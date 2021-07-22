Thomas Jefferson, slaveholder

I’m not sure what language to use in the title. I know that “slave” is now replaced by “enslaved person”, so I suppose I should have called Jefferson an “enslaver”. I’ll take my chances. At any rate, Smithsonian Magazine has a long article on this issue from 2012 (11 pages printed out single spaced in 9-point type) on how Jefferson ran Monticello with a group of enslaved people (this is awkward to write; the article itself was written before “slave” went out of fashion). Those held captive numbered around 100 and went as high as 140. Jefferson owned more than 600 slaves during his life.
Although the article is nine years old, it’s still worth reading, though it ignores the issue of Sally Hemings, one of the enslaved people who in fact produced children by Jefferson. The Monticello site takes up that issue quite frankly, and you can also read Jon Meacham’s highly praised 2012 biography of the man, Thomas Jefferson, The Art of Power. I read it about six years ago, and have little recollection of how it treated Jefferson as a slaveholder.
Click on the screenshot to read. And remember, this article was written well before Wokeness shrouded the land.
I won’t summarize such a long article, and the data may have been updated, but here are a few facts:
- Jefferson’s slaves were, by and large, not paid, though some were. But they were not free to go, and he worked them hard.
- Many of the boys began work at Jefferson’s nail factory at age 10, and were whipped (Jefferson knew this, but tended to keep away from the issue) even as children. Adults often did backbreaking work growing tobacco.
- By and large, Jefferson was not an extraordinarily cruel slaveholder, but remember that he did hold humans against their will and even calculated the 4% “interest” he got on his slaves when they reproduced.
- Jefferson had an opportunity to free his slaves during his lifetime (George Washington did so on his own death), but didn’t do it. When revolutionary war hero Thaddeus Kosciuszko, a Polish hero who fought on the American side during the Revolution, died in 1817, he left a huge amount of money to Jefferson (nearly $20,000, a huge amount in those days) with the express purpose that the money be used to free Jefferson’s slaves and buy them farming equipment and land. If Jefferson accepted the money, he had a legal obligation to abide by the terms of the will. He refused the bequest.
Most important, Jefferson lived in an era when it was NOT the Zeitgeist for everyone to think that slavery was okay. It was normal in Virginia, but remember that Jefferson wrote, in the first draft of the Declaration of Independence, a denunciaton of slavery, at least according to Wiencek:
In his original draft of the Declaration, in soaring, damning, fiery prose, Jefferson denounced the slave trade as an “execrable commerce …this assemblage of horrors,” a “cruel war against human nature itself, violating its most sacred rights of life & liberties.” As historian John Chester Miller put it, “The inclusion of Jefferson’s strictures on slavery and the slave trade would have committed the United States to the abolition of slavery.”
It is not as if the normal thing to do in America was to accept the existence of slavery.
There were plenty of people in Jefferson’s era, though perhaps not in his Southern environs, who saw slavery as a moral evil. Jefferson did not, though he clearly was conflicted. But in the end, he kept human chattel that he regarded as a bank account that gave interest.
What do we do with such a man? Should we put up statues to him, as they did at my alma mater, The College of William and Mary? (And of course there’s the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.) After all, the statues are there to honor his positive accomplishments, and one can make a case that Jefferson did more good than bad in his life (these are my criteria for honoring someone). But after reading this piece, and assuming that the facts are reported correctly, I have to think twice.
Please feel free to weigh in below.
18 thoughts on “Thomas Jefferson, slaveholder”
Interesting article, thank you for sharing. I recently watched the lovely four part Netflix special, High on the Hog (would recommend). It had an episode looking at the chef of Jefferson, the brother of Sally. Jefferson took him to Paris to be trained in French cuisine – which seems like a nice thing to do. But later, when James Hemmings wished to be freed, Jefferson demanded he train his replacement first. So he did, and trained and left his younger brother.
I don’t think Jefferson was a uniquely cruel or awful person – I think he was an entitled, wealthy man of his era. It’s all well and good to call out the slave trade, but when it came to his kitchen he wanted what he wanted.
Slavery had been accepted throughout history and geographies. (Orlando Patterson’s “Slavery and Social Death” is a great synoptic study of slavery. BTW, parts of the world, such as North Africa and Middle East, I understand continue the practice in muted fashion.)
Anyway, if many Americans held slavery was immoral, it then becomes clear that people such as Jefferson should be condemned.
