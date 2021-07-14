There is lots to do today, and to be sure there isn’t much news, nor any articles that interest me sufficiently to write about. It may be that I’m suffering from malaise, but no, I’m not getting the usual articles from readers about stuff that bothers or excites them. Many posts here are inspired by stuff sent by readers.
I’m wondering if I can get the readers to talk amongst themselves. There are many news topics: Cuba, booster shots, where you want to travel now that restrictions are loosening, how Biden is doing, what will happen to Afghanistan, and so on.
Or, what is bothering you today? We all have our worries, and maybe it’s something like the leak in my office ceiling I found this morning, which was repaired by a fantastic guy from facilities who performed technical feats I never could have done (it was a loose gasket in a very old copper pipe way up above the ceiling). Now it’s better.
Or what are you feeling good about? I’m taking pride in rescuing 8 ducklings from Botany Pond, including every one of a brood of six that was dumped into the water without a mother. (Try rescuing a one-day-old duckling and you’ll see what I mean).
Or how about them Cubs? (They suck, but the White Sox are at the top of the American League.)
These threads always seem to go better than I imagine, and I will feel I’ve succeeded if I get 50 responses.
Or, if you wish, ask me a question (not too personal!), and I’ll go through the thread later and provide what answers I can.
4 thoughts on “Discussion thread”
OK, I’ll bite, and this is NOT aimed at JC–in fact your comment about the guy fixing something in your office seems downright respectful. But especially having now lived in a rural TX county for almost two years (total population 4,000, half of whom in the county seat which still lacks a stoplight), I’m ever more convinced we liberals, especially those of us who’ve been career academics, too often don’t ACTUALLY have that much respect for truly working class people. Sure, we need them to wash our dishes at restaurants, fix our cars, and so forth, but I fear a fair amount of our current progressive discourse is actually quite tone-deaf, and thus insulting to those folks. And I very much fear this will hurt us with generally leftist views in the coming elections (I am one of 496 out of ~2500 voters in my county who went for Biden-Harris).
I just want to thank you Professor for maintaining such an outstanding discussion site. Your loyal readers likely do not tell you that enough!!
My pet peeve right now is that I must fill in my email address and name every time I enter a comment, even though I check the box for “Save my name…”
This has occured on my iPhone for months and now is occurring on my PC. Something is broken, WordPress.
None of the login by icon work at all. If clicked is says “Connecting to WordPress | Google” forever and requires a cancel.
What is your ‘dangerous idea’ for 2021?