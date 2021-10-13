Wednesday: Hili dialogue

This is a truncated Hili dialogue, minus the historical photos and info, all due to my unfortunate mishap. But we shall have a Hili!
Welcome to the humpy Day of Wednesday, October 13, 2021, and National M&Ms Day. A perennially popular candy, society is divided up into those that like the plain ones, filled with chocolate, or the peanut M&Ms, containing a chocolate-coated peanut. Invented in 1941, 340 million M&Ms are produced daily.
Why the name? Wikipedia explains:
The two ‘M’s represent the names of Forrest E. Mars Sr., the founder of Newark Company, and Bruce Murrie, son of Hershey Chocolate’s president William F. R. Murrie, who had a 20 percent share in the product. The arrangement allowed the candies to be made with Hershey chocolate, as Hershey had control of the rationed chocolate at the time.
It’s also National Yorkshire Pudding Day, National Fossil Day, International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction, National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, English Language Day, International Plain Language Awareness Day, Emergency Nurses Day, and Bring Your Teddy Bear to School and Work Day (school and work are same to me, and here I am this morning in my office with Toasty, who lives here).
News of the Day:
Texas is once again the site of political mishigass.
*First, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning any business or “entity” from enacting vaccine mandates for its employees. going smack against Joe Biden’s Presidential order for vaccine mandates (or weekly testing) for all employers with more than 100 employees. These conflicting orders put businesses in a bind, though some, like Southwest Airlines, have stated that the White House order supersedes that of Texas. They’re likely to be right given the “supremacy clause” of the U.S. Constitutuion. Abbott made this weaselly statement:
Abbott said that the vaccine is “safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus,” but he believes it “should remain voluntary and never forced.”
Yet even in his own state, no fewer than 8 separate immunizations are required for children to attend both private and public schools.
*And on the confusing Texas abortion front, where a judge’s ban on the state’s unconstitutional new anti-abortion law lasted but 48 hours before an appeals court reinstated the ban, the government has asked the same appellate court to overturn the law pending rulings at a higher level. I’m not sure why the Fifth Circuit would reverse what it had already ruled earlier, but the drama goes on as pregnant women from Texas flood abortion clinics in adjacent states.
*For years I took a daily aspirin as a preventive for heart attacks, though I have no family history and my heart is healthy. I asked my doctor a few years ago if I should continue, and he said “no.” He was right. The NYT reports that people not already taking aspirin for cardiovascular problems should not start taking it, as the risks of bleeding internally are greater than the benefits to the heart:
Doctors should no longer routinely begin prescribing a daily regimen of low-dose aspirin to most people at high risk of a first heart attack or stroke, according to new draft guidelines by a U.S. panel of experts. The proposed recommendation is based on mounting evidence that the risk of serious side effects far outweighs the benefit of what was once considered a remarkably cheap weapon in the fight against heart disease.
The U.S. panel also plans to retreat from its 2016 recommendation to take baby aspirin for the prevention of colorectal cancer, guidance that was groundbreaking at the time. The panel said more recent data had raised questions about the putative benefits for cancer, and that more research was needed.
*I’m not quite sure why there’s so much interest in the murder of 22-year-old Gabby Petito (probably by her boyfriend, who’s on the lam). Horrible as that murder was, things like this happen every day in America but this case, like the Lindbergh baby kidnapping, seems to dominate the media. At any rate, the coroner ruled today that Petito, who was last seen at the end of August, and whose body was found on Sept. 19 in a national forest in Wyoming, died of strangulation. Her boyfriend with whom she was traveling, Brian Laundrie, 23, has disappeared and under a warrant for debit card fraud, though he’s a “person of interest” in her murder.
*If you want to watch
Captain Kirk William Shatner become the oldest person in the world to go into space (he’s 90), he’s scheduled to be one of four passengers on the “Blue Shepard” capsule that launches tomorrow. One of Jeff Bezos’s “Blue Horizon” space tourist ventures, the launch is scheduled for 10 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (1400 GMT), and you can watch it below (if there’s no video site when this is posted, check back in an hour or so; I believe live coverage begins at 8:30 EDT):
WATCH THIS SPACE
TOO LATE!
*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 717,501, an increase of 1,938 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,883,492, an increase of about 8,800 over yesterday’s total.
Stuff that happened on October 13 includes:
- 54 – Roman emperor Claudius dies from poisoning under mysterious circumstances. He is succeeded by his adoptive son Nero, rather than by Britannicus, his son with Messalina.[1]
- 1269 – The present church building at Westminster Abbey is consecrated.
- 1792 – In Washington, D.C., the cornerstone of the United States Executive Mansion (known as the White House since 1818) is laid.
- 1881 – First known conversation in modern Hebrew by Eliezer Ben-Yehuda and friends.
- 1903 – The Boston Red Sox win the first modern World Series, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth game.
- 1917 – The “Miracle of the Sun” is witnessed by an estimated 70,000 people in the Cova da Iria in Portugal.
Wikipedia‘s caption of the photo below: “Part of the crowd looking at the Sun during the event.” Many are kneeling.
