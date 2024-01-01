Monday: Hili dialogue

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM PCC(E) AND WEIT TO YOUR DEVICE:

Welcome to a new month, a new week, and a new year: it's Monday, January 1, 2024.

*The Wall Street Journal conducted its own investigation of the torture, murder, and rape of Israelis by Hamas on October 7. The facts of what happened didn’t change, but the article suggests that the Israelis are preparing to conduct a trial of the killers, some of whom may already be in captivity.

Months have passed since the October day Israelis call Black Sabbath, when Hamas-led militants rampaged into Israel from Gaza, an attack that officials say killed some 1,200 people and included acts of torture, mutilation and sexual violence. Israeli investigators are now using some 200,000 photographs and videos and 2,000 witness testimonies to reconstruct what happened, with an eye toward building a legal case against those responsible that would meet international standards and provide a definitive historical accounting of the Oct. 7 attack. Reporters from The Wall Street Journal examined some of that evidence, supplemented with interviews of first responders, survivors, families of victims and forensic scientists, to document an attack that Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai described as “systematic and unprecedented in its cruelty.” Forensic evidence shared with the Journal by Israeli officials shows some victims were burned alive after militants used accelerants to set fire to their homes. Photos viewed by the Journal taken by first responders on the scene show bodies were mutilated including the sex organs of both men and women. The bodies of women and girls showed various signs of sexual assault, and recently, at least three female survivors have come forward to say they experienced sexual violence on Oct. 7. Israel’s investigation is expected to yield a trial that would be the country’s most significant since the early 1960s, when Israel captured, tried and hanged former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann for his central role in the Holocaust. “The state of Israel has never before dealt with crimes and an investigation on this scale,” said Roi Sheindorf, former deputy to the attorney general. “This will be one of the most important trials to take place in Israel.” The Israeli police are examining testimonies from captured militants, footage from cameras obtained from them, social media, and vehicle dashboards and security cameras throughout southern Israel, as well as materials seized in Gaza.

I oppose the death penalty, and would in this case, too, but if ever there was a case to be made for it, it was this one: premeditated, brutal, and horrific. But if they do convict the perps, and give them life sentences, under no circumstances should they ever be traded for Israeli hostages. (Of course, there’s no way to prevent that.)

*NYT columnist Lydia Polgreen, whose opinions are absolutely predicatable, applauds Ohio’s Republican governor, who this week vetoed a bill curbing “trans rights”. Among those rights was the “right” of minors to have gender-affirmative care including puberty blockers. Curbing these “rights” is, according to Polgreen, “draconian.”

So it was shocking — in a good way, for once — to hear these words from Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, as he vetoed a bill that would have banned puberty blockers and hormones and gender-affirming surgeries for trans and nonbinary minors in Ohio and blocked transgender girls and women from participating in sports as their chosen gender: “Were House Bill 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is medically best for a child than the two people who love that child the most — the parents,” DeWine said in prepared remarks. “Parents are making decisions about the most precious thing in their life, their child, and none of us, none of us, should underestimate the gravity and the difficulty of those decisions.” . . . And so I am not surprised that defeats keep coming for anti-transgender activists. At the ballot box, hard-right candidates in swing states have tried to persuade voters with lurid messaging about children being subjected to grisly surgeries and pumped full of unnecessary medications. But in race after race, the tactic has failed. This is why I think DeWine’s veto speaks to a much bigger truth: Americans simply do not want the government making decisions about families’ private medical care. Polling on abortion finds a wide array of views on the morality of ending a pregnancy at various points up to viability, but one thing is crystal clear: Large majorities of Americans believe that the decision to have an abortion is none of the government’s business. Rapidly changing norms around gender have many people’s heads spinning, and I understand how unsettling that can be. Gender is one of the most basic building blocks of identity, and even though gender variations of many kinds have been with us for millenniums, the way these changes are being lived out feel, to some people, like a huge disruption to their way of life. Even among people who think of themselves as liberal or progressive, there has been a sense that gender-affirming care has become too easily accessible, and that impressionable children are making life-changing decisions based on social media trends.

