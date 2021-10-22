Texas makes no bones about its new abortion law, asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

I received a link to this article in an email from Esquire Magazine, which baffles me because I never read the thing and never asked for alerts. Nevertheless, I read the very short article, in which author Charles P. Pierce shows that the draconian new Texas anti-abortion law is explicitly designed to get the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. As you know, that law allows abortion in the first and sometimes second trimester of pregnancy. And you may remember that the case was decided in 1973 by a 7-2 vote on the grounds that the the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment confers a “right to privacy” that protects a woman’s choice to have an abortion.
Texas’s law, which protects all fetuses that have a heartbeat, even those resulting from rape and incest, is manifestly unconstitutional (heartbeats start about six weeks in), and yet has been affirmed by appeals courts. (The law also is supposed to be enforced by citizen vigilantes.) It’s now before the Supreme Court, with the Dept. of Justice appealing for the Supremes to strike it down. The Court then asked Texas to answer the DoJ’s filing, which is the subject of Pierce’s column.
You can read his piece by clicking on the screenshot, but also be mindful that there is an antiabortion law from Mississippi scheduled to be heard by the Supremes in December. That case, Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, is explained by BallotPedia:
The newly-enacted [Mississippi] law prohibited abortions after the fifteenth week of pregnancy except in cases of medical emergencies or fetal abnormalities. The U.S. district court granted summary judgment in favor of the plaintiffs, holding that the law was unconstitutional, and put a permanent stop to the law’s enforcement. On appeal, the 5th Circuit affirmed the district court’s ruling. Click here to learn more about the case’s background.
This violates Roe v. Wade in prohibiting almost all abortions during the second trimester. If the Supreme Court affirms it, it overturns Roe v. Wade.
Now, about the Texas law:
Pierce quotes from page 49 of Texas’s response to the DoJ, and adds this:
On Thursday, Texas filed its answer to the administration’s request that the Supreme Court block the draconian new Texas anti-choice law. In that answer, toward the end, the kitty comes screeching from the burlap.
The federal government criticized Texas for not “forthrightly . . . asking this Court to revisit its decisions.” Texas has done so now.
Despite the Court’s hope that its decision in Casey would “call[] the contending sides of a national controversy to end their national division by accepting a common mandate rooted in the Constitution,” abortion remains a divisive issue. There will always be those who deem abortion “nothing short of an act of violence against innocent human life.” Consequently, there will always be States who seek to protect unborn life through their laws, and there will be those who seek to challenge such laws, unless and until this Court returns the question of abortion to where it belongs—the States.
If the Court decides to construe the federal government’s application as a cert petition, it may also construe this response as a conditional cross-petition on the question whether the Constitution recognizes and protects a right to abortion and whether the Court should reconsider its decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey.
Pierce’s interpretation, which isn’t hard to discern, is this:
Texas is saying that if the Court takes up the administration’s case against a Texas law that essentially repeals Roe in practice, it may consider Texas’s response to be a request that the Court repeal its previous decisions on the subject outright. They don’t care about the gender gap anymore. They don’t really see politics that way anymore. Qui audet adipiscitur, goes the saying.
I don’t think that Texas has been this explicit before, but of course we all know that although most Americans favor Roe v. Wade, religionists and Republicans in particular (there’s substantial overlap) want that ruling in the dumpster. Below are the latest Gallup statistics on what Americans feel about the 1973 decision. Only 32% think that Roe v. Wade should be overturned, while nearly twice that (58%) don’t want it overturned.
Now of course the Supreme Court is supposed to rule on Constitutionality, not popular support, but given that the Court previously ruled 7-2 in favor of a right to abortion, overturning the law now would be a severe violation of stare decisis. It will be an interesting year for the Supreme Court, but I’m not optimistic.
26 thoughts on “Texas makes no bones about its new abortion law, asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade”
Of course all this discussion of all social issues in the hands of a few unelected judges would be useless if we had a congress. That’s all the comedy I have on this today. A full return to the dark ages is all the cult wants. It is a country full of morons.
As someone in that country, I regrettably must agree with your last sentence.
It’s not just Roe they’re gunning for, it’s Griswold. And with the current court makeup, they might just do it.
