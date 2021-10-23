Here’s yesterday’s “Real Time” show with Bill Maher—the whole thing. Watch it quickly because it’ll be taken down for sure. Saru Jayaraman, an advocate for restaurant workers, was the interview guest and the panelists were Andrew Wang and John McWhorter. The panel starts at 18:10.
h/t: Steve
4 thoughts on “Yesterday’s “Real Time””
Some great stuff in that show – thanks! The monologue at the end applies as much to the UK as to the US, sadly.
Andrew Wang’s analysis of a third party and referencing the situation here was somewhat wide of the mark given our “first past the post” system and the advantage it gives to our very predominantly two party system (the 2010-15 coalition was a rare aberration). And five parties? We have rather more! https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_political_parties_in_the_United_Kingdom
Andrew addresses the very obvious “first past the post” problem by advocating for ranked choice voting, which would make breaking away from the stranglehold of a two party system much more feasible.
Andrew *Yang
You can listen to the entire show of Real Time via their official podcast. They don’t even put any ads in.
https://omny.fm/shows/real-time-with-bill-maher
It also has a nearly full archive available to listen to, They are only missing about 30 shows.
I most often listen to the show rather than watch it, since they started restricting the number of clips they put on Youtube to 3 per show.