The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “guilt,” gets into an infinite regress of denialism.
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Kafka
October 13, 2021 • 11:00 am
Every commentator I have read utterly misses the point of “The Trial”.
They all fail “The Marshmallow Test” — by making up their minds too soon.
Josef K. is a parasite upon society; he helps nobody.
He gets what he deserves.
He fails his trial — or his “Process”.
Kafka himself preferred “The Process” for the title of the book.
Josef K. invades the space of almost everyone he meets; he ignores their needs: it’s all about him.
Why does be have no wife, no kids — or friends, parents, siblings, even a drinking buddy or 2?
Why does he have no friends even among the folks who work in his office?
He has 3 sexual encounters with women thru the book — & he abuses all of them.
But the key is how he treats the couple who come to see him IN HIS JOB at the bank.
This occurs past the middle of the book.
He is a well-paid executive, but he utterly abandons his duties to wallow in his self-sown field of weeds.
[I keyed in to this encounter in a 20th-Century lit survey class in 1961-2 at the University of Oregon.]
[No — the professor, Joseph Hynes as I recall, didn’t get it — & it was not a discussion class.]
Please, read the book again.
Note how Josef K.’s space is invaded in the first scene.
Then watch him invade the spaces of folks having much greater struggles than he faces.
Kafka himself had a job in a state bureaucracy.
He was charged with making the lives safer & better for people who worked in industry — like mills & factories.
He traveled a lot, & he lobbied hard for these working folks.
I suspect the model for Josef K. was some state-paid slacker in the same bureaucracy that Kafka labored in.
Still, a butcher’s knife plunged into the heart and twisted twice, “like a dog,” strikes one as something more than condign punishment for such transgressions.