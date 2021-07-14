Once again, should teaching CRT be banned? Richard Hanania says it won’t work, but offers another solution that liberals won’t like

About a week ago, I posted a piece about Critical Race Theory (CRT) called “Should teaching CRT be banned?” As you know, and will see below, legislatures, all of them Republican, are in process of banning what they see as critical tenets of CRT.
My own view was that it shouldn’t be banned as I was wary about government mandating what should or should not be taught in schools. (Creationism and its variant of intelligent design are exceptions; the courts have interpreted both as forms of religion, and teaching them in public schools is thus violates the First Amendment.) In saying that teaching CRT shouldn’t be banned but that teaching it, at least in its divisive form, was still bad, I agreed with Andrew Sullivan. There were, I thought, legal recourses against the most divisive aspects of CRT—the bits that set races against each other. Lawsuits, I thought, could eliminate that kind of pedagogy.
I’ve had to rethink all this after I read the new article below by Richard Hanania on his Substack site (click on screenshot). In particular, I didn’t realize that governments have a perfect right to dictate what and what cannot be taught (so long as it doesn’t violate the Constitution), that they do this all the time, that mandating what can be taught also tells you what cannot be taught, and, adds Hanania, it doesn’t matter anyway because teachers, who are mostly liberals, will manage to teach what they want regardless of the law.
I can’t find much about Hanania’s politics. He seems to be a conservative but it’s not obvious, and at any rate it doesn’t matter when we’re weighing his arguments:
First Hanania presents a map showing where anti-CRT-teaching bills have been passed or are in the legislature (some states apparently are labeled for bills “with other discussions about racism”):
Then he makes his points, which I’ve characterized in bold (Hanania’s quotes are indented; mine are flush left):
Legislatures have a right to tell schools what and what not to teach, and they do it constantly:
Legislators tell schools what to teach and not to teach all the time. It’s sort of a basic function of government. Illinois just mandated “Asian American History” and California requires teaching of “LGBT History,” cementing the idea that American history should be understood through the lens of groups of people defined by their sexual preferences or racial characteristics (or, in the case of “Asian American History,” a made-up census category). As of 2019, California mandated “LGBTQ+ inclusive sex ed,” which includes teaching kids about newly discovered genders and sexual identities. A Vox article tells the story.
Andrew Sullivan and I are thus confused in saying that CRT shouldn’t be banned but is still wrong to teach.
Some, like Andrew Sullivan, take the position that CRT is a pernicious and false doctrine, but that legislators should nonetheless do nothing about it. I’m struck by the discrepancy between his discussion of what’s being taught and his ultimate recommendations. Here’s how Sullivan describes CRT, implying that it is psychologically damaging to children and even potentially abusive.
The goal of education of children this young is to cement the notion at the most formative age that America is at its core an oppressive racist system uniquely designed to exploit, harm, abuse, and even kill the non-white. This can be conveyed in easy terms, by training kids to see themselves first and foremost as racial avatars, and by inculcating in them a sense of their destiny as members of the oppressed or oppressor classes in the zero-sum struggle for power that is American society in 2021.
Liberals want to teach Critical Race Theory because they think it is true, while others want to ban teaching it because they think it’s false. I can understand both positions. In contrast, the position “this is all pernicious lies but nobody should do anything about it” is puzzling to me.
Okay, I’ll accept that. Decisions by legislatures or school boards about whether to teach CRT should be made on the basis of whether it’s imparting facts that are right or wrong. But there’s the rub, for classic academic CRT is not what’s being taught in these schools, but interpretations of CRT filtered through the likes of Ibram Kendi and Robin Di Angelo. Anything racially divisive I see as wrong, but to call attention to the odious history of bigotry in our country should surely be done. Both are parts of “garden variety” school CRT.
Mandating teaching a subject or viewpoint explicitly prohibits teaching the other viewpoint.
Notice that by mandating one thing, you ban another. A classroom that is required to teach gender is fluid and homosexuality should be accepted is banning traditional sexual morality. One that teaches that every major racial census category has its own history decides which groups are singled out for official identities (“Hispanic” and “AAPI,” but not “Jewish” or “Italian”), and denigrates the idea that American history should be taught from a more unified perspective.
The idea that government schools teach some things, but not others, and that a government school curriculum is set by government, has never been controversial. It’s only causing such debate now because instead of Democrats mandating that you teach identity politics and gender fluidity, it’s Republicans wanting to teach their own ideas.
Now maybe you think Critical Race Theory is true. In which case, you should oppose these bans. If you think it’s a false and harmful doctrine, then banning it is pretty much the job of government.
But of course this all depends on what aspect of CRT is being taught, and you’ll never know unless someone monitors the classroom.
Lawsuits aren’t a solution. As Hanania notes:
This highlights what is so strange about David French and other writers arguing that if CRT discriminates against whites, that’s already illegal under the Civil Rights Act, and people can just sue. As I have pointed out, the Civil Rights Act has been interpreted to not only allow anti-white discrimination, but actually mandate it in the form of affirmative action. As it turns out, people interested in enforcing civil rights law think discrimination against blacks is a major problem society has to constantly be on guard against, while discrimination against whites isn’t really a thing.