- 1972 – Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 crashes in the Andes mountains. Twenty-eight survive the crash. All but 16 succumb before rescue on December 23.
- 1976 – The first electron micrograph of an Ebola virus is taken at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by Dr. F. A. Murphy.
- 2010 – The mining accident in Copiapó, Chile ends as all 33 trapped miners arrive at the surface after a record 69 days underground.
- 2019 – Kenyan Brigid Kosgei sets a new world record for a woman runner with a time of 2:14:04 at the 2019 Chicago Marathon.
Wikipedia notes that there are actually two records:
The IAAF recognizes two world records for women, a time of 2:14:04 set by Brigid Kosgei on October 13, 2019, during the Chicago Marathon which was contested by men and women together, and a “Women Only” record of 2:17:01, set by Mary Keitany, on April 23, 2017, at the London Marathon for women only.
I’m not sure why there is a record for a “woman only” race, but it implies that women run faster when they run with men. So what—surely that’s fair, isn’t it?
Notables born on this day include:
- 1821 – Rudolf Virchow, German physician, biologist, and politician (d. 1902)
- 1853 – Lillie Langtry, English actress and singer (d. 1929)
- 1909 – Art Tatum, American jazz pianist (d. 1956)
- 1925 – Lenny Bruce, American comedian and actor (d. 1966)
- 1927 – Lee Konitz, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2020)
- 1941 – Paul Simon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
Simon is 80 today!
- 1959 – Marie Osmond, American singer, actress, and television spokesperson
- 1969 – Nancy Kerrigan, American figure skater and actress
Those who expired on October 13 include:
- 54 – Claudius, Roman emperor (b. 10 BC)
- 1822 – Antonio Canova, Italian sculptor (b. 1757)
- 1945 – Milton S. Hershey, American businessman, founded The Hershey Company (b. 1857)
- 1974 – Ed Sullivan, American journalist and talk show host (b. 1901)
- 1990 – Lê Đức Thọ, Vietnamese general and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1911)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili comments after having just read the newspaper:
Hili: Global lunacy.A: It’s nothing new.
Hili: Globalny obłęd.Ja: Nic nowego.
From Jean:
Matthew said I should read this book, which he found on Twitter. It’s for real; Goodreads summarizes it:
Heao is a member of Academe, a future group of intelligentsia on a planet in the throes of a receding ice age. She and all her people have been conquered by a primitive king whose dreams of destruction haunt him, and may doom all her kind. Heao is intelligent and loving, a devoted helpmate and mother. But Heao is not an ordinary woman. She is a member of a feline race, and her body, along with those of her peers, is covered with fur and ends in a long busy tail. She is a member of the master race of Shadowland, the race that keeps human slaves to do their work for them, the race that stands in powerless awe of the fiery ball of light she sees once a year—Godsfire!
From Stash Krod. Don’t choose #1!
From Masih: Texas pays people to report currently illegal abortions; Iran doesn’t have to pay its citizens to harass women who don’t dress “properly”:
I've just received this video from Iran. A pro-regime woman harasses a young girl in the street for her hijab. While she's busy harassing, she's also holding the hand of her daughter. Imagine having a mother who goes around and harasses people. Poor girl#MyCameraIsMyWeapon pic.twitter.com/O3XAgAv0zU
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 9, 2021
From Barry, who says he can’t improve the caption. Some dude thought Jesus was really getting stabbed!
When you are incapable of separating fantasy from reality… pic.twitter.com/j3ljCPxcdS
— Heisenberg (@atheist_in_nc) October 9, 2021
From Simon, with Rechavi using a common phrase to criticize scientific comparisons:
“Reject, it’s like comparing apples with oranges” pic.twitter.com/5cpfKLedBl
— Oded Rechavi 🦉 (@OdedRechavi) October 10, 2021
From the Auschwitz Memorial (all people pictured in these tweets were born on this day of the year):
13 October 1920 | Polish woman Janina Bednarska was born in Będzin.
In #Auschwitz from 1 July 1942.
No. 8129
She perished in the camp on 20 January 1943. pic.twitter.com/kbOVpGvmSL
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 12, 2021
Tweets from Matthew. This was yesterday morning in Chicago.
This morning in St. Boniface Cemetery pic.twitter.com/B2ggGHbS2o
— Robert Loerzel (@robertloerzel) October 12, 2021
Check out this site, which has 14 animal species sitting on capybaras, the world’s chillest mammal.
Don't forget to check out the Animals Sitting On Capybaras project to see more observations of animals sitting on capybaras 🙂 https://t.co/jupzcKn1J1
— Kees (@KeesKiwi) October 12, 2021
Who hired the designer here? They’re called invertebrates for a reason!
This is probably one of the most scientifically inaccurate Halloween decorations I've seen. pic.twitter.com/AfEx9nmLbv
— Ron Kichurchak Jr (@RonKichurchak) October 11, 2021
Matthew told me I’d especially like the second joke on the list. I did! (it’s joke #4.)
I think about this kind of crap every god damn day…https://t.co/m2Hbp7tkqk
— Al Vimh (@al_vimh) October 12, 2021
“Emergency Nurses Day” – you certainly celebrated that one in style!