But given that many saw slavery as evil even, Isn’t it then difficult to maintain that slavery was part of America’s foundational DNA? Does the trajectory of abortion’s legality, in its various trimesters, provide a template for the discussion of slavery?
I’m trying to follow this one, but isn’t the trajectory of abortion’s legality something like:
Not not legal, sort-of legal, less-legal, illegal, legal, less-legal, less-legal?
Teach his history accurately?
Personally I think we still, even after decades if not centuries of knowing this isn’t true, have a psychological bias in seeing people as categorically good or bad. Examples of good people doing horrible things or horrible people doing good things bother us. They don’t fit what we want to be true. This bias is IMO bad for society in that it could skew everything from jury rulings to primary school teacher behavior. And I don’t see any way to fight it other than to shove obvious, real, important examples of people like Jefferson in people’s faces. You teach kids about the Jeffersons so that when they grow up, they don’t ignore their suspicions about the Jerry Sanduskys.
I remember reading that Jefferson and, I think, Monroe, early on in their careers, discussed the issue and seem to have concluded that while regrettable, it was the only way they could imagine being able to maintain their landowner life style, which lifestyle was necessary to there political careers. It is not hard to imagine, had they given up the sad practice, they would have fallen into poverty, been ignored, and died without having created a new nation.
Benevolent slaveholder is an oxymoron. No such person exists. The main crime remains the owning of another person.
It was only in Jefferson’s own lifetime that an anti-slavery movement arose, so I would say that, although it might have been going out of style, and Jefferson and some of his contemporaries believed that the institution was going to disappear naturally soon (it was viewed as declining, but it did not continue to do so because of the opening up of the deep South, and the cotton industry), it was certainly a part of not just American, or Western, but World culture. One other thing that is often ignored too is the hard life of many free laborers. While being own puts the slave in a class all by himself, and is to be reviled, young boys were often forced to work in terrible conditions up into the 20th century, and corporal punishment, including whipping was common in Jefferson’s day. (Flogging was abolished in the US Navy in 1850 by statute, over the objections of most naval officers.) In Britain criminals could be branded. Jefferson was a man of his times. What we “should do with” him, is remember why he has been held out as being special from all the other slaveholders around the world in his lifetime. Why should we cancel Jefferson when there are still slaveholders in the world today? Why is it only Westerners of the past that are to be vilified?
Jefferson lived in Paris 1784-1789, and the French outlawed slavery (the first time – it didn’t stick) in 1794. He was friends with the Marquis de Lafayette, an emancipationist, and important figure in the French Revolution – the government which actually did the outlawing of slavery. So it seems pretty certain he would’ve been aware of emancipation sentiments, discussions about freeing slaves, and arguments being made by upper class educated, well-respected political leaders like himself in opposition to slavery. When Jefferson became president in 1801, it would’ve been seven years after seeing his good friend the Marquis become a key leader of his own nation and then promptly outlaw slavery. So he knew it could practically be done.
On the one hand, as you say, this may support the notion that the reason he didn’t fight to end it (even while opposing it ‘in print’) is that he really believed his society would abandon the institution soon “naturally.”
On the other hand, it undermines any excuse that he was just behaving the way people of his time did. He knew emancipationists both in the U.S. and abroad. It’s beyond reasonable doubt (IMO) that he would’ve talked with them, discussed these issues in his social circle, and so on. There’s no excuse in ignorance to be had here.
Don’t forget the facts of his enslaving … but don’t cancel the Foundation Principle that he wrote into the Declaration of Independence.
Wokes/SJWs always attack and seek to guillotine “the person” and mask the ‘consequence’ of obliterating the crucial underlying principles (to be replaced by collectivist tropes.)
My issue with Jefferson is this: he had a better formulation for it than the one he wrote (and Franklin/Adams approved) namely the Virginia Declaration of Rights, written by George Mason a few months prior. Jefferson went with the weaker one. As follows:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Thomas Jefferson, Declaration of Independence
Better:
“That all men are by nature equally free and independent and have certain inherent rights, of which, when they enter into a state of society, they cannot, by any compact, deprive or divest their posterity; namely, the enjoyment of life and liberty, with the means of acquiring and possessing property, and pursuing and obtaining happiness and safety.”
