 2021)

What a nice guy and what a good writer Wolpert was. He gets approbation from Richard Dawkins in Dawkins’s latest volume, Books Do Furnish a Life, which I’ll review within a day or so. (Short take: read it!) I set next to him at the 30th anniversary dinner celebrating The Selfish Gene, and he told me all about his severe depression, which he chronicled in the book Malignant Sadness: The Anatomy of Depression.

Hard to believe that little Amy is now 53. I could find only one thing she illustrated: her father’s book The Little Baby Snoogle-Fleejer, based on a story he told Amy as a child:

1983 – Cara Santa Maria, American neuroscientist and blogger

At the 2009 meeting of Atheist Alliance International, where I was a speaker, I got to sit at the Big People’s Table with Dawkins, Bill Maher, and Santa Maria, who was dating Maher at the time. I of course noticed her famous Archaeopteryx tattoo:

Those who found eternal peace on October 19 include:

1745 – Jonathan Swift, Irish satirist and essayist (b. 1667)

1937 – Ernest Rutherford, New Zealand-English physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1871)

One of New Zealand’s overproduction of artists and intellects, Rutherford won the Prize for work on radioactive elements, including the discover of half-lives. That work was done at McGill University, where the picture below was taken in 1905. He died of a small hernia that became strangulated, which is one reason I decided to get mine operated on.

1950 – Edna St. Vincent Millay, American poet and playwright (b. 1892).

Critic Edmund Wilson proposed to her several times (Wikipedia says she took his virginity), but she turned him down

1987 – Jacqueline du Pré, English cellist and educator (b. 1945)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sleeping in:

A: Are you getting up? Hili: No, it’s still night time.

And nearby in Wloclawek, Mietek says “hi” (I’m told that the “you” is the plural form in Polish):

Mietek: Well, and how are you?

From Su:

From Stash Krod:

From Jesus of the Day:

Two tweets from Barry. First, Canadian road rage:

. . . and a beautiful butterfly:

Glass wing butterflies are pretty awesome, not only are their wings transparent but have structures on them to reduce glare so they are much harder for predators to track when moving This one is the Confusa tigerwing (Methona sp) pic.twitter.com/GzZCZNUJKz — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) October 15, 2021

From Simon: I know ducks have trouble distinguishing decoys from afar, but this hawk can’t even do it right next to the faux mallard.

Some bench mates pic.twitter.com/y78ZiJ6iU7 — Oded Rechavi 🦉 (@OdedRechavi) October 18, 2021

A tweet from the Auschwitz Memorial. Many don’t realize that the Nazis engaged in mass murder of Soviet prisoners of war, often in concentration camps.

19 October 1941 | A transport of 1,955 Soviet Prisoners of War arrived at #Auschwitz from Stalag 308 (Stalag VIII-E) in Neuhammer. The Germans deported ca. 15,000 Soviet POWs to Auschwitz. 12,000 were registered. Over 90% of them were murdered. https://t.co/MEMvow16K4 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 19, 2021

Tweets from Matthew. I just listened to Sophie Scott’s defense of the beleaguered professor Kathleen Stock, unfairly labeled a transphobe. Professor Scott is passionate, eloquent and, most important, correct.

A wonderful, rational, reasoned and illuminating defence of Kathleen Stock and academic freedom by @sophiescott at 1hr09mins on @bbc5live Brilliant to hear this being discussed @TVNaga01 https://t.co/2RWr8wAddJ — Cllr Nina Killen (@NinaKillen) October 18, 2021

Maxim also invented the first automatic machine gun, arguably NOT for the good of mankind, but I suppose the list below deliberately ignores that.

Inventors are fascinating people. Hiram Maxim invented a curling iron, a watch demagnetiser, a device to stop ships from rolling, riveting machines, coffee substitutes, the first automatic fire sprinkler, and much else besides – all for the good of mankind. pic.twitter.com/affoRgE7vR — Lev Parikian (@LevParikian) October 18, 2021

I joined this Facebook group, which has the admirable purpose of letting people (and restaurants) in the UK know that diners deserve a decent portion of chips (they are cheap to make). I’m not in the UK, but I like their ceaseless scrutiny of chip portions.

Found my new favourite Facebook group. Can't wait to make my first contribution. pic.twitter.com/sxPPmXpkas — Joseph Gibbons (@JoeBillGibbo) October 18, 2021

Granny Smiths are by far my favorite apple, as they’re crisp, tart, and actually have FLAVOR. They’re the only apples I buy unless they’re not around. But I never knew there was an actual Granny Smith!

Who knew? I certainly didn’t pic.twitter.com/QXXsC0p9WA — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) October 18, 2021