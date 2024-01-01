I have but three batches of wildlife photos left, so we’ll run out on Thursday—and then I’ll have to stop this feature (the website is moribund anyway). Please send in your high-quality wildlife pictures if you have them.

Fortunately, Mark Sturtevant is here today with a good batch of insect photos (and one crustacean). His captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Over a year ago, the family traveled to New Jersey to visit family. I had already posted pictures from that trip some months ago, but I had lost track of another set. Here is that set. We had not been to the area for about 8 years, and since then the invasive Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) had arrived. I expected that I would be photographing them, and I admit to some initial excitement about that since they are very large for planthoppers and are quite beautiful. There was certainly no problem locating some, since the buggers were just about everywhere! They decorated my brother-in-law’s house and most of the trees, and they often aggregated in solid patches in shady areas. Lanternflies were meanwhile also flying through the air like locusts. Here are adults and nymphs. Younger nymphs are black and white spotted, but this was late summer so I did not see those. Photographing them was slightly challenging since they are powerful jumpers, but with so many opportunities to get pictures it was still like shooting fish in a barrel.

Although the nymphs and the hind wings of the adults are quite colorful, I have not found anything about the colors being a warning that they are toxic.

As I said, I was at first looking forward to photographing these exotic insects, but it did not take me long to develop a strong dislike for Spotted Lanternflies! They were a constant presence when simply walking down a street or exploring a park. We even had to shoo them away when trying to enter a local restaurant, and taking care to not let any of the damn things fly inside The Spotted Lanternfly is native to China, where it is under control by parasitic wasps. There seems no prospect of replicating that here, and I am not sure why. But such means of pest control do often fail because they are not cost effective, and similar approaches have resulted in unintended consequences. Spotted Lanternflies were first detected in the U.S. in 2014, and they have spread mainly because their egg masses can be accidentally transported on anything man-made. Now much of the eastern half of the country has them, and there are isolated populations out west as well. I understand that the main eastern population has now spread to my state of Michigan, and it’s probably only a matter of time before they turn up in my area, like the Spongy Moths (formerly Gypsy Moths), and Japanese Beetles before them. These plant-sucking insects will feed on almost 200 plant species, and are considered a serious pest on grape vines. But many of our ornamental trees are fair game as well, and besides being obnoxious to humans, their large numbers are stressful for their host plants. But by far their preferred host is Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus), a rather attractive invasive tree that has become widespread in the U.S. for at least a century. So with a favored host plant already well established, there is little to slow further migration of the Spotted Lanternfly! The last picture is a typical scene on an Ailanthus sapling. But I have seen gatherings far denser than this.

Well, let’s move on. At a nearby park (also awash with Lanternflies), there were several of these Yellow-legged Mud Dauber Wasps (Sceliphron caementarium) collecting mud to build their nests. I had to hang head down on a steep river bank and hold the camera way out to get close pictures. When she completes her mud-pot nest, this wasp will stock it with paralyzed spiders for her young. [

On another outing near the ocean, I visited some tide pool areas where there were large numbers of these Atlantic Marsh Fiddler Crabs (Uca pugnax). They would all scatter to their burrows when I approached, so I had to wait in hiding. When some crept back into range, I was able to dive on this one for pictures. It’s the males that have the super-sized claw, which they wave at females to attract them. They will also use the claw to ritualistically arm wrestle other males.

In the same area there were numerous dragonflies, and on that one day I scored two new species from the Skimmer family. Here are Seaside Dragonlets (female and male, respectively) Erythrodiplax berenice.

And finally, a male Great Blue Skimmer (Libellula vibrans). This is one of our largest Skimmers, and I was very excited to get this picture!