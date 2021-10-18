My hand is healing (I hope)

TRIGGER WARNING!

I thought you might like to see how my hand is healing after the mishap I had last Wednesday (there are comparison pictures of my hand at this link and pictures of the scene here). In short, when I was trying to break a fall, my hand went through a pane of glass on my office bookcase, causing two deep lacerations that required 18 stitches in toto.

Every day the lacerations are dressed, which involves putting Neosporin on the gashes and then taping a gauze pad over them. I keep my hand dry and when I shower I put it in two plastic bags secured with two rubber bands around my wrist. Try washing your hair that way, or washing your right armpit when your left hand is encased in plastic bags!

Anyway, it appears to be healing okay, with no signs of infection except a slight redness, and, fortunately, the flap of skin in the first photo did not die (the nurse practitioner told me that was a possibility).

I get the stitches removed Friday morning.

