TRIGGER WARNING!
I thought you might like to see how my hand is healing after the mishap I had last Wednesday (there are comparison pictures of my hand at this link and pictures of the scene here). In short, when I was trying to break a fall, my hand went through a pane of glass on my office bookcase, causing two deep lacerations that required 18 stitches in toto.
Every day the lacerations are dressed, which involves putting Neosporin on the gashes and then taping a gauze pad over them. I keep my hand dry and when I shower I put it in two plastic bags secured with two rubber bands around my wrist. Try washing your hair that way, or washing your right armpit when your left hand is encased in plastic bags!
Anyway, it appears to be healing okay, with no signs of infection except a slight redness, and, fortunately, the flap of skin in the first photo did not die (the nurse practitioner told me that was a possibility).
I get the stitches removed Friday morning.
18 thoughts on “My hand is healing (I hope)”
Looks good boss! Nice and clean, no infection! Here’s to your health! 🙂
Yes. Your hard work of staying clean and dry is paying off. More healing to you.
Glad to hear it. Isn’t Neosporin great? It’s always awkward, though, dressing your own hand.
I have a kindly helper!
Let the air get to it!
👍
Stitch that!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YoAGehVdwbQ
Great to see healthy progress – this event made me pay particular attention to such matters, especially glass panels of cabinets and where they are located – not to mention plastic bags. Thanks for sharing. Keep up the careful attention.
Loved the “Trigger” warning (Trigger was my 85-year-old mother’s nickname back in the day as her maiden name was Trigg).
Glad to see that everything is healing well. Very best wishes.
A great great grandma of mine was a Trigg…
Looks good to me. I see there is some bruising too that is turning yellow/green. No surprise. Glad to know you’re not in any pain (assuming that’s still the case since you said you weren’t in pain a couple days ago).
A really long time ago I broke a hand doing something really stupid, playing football. It is amazing how much you miss that hand. Pretty much gave up the game after that.
I met a guy wanted to dribble beer on my banged up finger years ago. Said it would fix it. But consult your doctor. 😏
I was badly burned in a high school chemistry class in 1966 and almost lost my hand but a new treatment, “Neosporin,” spray saved it! Somewhere there is a med journal article chronicling my good luck. Keep slathering it on – it works!
You achieved medical immortality AND KEPT YOUR HAND! Lucky! Sounds horrible though…
Happy Trails there, big guy.
It’s actually looking pretty good! It’se specially good that the flap on the pad of the thumb is settling back in.
GCM
Did you count your stitches?
Looks like 6 on the upper left side of the hand — but they are hard to count.
And I think I count 12 on the underside near the base of your thumb.
Last time I got stitched up I got 6 stitches on my forehead, & 6 on my right hand.
I was chatting up the stitcher — a woman — about how many stitches I would end up with.
She said, “We will see.”
As she stitched away we talked about odd & even numbers.
She said she liked even numbers — I, on the other hand, like odd numbers.
We ended up with 6 on each lesion!
Later, when my doctor was taking them out, & I asked her about the numbers of stitches.
She said — “Five would have done nicely in each spot.”
So Jerry glad that your hand can once more point to idiocy and grasp difficult concepts, but just for our information, how much did the repairs cost you, with and without insurance?
I will give out the total hospital bill when it comes, but it’s a bit of a personal question to ask me how much I paid out of my own pocket.