Roe is built on Griswold, just as Planned Parenthood v. Casey is built on Roe. If SCOTUS determines there is no constitutionally protected right to privacy regarding matters of reproduction, so go all three.
Indeed, and also Lawrence v. Texas, no? I’m feeling very grim about the whole thing. Actually purchased myself a t-shirt with a play on the Gadsen flag where the snake is a uterus. Do you think they might go this far?
”even those resulting from rape and incest”
I’ve never understood why that is mentioned in such discussions, or why there are laws with such exceptions. In the former case, it seems to be to add “and that shows how really evil the law is” while in the latter case it indicates that abortion is OK in some cases but not in others.
Since there are otherwise no exceptions for murder, except self-defense (not in general but to save your or another life, which doesn’t apply here except in “save the life of the mother”, which Texas probably does allow), then if one believes that abortion is murder, then it would be illogical to have such exceptions. If one does not believe abortion is murder, then why forbid it but have exceptions in such cases; again illogical (it should just be allowed in general).
Sure, disagree with the other side, but no progress will be made by pretending that they have motivations (“see, they just want to punish women”) which most of them don’t. (I’m sure that most anti-abortion folks really believe that it is murder.) That makes as little sense as the “rape is not about sex; rape is about power” trope which Pinker deconstructed so well.
It doesn’t really matter what their motives are, they are wrong. You take a very simple idea – that women have a right to control their own body and medical interest and turn it into a court case. How about if men got pregnant? There would be abortion clinics on every corner. How about if men had to take care of the non aborted? Rap your court case around that.
Yes, I agree that the motives are wrong, but what do you want? Do you want to make progress? That can be done only by convincing people, and claiming that they have a motivation other than the one they have is not a good place to start.
As to your counterfactual claim, it’s a common trope, but I seriously doubt it.
The idea that this is a man-against-woman debate is absurd. There are more women than men in Texas; they have a majority; why don’t they all vote Democrat? The world is not simple.
Of course, anyone who claims “my body my choice” should support the legalization of prostitution for the same reason; not all do.
The abortion exceptions for rape and incest are based on no policy or doctrinal analysis; they are strictly political, meant to make abortion bans more palatable to those sitting on the fence.
The camel has its nose under the tent flap. An abortion ban exempting rape and incest pushes the camel in past its first hump. (A complete abortion ban pushes it past the second, and a constitutional amendment conferring “personhood” on fetuses puts the camel entirely inside our tent.)
Further, any exception for rape or incest (which is a type of rape) raises the question of how a rape victim would mount a successful defense. What would the standard of evidence be in this case? A conviction? This seems like an undue burden on the woman who is being tried since the conviction rate is so low on rape. Exceptions for rape and incest seem to be a form of empty promise, a way for lawmakers to say “see, we are not so heartless after all.” But then it also shows that they think that any other reason for an abortion is a matter of excusing wanton sex without care.
I’m firmly in the camp that as men we have no business debating the need for an abortion nor making it illegal, since we don’t bear the burden or risk of carrying a fetus to term. It should be a matter between a woman and her doctor, or whoever else she decides should play a part in the decision.
About a week ago, the Dallas newspaper had an article about a program which helps children survive rape and incest. It featured seven twelve-year-olds who were pregnant and could no longer get an abortion in Texas.
Even if you believe that abortion is wrong, these cases demonstrate that the mothers, who are risking their lives and their physical health to carry pregnancies to term, are worthless in the eyes of the proponents. So, if you are supposedly “pro-life, you are STILL choosing one life over another one.
What exactly are we going to do with twelve-year-olds with babies? They are not exactly in a position to “get a job”. Are we going to return incest victims back to their perps? Do we (as Texas does) grant visitation rights to the perps? If they die during childbirth, these cretins write it off as “God’s will”, and if they survive with damage to prevent them from ever reproducing when they want to, it’s still “God’s will”.
The astonishing level of cruelty in this situation belies their supposed “concern” for the unborn. They DO have motivations other than the preservation of life.
L
Thank you, Linda. Your comment is spot on.
