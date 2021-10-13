Wednesday: Hili dialogue

This is a truncated Hili dialogue, minus the historical photos and info, all due to my unfortunate mishap. But we shall have a Hili!

Welcome to the humpy Day of Wednesday, October 13, 2021, and National M&Ms Day. A perennially popular candy, society is divided up into those that like the plain ones, filled with chocolate, or the peanut M&Ms, containing a chocolate-coated peanut. Invented in 1941, 340 million M&Ms are produced daily.

Why the name? Wikipedia explains:

The two ‘M’s represent the names of Forrest E. Mars Sr., the founder of Newark Company, and Bruce Murrie, son of Hershey Chocolate’s president William F. R. Murrie, who had a 20 percent share in the product. The arrangement allowed the candies to be made with Hershey chocolate, as Hershey had control of the rationed chocolate at the time.

*For years I took a daily aspirin as a preventive for heart attacks, though I have no family history and my heart is healthy. I asked my doctor a few years ago if I should continue, and he said “no.” He was right. The NYT reports that people not already taking aspirin for cardiovascular problems should not start taking it, as the risks of bleeding internally are greater than the benefits to the heart:

Doctors should no longer routinely begin prescribing a daily regimen of low-dose aspirin to most people at high risk of a first heart attack or stroke, according to new draft guidelines by a U.S. panel of experts. The proposed recommendation is based on mounting evidence that the risk of serious side effects far outweighs the benefit of what was once considered a remarkably cheap weapon in the fight against heart disease. The U.S. panel also plans to retreat from its 2016 recommendation to take baby aspirin for the prevention of colorectal cancer, guidance that was groundbreaking at the time. The panel said more recent data had raised questions about the putative benefits for cancer, and that more research was needed.

*I’m not quite sure why there’s so much interest in the murder of 22-year-old Gabby Petito (probably by her boyfriend, who’s on the lam). Horrible as that murder was, things like this happen every day in America but this case, like the Lindbergh baby kidnapping, seems to dominate the media. At any rate, the coroner ruled today that Petito, who was last seen at the end of August, and whose body was found on Sept. 19 in a national forest in Wyoming, died of strangulation. Her boyfriend with whom she was traveling, Brian Laundrie, 23, has disappeared and under a warrant for debit card fraud, though he’s a “person of interest” in her murder.

*If you want to watch Captain Kirk William Shatner become the oldest person in the world to go into space (he’s 90), he’s scheduled to be one of four passengers on the “Blue Shepard” capsule that launches tomorrow. One of Jeff Bezos’s “Blue Horizon” space tourist ventures, the launch is scheduled for 10 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (1400 GMT), and you can watch it below (if there’s no video site when this is posted, check back in an hour or so; I believe live coverage begins at 8:30 EDT):

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 717,501, an increase of 1,938 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,883,492, an increase of about 8,800 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on October 13 includes:

Wikipedia‘s caption of the photo below: “Part of the crowd looking at the Sun during the event.” Many are kneeling.

Wikipedia notes that there are actually two records:

The IAAF recognizes two world records for women, a time of 2:14:04 set by Brigid Kosgei on October 13, 2019, during the Chicago Marathon which was contested by men and women together, and a “Women Only” record of 2:17:01, set by Mary Keitany, on April 23, 2017, at the London Marathon for women only.

I’m not sure why there is a record for a “woman only” race, but it implies that women run faster when they run with men. So what—surely that’s fair, isn’t it?

Notables born on this day include:

Simon is 80 today!

1959 – Marie Osmond, American singer, actress, and television spokesperson

1969 – Nancy Kerrigan, American figure skater and actress

Those who expired on October 13 include:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili comments after having just read the newspaper:

Hili: Global lunacy. A: It’s nothing new.

In Polish:

Hili: Globalny obłęd. Ja: Nic nowego.

From Jean:

Matthew said I should read this book, which he found on Twitter. It’s for real; Goodreads summarizes it:

Heao is a member of Academe, a future group of intelligentsia on a planet in the throes of a receding ice age. She and all her people have been conquered by a primitive king whose dreams of destruction haunt him, and may doom all her kind. Heao is intelligent and loving, a devoted helpmate and mother. But Heao is not an ordinary woman. She is a member of a feline race, and her body, along with those of her peers, is covered with fur and ends in a long busy tail. She is a member of the master race of Shadowland, the race that keeps human slaves to do their work for them, the race that stands in powerless awe of the fiery ball of light she sees once a year—Godsfire!

From Stash Krod. Don’t choose #1!

From Masih: Texas pays people to report currently illegal abortions; Iran doesn’t have to pay its citizens to harass women who don’t dress “properly”:

I've just received this video from Iran. A pro-regime woman harasses a young girl in the street for her hijab. While she's busy harassing, she's also holding the hand of her daughter. Imagine having a mother who goes around and harasses people. Poor girl#MyCameraIsMyWeapon pic.twitter.com/O3XAgAv0zU — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 9, 2021

From Barry, who says he can’t improve the caption. Some dude thought Jesus was really getting stabbed!

When you are incapable of separating fantasy from reality… pic.twitter.com/j3ljCPxcdS — Heisenberg (@atheist_in_nc) October 9, 2021

From Simon, with Rechavi using a common phrase to criticize scientific comparisons:

“Reject, it’s like comparing apples with oranges” pic.twitter.com/5cpfKLedBl — Oded Rechavi 🦉 (@OdedRechavi) October 10, 2021

From the Auschwitz Memorial (all people pictured in these tweets were born on this day of the year):

13 October 1920 | Polish woman Janina Bednarska was born in Będzin. In #Auschwitz from 1 July 1942.

No. 8129

She perished in the camp on 20 January 1943. pic.twitter.com/kbOVpGvmSL — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 12, 2021

Tweets from Matthew. This was yesterday morning in Chicago.

This morning in St. Boniface Cemetery pic.twitter.com/B2ggGHbS2o — Robert Loerzel (@robertloerzel) October 12, 2021

Check out this site, which has 14 animal species sitting on capybaras, the world’s chillest mammal.

Don't forget to check out the Animals Sitting On Capybaras project to see more observations of animals sitting on capybaras 🙂 https://t.co/jupzcKn1J1 — Kees (@KeesKiwi) October 12, 2021

Who hired the designer here? They’re called invertebrates for a reason!

This is probably one of the most scientifically inaccurate Halloween decorations I've seen. pic.twitter.com/AfEx9nmLbv — Ron Kichurchak Jr (@RonKichurchak) October 11, 2021

Matthew told me I’d especially like the second joke on the list. I did! (it’s joke #4.)

I think about this kind of crap every god damn day…https://t.co/m2Hbp7tkqk — Al Vimh (@al_vimh) October 12, 2021