I don’t think I’m in favor of “affirmative therapy” if that means that adolescents’ claim that they were born in the wrong body is accepted immediately by therapists and doctors without proper therapeutic examination of the child. (Remember, if untreated, most gender-dysphoric children turn out gay.) Further, puberty blockers have harmful and still-unknown effects on the body, and in enlightened countries they’re regarded as experimental therapy, not the normal thing to do. Finally, gender transitioning should take place after puberty, not before, when blockers aren’t needed and adolescents are of sufficient age ot make a mature decision that is very consequential.

But that’s not all that the governor vetoed: he also nixed a bill that prohibited trans women or girls from competing against natal women and girls. In other words, he destroyed a women’s space that existed to prevent unfairness in athletics. Finally, parents have the “right” to make the most important decisions in a child’s life. No input from anyone else? What if the kid is depressed and wants to commit suicide? (This is legal for chronic depressives in the Netherlands.)

*The Houthis are an Islamist group in Yemen, many of whose members engage in terrorism. They persecute the 50 Jews left in Yemen, have fired rockets at Israel, hijack ships in the Red Sea associated with Israel, and are now going after the U.S. They’ve apparently bitten off more than they can chew, though, as the U.S. just sank three of their ships.

U.S. Navy helicopters exchanged fire with Houthi militants aboard four small boats in the southern Red Sea on Sunday morning, sinking three of them and killing their crew, U.S. Central Command said. The militants had been trying to board a Maersk container vessel when the attack happened, Centcom said. The incident represents a sharp escalation of hostilities between the United States and the Yemen based, Iranian-backed militant group since its maritime attacks began in the wake of the war in Gaza. According to Centcom, Houthi militants on small boats approached within 20 meters of the Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned Maersk Hangzhou on Sunday morning, attacking it and attempting to board. U.S. Navy helicopters responding to the ship’s distress calls then came under fire from the small boats while attempting to verbally engage with them, Centcom said. “The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews. The fourth boat fled the area,” the statement read. The helicopters, dispatched from the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely, did not sustain damage, it added. This came hours after a missile struck the same ship in the Red Sea, according to Centcom. While responding to that attack, which took place Saturday night, the Gravely shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, Centcom said, adding that no injuries were reported

Well, we’re not at war (sort of) with Yemenis, too. There’s no doubt this is a “wider war,” but the Houthis brought this on themselves.

.*Reader Debra pointed out this Jerusalem Post article as “a teeny bit of good news in such sad times.” Yes, it is a teeny bit, but it’s still bracing to see the president of Portugal dress down the Palestinian ambassador about why there’s a war in Gaza.

The Portuguese president harshly criticized the Palestinian ambassador after he attacked Israel on Friday. “Radicalism creates an ambiance of radicalism, and this time the radicalism started from some Palestinians,” President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told to the Palestinian ambassador. “That’s not an excuse for [the] reaction, it was brutal,” responded the ambassador. “I know, I know you blame the Israelis, but this time someone from your side started it,” said Rebelo de Sousa “The Palestinian side started it. You can’t blame Israel, you shouldn’t have started it.” “Meanwhile, thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate in favor of Hamas on British Remembrance Day, and locals fear that this will disrupt the day that honors the war dead,” Rebelo de Sousa said. He also added: “I asked the Minister of the Interior to support the police in doing everything necessary to protect the sanctity of Memorial Day. The right to remember, in peace and honor, those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for those freedoms must be protected.” Amongst demonstrations by Pro-Palestine supporters in Britain, in the country, he expressed concern that the demonstrations would take place on British Remembrance Day, November 11. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the intention to demonstrate on this particular day a “provocative and disrespectful” act.\

Here’s the meat of the conversation in a tweet:

Portugal 🇵🇹 president roasts the Palestinian ambassador who complains about Israel's attacks: “The Palestinian side started it. You can't blame Israel, you shouldn't have started it.”

pic.twitter.com/o3F4X7B6yk — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 3, 2023

*A bunch of new laws take effect in Illinois today, and they’re a mixed bag, though most are good. Most important to me is at least a modicum of gun control. Here are a few that struck me:

BAN ON SEMI-AUTOMATIC WEAPONS The U.S. Supreme Court has failed to take up the case of Illinois’ ban on the sale, possession or manufacture of automatic weapons like the type used in a mass shooting at a 2023 July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The law bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, including .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns. Those who previously purchased such guns must register them with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1.