I think most people, even most anti-choice people, understand that it would be torture for a woman to carry a pregnancy resulting from rape or incest. But in all the other cases – it is presumably the woman’s ‘fault’. So, we are okay with torturing women if we think they deserve it, but not if they don’t deserve it. Obviously the intellectually consistent opinion is no exceptions, but as icky as abortion makes some people feel, they know it isn’t actually baby-murder.
There is some good argument there, although I do not agree.
It has never been shown that criminalising abortions leads to less abortions. We have good reason to believe that abortions will just go underground, see the Romania saga.
What actually has shown to reduce the number of abortions is good sexual education combined with easy access to contraceptives. This is well established, one cannot claim ignorance if one studies the subject, even if perfunctory.
Since the ‘pro life’ (anti legal abortion) advocates are generally not really known for climbing on the barricades for good sexual education and availability of contraceptives, I might be forgiven thinking that reducing the number of abortions is not their primary motive.
Who was Roe? Jane Roe is like John Doe, a placeholder for the anonymous plaintiff, though the name is now known.
When asked “Roe vs. Wade”, Robin Williams replied “I would rather swim”. 😀
I haven’t subscribed to Esquire in decades. (It was a hotbed of The New Journalism under editor Harold Hayes in the 1970s.) But I still try to catch the columns of Charlie Pierce, who’s one of the most mordant political analysts around.
Texas’ shameless stand on this is nothing but a bald faced attack on women and especially on poor women. The rich will never have any problem getting an abortion if they so want.
“In that answer, toward the end, the kitty comes screeching from the burlap” – indeed! (And a great phrase.)
I think the Supreme Court WILL use this an a reason to overturn Roe v. Wade. Alito and Thomas have made statements that indicate they don’t give a hoot about stare decisis. I think ultimately it will backfire. Congress will draft legislation that is less vulnerable to such court challenges (I’ve heard more than a few legal sources say Roe v. Wade was badly decided, regardless of whether they support it or not. It’s a bad case to hang such rights on.). I think this because polls consistently show that most Americans think abortion should be legal.
But, you never know. We may just have some states where a person can legally obtain an abortion and others where it is outlawed. That will be harmful to many people. But, hey — Freedom!
A tough row to hoe so long as the senate filibuster remains intact — and so long as there are at least 41 Republicans (excluding Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and, perhaps, Shelley Moore Capito) in the United States senate.
I’m no legal expert but I would think that the Supremes will reject the Texas abortion law based on its bounty structure rather than its actual abortion elements. Being legal scholars, they won’t like the state passing on enforcement to any citizen who wants the money.
The Supremes might not like it, but to overrule it, they need a constitutional right to hang their jurisdictional hat on. If the right to privacy goes by the boards, it’s difficult to see what it would be.
At that point, under Our Federalism, enforcement of a state statute becomes a matter of state law, on which state courts have the final say.
I think it would be nice if someone used the act to sue the state of Texas the next time it executes someone, since presumably that person has a heartbeat, and that’s all that makes something a human life. Actually, any abattoir would be vulnerable to that. Of course, I know, the law specifies abortion, and such cases wouldn’t actually succeed, but it might be interesting if a lot of people filed such suits.
Don’t make George W. Bush snigger.
My prediction (as a constitutional law professor who has spent most of my career studying the Supreme Court and its cases): The Court will allow the Texas law to continue in effect, but on technical procedural grounds (standing, lack of imminent harm to the US, whatever) without reaching the merits of the abortion ban itself. Eventually the case will return to the Court on the merits, but probably not until after October 2022 — not this (October-June 2021) term. The Mississippi 15-week ban will be argued in December, which means a decision by the end of June. The Court will uphold the law, but say that it is doing so under Roe & Casey (perhaps slightly tweaked), and will not take Mississippi’s invitation to overrule Roe. Then next term, when the Court finally takes up the Texas case (or some other state’s ban) on the merits — THEN it will overrule Roe. Why the delay? Because the conservative Justices don’t want to overrule Roe before the 2022 midterm elections, because that would create a backlash that would likely end Republican chances of taking back either the House or the Senate.
I wonder why do they even require a law degree to get to the supreme court. They are all essentially catholic politicians of the conservative order.