And of course to stop CRT teaching with lawsuits is a piecemeal effort, state by state, that may ultimately wind up in the Supreme Court; and you know what that means.
But it doesn’t matter, for what does matter is who is teaching the kids. And who is teaching the kids are, of course liberals who will impart aspects of CRT to students if they can. Although secondary-school teachers aren’t as liberal as college professors, they definitely lean Left:
A 2017 survey of school teachers and education bureaucrats showed that they voted for Hillary over Trump, 50% to 29%. That’s actually not as lopsided as I would have guessed, but there’s evidence that Democratic teachers are more committed to politics than Republican teachers, just as liberals care more about politics more generally. In 2020, educators who donated money to a presidential campaign were six times more likely to support Biden than Trump. So while Democrats may have “only” a 21-point lead in voting preferences among educators, when it comes to those who care more about politics, it’s more like an 85%-15% advantage. And teachers are probably conservative compared to the kinds of people who write textbooks, design curriculums, and work in education departments.
With those kinds of numbers, there’s really nothing conservatives can do to make the schools friendlier to their ideas and values. A CRT ban might mean a teacher won’t say “Ok, kids, today we’re going to learn about Critical Race Theory!,” but they’ll still teach variations of the same ideas.
The solution? Send your kid to private schools, or homeschool them, as such schooling is either generally more conservative or, at home, you can teach your kids what you want. It’s this solution that makes me think that Hanania is a conservative. He notes, though that private school enrollment has dropped in grades 1-8 and 9-12, as it’s expensive, but homeschooling has nearly doubled in the last two decades:
On the conservatism of private schools:
That being said, are private schools really any less liberal than public schools? Maybe not at the most elite level, as Bari Weiss has shown. Yet every indication is that private schools are in general more conservative. According to a 2015 study, “of the 5.8 million students enrolled in private elementary and secondary schools, 36 percent were enrolled in Catholic schools, 13 percent were enrolled in conservative Christian schools, 10 percent were enrolled in affiliated religious schools, 16 percent were enrolled in unaffiliated religious schools, and 24 percent were enrolled in nonsectarian schools.” Combining Catholic and “conservative Christian” schools, this indicates that at least half of private schools teach a sexual morality that would be illegal if promoted by a public educator, at least in California and other blue states.
In the end, Hanania’s solution, if you’re worried about CRT being taught more widely, is to put private schools on a more equal footing with public ones, perhaps using school vouchers to avoid the expense. That, of course, is not a solution I recommend, as I’m a big fan of public schools. And his solution is sure to sicken other liberals. But at least, says Hanania, it is a kind of solution, and nobody has offered any thing else that’s likely to stem the teaching of CRT. Hanania ends this way:
“Banning Critical Race Theory” sounds like a new, vigorous, and exciting idea, while “more school choice” seems like the same old conservative spiel.
But those who hope to change the public schools have no plan to make an overwhelmingly left-wing, and increasingly radicalized, profession reflect their preferences and values.
Trust me, I like finding new and original ideas to promote, and hate to come out for such a conventional and boring suggestion like “more school choice,” although I at least take comfort in the fact that I took an unconventional path to get to that conclusion. Nonetheless, please try not to judge the idea based on how edgy it sounds, but based on a clear understanding of how the world actually works.
My solution? Oppose the teaching on the grounds that much of it is false and it also has a pernicious effect on schoolchildren
11 thoughts on “Once again, should teaching CRT be banned? Richard Hanania says it won’t work, but offers another solution that liberals won’t like”
An easier solution would be to let proponents of, say, Critical Sex theory, Critical Gender Identity Theory, Critical Class Theory, Critical Religious Discrimination Theory, Critical Creed Theory sue for inclusion in required classroom instruction. Dilute the conversation until the idea of just one Critical Theory being taught is recognized as itself being discriminatory.
Can anyone here cite an example in US history when the banning of a subject from public schools by legislative fiat has had a salubrious effect on the commonweal?
I can think of at least two examples where it’s had the opposite effect — evolution and sex education.
Religion?
It’s also worth noting that most of the bills don’t ban a *subject*, they ban the “compelled speech” aspects of CRT, whereby pupils are required to agree with and participate in particular ideologies.
Isn’t ID (“intelligent design”) banned?
Looked it up and from what I read it seems I was wrong, this was largely decided via the courts and not by an explicit law in the US.
This is an excellent article by Aaron Sibarium, a very young and sharp writer for the Washington Free Beacon. “How Critical Race Theory Led to Kendi”
#Why did CRT become so influential? Perhaps because it left class largely out of the picture. CRT came onto the scene just as the Reagan revolution was beginning; by the time the discipline had fully established itself, Bill Clinton’s Democrats were singing the virtues of free trade. Civil rights maximalism, aimed at closing the gaps between blacks and whites, did not threaten the basics of that economic order. Full-throated Marxism, aimed at closing the gaps between rich and poor, would have.”
https://freebeacon.com/culture/how-critical-race-theory-led-to-kendi/
I agree with your solution but would add a third ground to oppose it: it has no chance of fixing racism and doesn’t seem to even try.