That “Flight: Select your spot” cartoon brightened up my day.
Ha! My wife and I were in Michael’s recently, and they had a spider skeleton. I pointed it out to my wife saying, “I hate to tell them, but spiders don’t have skeletons.” I didn’t find out if it was also pumpkin spice flavored.
She’s a young, blond, pretty woman. I think people (and the news service’s themselves) have remarked before on how those victims get more coverage than others.
Now on the plus side, the coverage of her case has led to the finding of bodies in two other (non-young-blond-female) missing persons cases. One an older guy, one an asian woman. The victim’s families and friends rightly asked their local police and media why their cases got shelved while this case gets lots of resources. So I guess if we we have a biased media cycle, it’s good to see how some folks are able to use the bias for a positive result.
I think it has more to do with them both having been social media celebrities with a large following. There are tens of thousands of annual missing person cases involving young, white women. Presumably hundreds or perhaps even thousands of them are blond and pretty. But if they’re nobodies, then they’re nobodies…
I suspect that there’s also a tendency to dogpile in the media. If one outlet starts covering a story, other outlets tend to cover it too. I’d say that their internet fame led to some media coverage, which led to more media coverage. And the more media coverage there is, the more police have to be seen to be doing something.
I think I’m squarely in the ‘why not both?’ camp. Being young, white & pretty certainly played into her social media following as well.
–
I’m listening to an interesting podcast at the moment (Faultline: Dying for a Fight) about the murder of a young anti fascist activist from Portland whose murder is 2 years unsolved. The podcast asks the question why. The mother thinks it is police apathy towards her son – because he was a frequent protestor at demonstrations and pretty loudly thought ACAB. The police they interviewed said it is because they don’t have eye witnesses coming forward. Anywho, kind of tangential, but I thought it was interesting considering you point about the media piling on, and when they do it.
Here, let the late, great stand-up Patrice O’Neal break it down for you.
Oh, that was good.
And nary a brown one ever permitted backstage at a Van Halen concert.
Maybe one of them has an allergy to the brown ones 😉 https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Somebody_Get_Me_a_Doctor
Do you know the story behind the lack of brown M&Ms backstage at Van Halen concerts ?
Texas governor Greg Abbott has also shut down a suicide prevention hotline for kids in foster care in response criticism from his even more wacko right-wing primary opponent, Don Huffines, that Abbott’s gone soft on LGBT issues.
Can anyone remember the last time a Republican officeholder faced a primary challenge from a more moderate candidate?
Re the Texas abortion law: to allow the abrogation of a constitutionally guaranteed right through the expedient of outsourcing enforcement of that abrogation to vigilantes is to invite constitutional chaos.
Another guy running against Abbott is so crazy he got covid, had to go into the hospital and was still running his mouth about not making the vaccine mandatory. Got to have my freedom here in the ICU.
I haven’t heard anyone mention this, but if you try to claim the $10k bounty, won’t your identity become public knowledge? And wouldn’t that person then be subject to an incredible amount of harassment? Would the $10k really be worth it ?
Why women-only? Shortest answer is that it’s “the roolz”. There are roolz all over athletics — in elite t&f many events have “tail-wind” rules — no record for short dashes, leaps, throws if there’s more than a stated maximum wind advantage. Cycling is notorious for such roolz, but still allows reduction of aerodynamic drag by going to high-altitude velodroms. Back to the marathon there’s a logic in the women-only field as well — elite marathonists run fast enough to get a very significant aerodynamic advantage from running in a group, or behind one or more fore-runners [additionally the fore-runners are hired to keep a pre-determined pace for the favored elite runner]. BTW, a well-known gravel bike race recently had a similar strategy of men helping a favored female participant. Gravel bike races were well known for a lack of roolz, and so a lot of unresolved ad-hominem that wouldn’t occur if all parties agreed beforehand..
It’s pretty evident from the disparity between mens and womens marathon records that there are hundreds or thousands of near-elite male runners who are faster than the women’s record holder. So, of course, the roolz of marathoning might say “allow any pacers as long as no one is carrying the single woman in the field”. But they don’t, and I think that’s quite reasonable. Without roolz, surely some female [or male] runner might run the marathon drafting behind, say, a group of trained zebras [Mares, of course for the ladies, it’s a female-only marathon]. I’d guess that elite womens and mens records would fall in such ‘draft animal’ schemes.
In addition to the “Orphaned Punchline,” there’s also the “Orphaned Set-up.” When I was a kid, characters on TV shows would start to tell a joke, “There was a traveling salesman who stops at a farmhouse . . .” and the laugh track would go wild. I would ask “what’s the rest of the joke?” My parents said that there was no actual joke; it was just a way of indicating that the character was telling a dirty joke. I wondered.
How about an Orphaned Orphaned Punchline?
I’m thinking of the joke with the punchline that begins, “I didn’t say she was crazy, Doc, I said…”
Also, punchlines from the movie “Airplane” or “The Princess Bride” can just appear in conversation and be meaningful. Try saying “Surely, you must be joking” in a group, for example…