One small step for gun lovers, one big step for humanity.

BOOK-BAN PROHIBITION Libraries that indiscriminately ban books will not be eligible for state funds. They must adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights stating “materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.” The library association reported that attempts to censor books reached a 20-year high in 2022, especially those with LGBTQ+ themes and those written by people of color. LICENCE-PLATE READER RESTRICTIONS Interstate agreements between law enforcement agencies must specify that license-plate reader technology not be used on cars driven by women coming into Illinois to have abortions.

Oh, and the cops can’t pull someone over for having anything dangling from their rear-view mirror. As the AP says, “The law was approved after Daunte Wright was pulled over in Minnesota in 2021 for having a dangling air freshener. He was shot when the officer, reaching for her stun gun, instead grabbed her sidearm.”

For a list of other states’ laws taking effect today, see this article in the NYT.

. Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Szaron feel excluded:

Hili: Have you seen the new calendar with cats in the kitchen? Szaron: Yes, with our pictures it would be prettier.

In Polish:

Hili: Widziałeś ten nowy kalendarz z kotami w kuchni? Szaron: Tak, z naszymi zdjęciami byłby ładniejszy.

This is from America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy, and yes, it’s real (get it here on Amazon). You can talk to God!

Its features:

⛅ GET THE ANSWERS YOU NEED! – The Holy Spirit Board can answer all of life’s most important questions, straight from the man himself!

👼 Huge 12×18” game board with beautiful artwork featuring the crucifixion and the angels of heaven.

✝ Beautiful golden Magic Cross planchette with metallic mirrored finish.

⛪ Perfect for churches, prayer groups or just getting together with friends.

🙏 Unlike other spirit boards, this one will NEVER contact evil ghosts or demons, so you can ask your questions with an assured sense of safety.

From Facebook, emphasizing the use of good typography:

From Stacy:

From Masih, the scary Iranian morality police. Harridans!

Iranian women, armed with cameras against the regime's guns, bravely film and expose the morality police's harassment. They're sharing their struggle on social media, showing the world the true face of this gender apartheid regime and their valiant resistance. #WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/d1OvM7Hhwk — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 26, 2023

I’ve gotten this same complaint about Rufo. One thing I’ve learned from writing this site is that people will use the political leanings of a source to try to discredit information provided by that source. That is, of course, an ad hominem tactic:

Note to American liberals: trying to rationalize the president of Harvard University's minor but serial plagiarism because you don't like Christopher Rufo just confirms right-wing allegations that, in America's elite universities, political loyalties matter more than scholarship. — Sam Haselby (@samhaselby) December 24, 2023

From my feed:

ferret taking human to see her babies 🥹 pic.twitter.com/BzXLh66ioP — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 30, 2023

From Barry. But what about centaurs?

Islam covers all possible aspects of life. For example, there is a fatwa on whether mermaids are halal or haram for eating. pic.twitter.com/czwynA4evX — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) December 29, 2023

From Malcolm; cats have amazingly fast reaction times. The first one is a cobra!

Cats are amazing creatures. pic.twitter.com/VdMQdSwPg5 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 24, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, three Italian siblings gassed upon arrival at the camp:

1 January 1940 | An Italian Jewish girl, Cesira Sonnino, was born in Rome (in the middle). On 23 October 1943, she was murdered in a gas chamber at #Auschwitz II-Birkenau. She was killed together with her brothers: Mario (left) and Sandro (right). pic.twitter.com/IblSFhsfUa — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 1, 2024

Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, a cat that wants to go along. (sound up)

I m the essential, please take me with you pic.twitter.com/a4itb83rCv — place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) December 30, 2023

A rare sight:

The moment an iceberg flipped over in east Greenland was captured on camera. pic.twitter.com/sDDMoQNyvt — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) December 30, 2023