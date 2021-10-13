Delayed posting due to injury

I slipped on a plastic bag in my office and, trying to stop the fall, put my hand through the glass pane of a bookcase, lacertating it in two places. I am temporarily back from the ER after X-ray and must return for stitches or whatever. I have no idea how long this will take, but posting will be delayed today.

Scene of the mishap:

My pants and hand. I bled like a pig: a gusher!

The floor right after it happened:

More later. Back to the ER!