I slipped on a plastic bag in my office and, trying to stop the fall, put my hand through the glass pane of a bookcase, lacertating it in two places. I am temporarily back from the ER after X-ray and must return for stitches or whatever. I have no idea how long this will take, but posting will be delayed today.
Scene of the mishap:
My pants and hand. I bled like a pig: a gusher!
The floor right after it happened:
More later. Back to the ER!
20 thoughts on “Delayed posting due to injury”
Ouch! Poor you – best wishes for a speedy recovery.
Wow, Jerry. This is awful and that is a lot of blood. It looks like you’re going to be okay — we hope.
Looks like you lost a lotta ichor.
I’m O negative, the universal donor, in case you need a transfusion. Just say the word, man.
You may want to put those pants in some cold water for a time. They say most accidents happen in the home but office is close enough. Maybe the glass replacement could be safety glass.
Awful. So sorry. Get well soon.
So sorry! Hoping for a speedy recovery.
Goodness!
Glad to hear PCC(E) is OK and will BRB!
… from the ER…
TL;DR
PCC(E)
ER
BRB
WEIT
KTHXBAI
oh, no! I’m sorry to hear that.. I hope you get better soon. Your posts will be missed.
Ow! I hope all is well later today. I hope the ER is close by! Looks like someone was there to help. Either that or you are good at administering self-first aid.
Ah, I suppose the ER staff bandaged you up. 🙂
Ouchies!
I am hoping you have a speedy recovery, & also, please be careful with those shards of glass.
To perhaps distract you, a very amusing tale as to why someone else did not come into work today.
From the days of radio broadcast, but someone has uploaded it for us all to enjoy.
Bricklayer’s Lament
Goodness! Best of luck with recovery. Hope that’s not your duck-feeding arm. 🙂
So sorry but sounds like you are in good and capable hands at the local ED. Please take care of the wound after stitches. I hope it is not your duck food tossing hand.
We should thank Ceiling Cat that you weren’t more seriously injured. I’ve heard horror stories involving broken panes of glass. On the other hand (oops, sorry), we must condemn Ceiling Cat for leaving a plastic bag on the floor for you to slip on.
On a positive note, I like the addition of the blood smear to the otherwise boring book cover. The only problem is that Drosophila aren’t well known for attacking lab technicians. I suggest you alter the title: “Vermicious knids: a laboratory handbook “
Please take care of yourself. Postings for us can wait.
L
Good grief! Take care.
Glad you could at least stop your fall. You must be slightly in shock, take care and rest when back from ER.
Oh no….I am sorry to hear this…take care….wishing you feel better soon.
So sorry to hear that!, Jerry Praying to Ceiling Cat for your speedy recovery!