Two points:
A.) Affirmative action is illegal per Bakke, but considering “diversity” is not illegal, and thus you can obtain the same result you get from from racial quotas as long as race is only a factor. I suspect that this may get re-examination with the current Supreme Court, which is “conservative” but remember that the Federalist types are usually pro-corporation, and it is very clear that the big corporations and big universities want to continue doing what they are doing.
B.) It is illegal to create a racially or sexually hostile working environment, and there are some appeals court opinions protecting whites and even white heterosexual males. Much of these CRT trainings are not about sharing viewpoints but Maoist struggle sessions where people confess their white supremacy and are publicly humiliated, and, of course, in both white supremacy and witchcraft, denying you are a white supremacist or a witch is proof that you are a white supremacist/witch. Even when they are not, they are just assemblies of offensive racial stereotypes which you could never say in public about any other group in American society, and which will match hostile working environment cases in those other contexts. Plus, I can’t think of a better or faster way for the stealth privatization of public education than CRT.
Institutions are setting themselves up for lawsuits, and while the Cultural Revolution was a different context, it is worth noting that most of the current leadership of China were victims or children of the victims of the Cultural Revolution, and most of the Red Guards ended up in prison. There are worse things than being purged (as long as they don’t kill you) as purges generally give rise to counter-purges.
There is, and there will remain, a fundamental contradiction in American Civil Rights laws:
i.) Civil Rights are about equal individual rights possessed by citizens, thus are color blind, and critiques of segregation were couched as ending second class citizenship. Obviously, if citizens are treated equally then we would expect there to be natural inequality between individuals and probably groups as well.
ii.) Racial equality is about equalizing groups, which generally can only happen by discriminating or privileging one group of people over another, and violating people’s individual rights.
People talk about “Equal Opportunity” but that is completely wooly. The Civil Rights crowd interprets it to mean race-neutral laws and policies. The Racial Equality crowd interprets it to mean equality of outcome. Racial Equality people talk about “Civil Rights” but push policies that contradict “civil rights”, and the “Civil Rights” people talk about “Racial Equality” but push policies that don’t actually promote racial equality (now that segregation is a relic).
Now we enter that phase of dialectical struggle called “heightening the contradiction,” and I suspect a lot of this is being used to keep the ongoing class war out of public view.
I think that the banning of CRT is the wrong path, because then you get into arguments about what CRT is, and whether what’s being taught is CRT (as we are already seeing). I think we should ban teaching that one race is superior/inferior, or that one sex/gender is, or one socio-economic class is. I have no problem with class-room discussion of CRT, although I don’t think it’s age-appropriate for grade-schoolers. But, like Creationism, there’s a difference between a compare/contrast of opposing viewpoints, and teaching it as fact.
The idea of using private schools to provide decentralization and competition in elementary education isn’t prima facie bad. In a “funds follow the student” model, parents could choose whether or not to support the CRT curriculum more easily than through constant electoral and legal battles within the school system. Given the overall poor quality of CRT positions, I suspect this would eliminate it faster than any of the alternatives.
The problem is, as Thomas Jefferson so eloquently said, “To compel a man to furnish contributions of money for the propagation of opinions which he disbelieves and abhors, is sinful and tyrannical.” That, along with the First Amendment, clearly prohibits using taxpayer money to fund religious schools. It also can be argued to apply to issues like CRT itself, of course.
The winner-take-all control of public school curricula is a problem. Decentralizing is not an obviously inferior approach.
The critical issue, I would say, is not so much whether or not CRT is taught to third grade children, but rather whether the clichés of pop-CRT guides the priorities of teachers and even the definition of education. The latter trends are underlined by a resolution at the National Education Association annual meeting mandating a study that “critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism, and other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society.” Jason Riley (of the Manhattan Institute), writing in the WSJ about this NEA meeting, notes that “there was no proposal vowing to improve math and reading test scores”.
In this connection, Riley’s article observed the following: “A majority of American fourth- and eighth-graders can’t read or do math at grade level, according to the Education Department. And that assessment is from 2019, before the learning losses from pandemic school closures. Whenever someone asks me about critical race theory, that statistic comes to mind. What’s the priority, teaching math and reading, or turning elementary schools into social-justice boot camps?”
Incidentally, the presence of “anthropocentrism” in the NEA’s list of iniquities to be “critiqued” is a bit
of a surprise. It might just mean that woke activists in the NEA include a vegan contingent, but maybe it is a real straw in the wind. Could it be that meat-eating will soon join cisheteropatriarchy among the woke’s catalogue of seven deadly sins? Can we look forward to a new book by Robin DiAngelo condemning meat-eater privilege and meat-eater fragility?