George Mason, The Virginia Declaration of Rights
Mason’s has these vastly better values:
1) creation/endowment does not credit god;
2) explicit inclusion of “property” as an absolute;
3) specific prohibition of future generations from destroying the foundational rights.
A Constitution built on Mason’s words would have prevented claims of religious founding, assured government could not confiscate citizens’ money/property, and would have denied the gradual valorization of ‘democratic socialism.’
NOTE: Jefferson’s original draft did not invoke God. Someone else convinced(?) him to credit God.
“We hold these truths to be sacred and undeniable; That all men are created equal and independent, That from that equal creation they derive rights Inherent and inalienable, among which are the Preservation of life and liberty, and The pursuit of happiness.”
Thomas Jefferson, Draft for the Declaration
Even Jefferson’s version puts a dagger into the practice of slavery (“All men are created equal…”), yet Jefferson did not follow his own precept. He is a very disappointing hypocrite, and would be so in any age.
The most cynical view of Thomas Jefferson I’ve heard was voiced by Brad Pitt’s character, Jackie Cogan, in the closing scene of the vastly underappreciated film Killing Them Softly, an adaptation of the George V. Higgins noir novel Cogan’s Trade, reset against the backdrop of the 2008 economic crisis and presidential election:
When I first visited Monticello, around 1997, I was most impressed by the “slave tour”, which provided a good overview of Jefferson’s use of enslaved labor. I subsequently purchased an read the book “The Wolf by the Ears”, which I thought was an excellent exploration of his connections with slavery (Including Sally Hemings) and how they influenced his thinking regarding democracy and governance. And personally, while I think there is absolutely no place for confederate on public property, I have no problem with ones of Jefferson, Washington et al. After all, they were instrumental in creating the (admittedly flawed) nation we live in, while the confederates did all they could to destroy it.
I really hate this playing around with words. Am I waiting for a plumber or a person who fixes pipes? Arrgh.
“Pipes” is phallic, and “plumber” is triggering for people who have suffered from lead poisoning. Also you don’t want to use “fixes” or invoke any title that implies expertise based on merit or experience. How about “fluid conduit facilitator”?
Jefferson is one of my heroes and remains so, despite learning about Sally Hemings, etc. I don’t expect perfection, so am not destroyed to learn of faults. I can’t point to any authority, but believe he freed his slaves in his Will and in a letter once said on the subject of slavery that he shudders when remembering that god is just, meaning that he would pay in the hereafter for his maintenance of slavery in life.
I further think that the Civil War should be the cutoff for U.S. tolerance of racism and slavery. Building/naming monuments to Confederates after that War, especially using public funds/exemptions is vile. Post-War “heroes” with racist attitudes (e.g., Woodrow Wilson), should be taught but not memorialized. Don’t name your school or put up a statue until 100 years have passed (the definition of “antique”) so you can be sure of what you are memorializing. Everything pre-War (antebellum) can be given a pass, so long as all schools are made to taught the facts, good-bad-ugly.
I’ll just put out here that I think schools started to go bad when the school boards became elective offices (politicized). Only allowing people who think like you to choose subjects and textbooks leads to suppression and subversion of facts and science. The original purpose of the U.S. Department of Education was to ensure that all children received a minimum of facts/science education – don’t know what its purpose is now since I hear that civics and foreign languages are no longer taught. We are circling the drain.
The article cited by Henry Wiencek is a summary of his full-length book, “Master of the Mountain: Thomas Jefferson and His Slaves.” I read the book and found it quite convincing in his unflattering portrayal of Jefferson.
I think in the end Jefferson got more than he deserves but that does not mean take any of it away. He is up there with Washington on Mt. Rushmore but did he do anywhere near what Washington did. The comparisons don’t work. When Washington died he was not speaking to Jefferson or Madison, both fellow founders and Virginians. Washington had a different idea of government and how to perform in it. He found the Jefferson/Madison methods disgusting. I cannot disagree with Washington. All of these guys were slaveholders and they all died still owning many. I think Washington would say that Jefferson and Madison had it easy and they knew nothing of the fight for Independence up close and personal. Washington believed in service and country first. The others did not and it showed in their own performance as presidents and office holders.
Jefferson was not a good farmer/planter and was highly in debt when he died. He could not come close to freeing his slaves because he no longer owned any of them. All were sold (auctioned) after his death including his land and his daughters were left with nothing. In the end, Jefferson was the better politician of the three so his standing remained high for a long time. Maybe now that time is coming to an end.