Caturday felid trifecta: Cat boogie woogie; woman adopts 12 fluffy Persians; cat positions itself in train station for maximum pets; and lagniappe

First we have a cat who seems to enjoy sitting on the piano mechanism while its staff plays boogie woogie. This is a very chill cat. At times it looks a bit perturbed, especially during the runs, but it doesn’t go away.

*****************

From Paws Planet we have this story (click on screenshot):

Note that Persian cats need daily brushing, so this is a busy lady. Some excerpts and photos:

If you think the life of a woman who has 3 or more kids is chaos, just look at this cat mom. She has 12 cats but she still feeds them pretty well without someone’s help. Her name is Michelle who lives in Japan and owns 12 Persian cats. She runs the Instagram page 12 Cats Lady where she shares photos of her adorable cats. It started with one abandoned kitten rescued wet and freezing from the middle of the road. She took Yuki home and then she decided to adopt to two more Persian beauties. But what about the other nine? They are their children from the same litter! The lady assures that the cats are all spayed and neutered now so there’s no chance of having more kitties. And as you’ll see in the pictures, all 12 are very needy, and have strong personalities. She is completely happy with all her cats, and calls herself a “cat mom” instead. She hopes to break each and every one of the cat lady stereotypes. Scroll down to enjoy and don’t forget to share with your friends and family!

The Fluffsters:

And eating, arrayed by color!

Moar!:

Treats!

Bedtime!

Cat tree with ornaments:

And the staff with her bosses:

****************

This video is two years old, but I don’t think I’ve seen it before. Chill turnstile cat! What I don’t understand are all the people who fail to pet the cat. (Only three ladies do.)

*****************

Lagniappe: Monkey teaches cat to eat yogurt, and there are other primate/felid interactions. I think the affection goes only one way, though. . .

h/t: John, Ginger K., Barry