Discussion thread

There is lots to do today, and to be sure there isn’t much news, nor any articles that interest me sufficiently to write about. It may be that I’m suffering from malaise, but no, I’m not getting the usual articles from readers about stuff that bothers or excites them. Many posts here are inspired by stuff sent by readers.

I’m wondering if I can get the readers to talk amongst themselves. There are many news topics: Cuba, booster shots, where you want to travel now that restrictions are loosening, how Biden is doing, what will happen to Afghanistan, and so on.

Or, what is bothering you today? We all have our worries, and maybe it’s something like the leak in my office ceiling I found this morning, which was repaired by a fantastic guy from facilities who performed technical feats I never could have done (it was a loose gasket in a very old copper pipe way up above the ceiling). Now it’s better.

Or what are you feeling good about? I’m taking pride in rescuing 8 ducklings from Botany Pond, including every one of a brood of six that was dumped into the water without a mother. (Try rescuing a one-day-old duckling and you’ll see what I mean).

Or how about them Cubs? (They suck, but the White Sox are at the top of the American League.)

These threads always seem to go better than I imagine, and I will feel I’ve succeeded if I get 50 responses.

Or, if you wish, ask me a question (not too personal!), and I’ll go through the thread later and provide what answers I can.