My stitches are out!

I had no idea that stitch removal was absolutely painless. I thought they’d have to slide the stitches back through the wound, which might hurt, but no: they just cut the stitch knots and use tweezers to pull out the threads. So it took only a short while to remove my 18 stitches this morning.

(Earlier posts detail my accident and then the initial stitching.)

Here’s the before this morning, after the dressings were removed. I had two gashes, you might recall, and you’ll see, compared to the earlier shots, they’ve healed up nicely in nine days.

After stitch removal, they lightly covered the gashes with 3M “Steri-Strips,” which I’m to wear until they fall off (a few days). Until then, I still have to shower with a plastic bag over my hand and then apply Neosporin.

I have to say that the two women who took care of me, the physician’s assistant who so carefully stitched me up (she said that good stitching is a work of art) and the nurse-practitioner who removed the stitches, were both very careful and also informative and personable. I had good treatment at the U of C emergency room, even though there was a wait. (Some people have to wait up to 15 hours in the ER, I’m told! I got treated after two hours because I was bleeding like a stuck pig.) Kudos to the stitcher, initials AT, and if she sees this I’d like to thank her by email and show her the outcome.