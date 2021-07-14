Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ reaction

The “new” Jesus and Mo strip, called “fifth2”, is apparently a resurrection from 2008, and the website has this note:
The quote is the best bit from a very long 2006 essay by Martin Amis. You can read the first part of the essay by clicking on the screenshot below, which will take you to part two:
The entire paragraph quoted, which is Martin Amis writing from Pakistan.
Religion is sensitive ground, as well it might be. Here we walk on eggshells. Because religion is itself an eggshell. Today, in the West, there are no good excuses for religious belief – unless we think that ignorance, reaction and sentimentality are good excuses. This is of course not so in the East, where, we acknowledge, almost every living citizen in many huge and populous countries is intimately defined by religious belief. The excuses, here, are very persuasive; and we duly accept that ‘faith’ – recently and almost endearingly defined as ‘the desire for the approval of supernatural beings’ – is a world-historical force and a world-historical actor. All religions, unsurprisingly, have their terrorists, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, even Buddhist. But we are not hearing from those religions. We are hearing from Islam.
And in the cartoon, Jesus and Mo manage to disparage each other:
Sentimentality and tradition were effectively the reasons for the beliefs of the few religious people with whom I have seriously discussed religion. I don’t think they were analytically introspective people. Their epistemology included truth by desire.
I can see that wishful thinking might be a big reason for adherence to certain religions, such as Christianity, Islam and Hinduism, where the promise of existence after death—one where your quality of afterlife is within your control during your lifetime, in most sects at least—would be a big draw. But there are certainly religions where there either is no afterlife or the afterlife is something to be viewed with a certain amount of dread. Judaism, as I understand it, belongs to the first group and certainly ancient Greek religion and Navajo cosmology are not exactly reassuring belief systems on the post-mortality score.
The question of why you would have religions that don’t give you that kind of reassurance has always bothered me… given that you’re spinning a story about reality based on nothing factual, why not put the best spin on your prospects in the sweet bye-and-bye that you can?