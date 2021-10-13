The aftermath

After 4 or so hours, I’m finally sutured up and discharged. There were two lacerations, one a flap on the ball of my thumb, the other a deep gash on the edge of my hand below the pinky. And of course I came straight back to work from the ER because I’m a tough guy, and my readers need posts. (Not really, I’d come back regardless.)

Here are the stitches: the nurse-practitioner who put them in said it’s an art to do stitching properly, and she did a great job. Kudos to her (I won’t name her) for her artistry.

They come out in 10 days. Otherwise, I wear a big bandage over my left hand for a few days and then little bandages over the gashes. Thank Ceiling Cat it was not my duck-food-throwing hand, but my left hand.

The flap: (11 stitches):

The gash 7 stitches, from underneath (the NP’s favorite kind of stitchng):

 

Now, back to business: a Hili post. First, though, I haven’t had my coffee yet. .  .

11 thoughts on "The aftermath"

  1. Yikes! I just read your previous post to find out what happened. Glad you didn’t hit your head or have an even more severe injury to repair! You certainly were a bloody mess! I’m glad you’re ok.

    Reply

    1. Me too! Yikes.

      You ARE tough. If that were me, I’d be home lying on the couch, in a swoon, sipping chicken soup.

      Reply

  4. Welcome back! I hope you can type up the incident report one-handed. Here at Safety University, that much blood on a lab floor would lead to an investigation and a lot of hassle for the PI. Maybe UofC is more sensible about these things.

    Reply

  9. Well, I think you have been more than suitably macho about the whole bloody affair, and congrats on jump-starting the gruesome Halloween season. Glad you’re OK and it was not even worse. 18 stitches is plenty. 🙂

    Reply

