Antisemitism in America as displacement behavior

It’s likely that most or all of today’s posts will be about the antisemitism in America and the world, a form of hatred revealed and exacerbated by the war between Israel and Hamas. There are no other worthy items to post about, so if you’re tired of the war, or of discussions about Jews, just skip today’s posts.

If not, here’s part of an op-ed from the Wall Street Journal—horrors! But it will do you good, even if you’re a liberal, to have a look at the opposition once in a while. In fact, this editorial is not really conservative, but proffers an explanation for the recent spike in antisemitism—an explanation that seems correct to me. Click to read; the author is one of the paper’s editorial writers:

The question, in brief, is why Jews, who, like blacks, used to be seen as oppressed (and indeed, the groups worked in harmony during the civil rights movement of the Sixties) are now viewed as oppressors, while blacks remain in the class of those oppressed. In fact, Jews are at the very top of the oppressors pile. How did that happen?

Swaim’s answer, in brief, is that the failure of American society to bring about a near-equality of blacks and whites over the past sixty years has led liberals to search for a scapegoat, and the Jews are always handy scapegoats.

Now, the quotes from the op-ed, which I’ll divide into “The Problem” and “The Explanation”. There is no section on “The Solution” because Swaim doesn’t really suggest one. Quotes from the piece are indented.

THE PROBLEM

Here we’re not talking about the problem of why blacks remain behind whites in indices of well being and success. That itself is a huge discussion! We’re talking about the problem of the rise of Jew hatred or milder antisemitism in the West.

. . . Yet here we are. Over the past 2½ months, Jew-hatred has rocked elite college campuses. Tony neighborhoods in blue cities have witnessed marches calling for the elimination of the Jewish state and protests outside Jewish-owned businesses—this in response not to the accidental killing of a Palestinian by an Israeli soldier, but to the systematic butchering and kidnapping of Israeli Jews by terrorists. . . . The Biden administration itself, though so far pursuing a broadly pro-Israel policy in the Middle East, responded to the rash of antisemitic marches and assaults on Jews by announcing a “National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia.”

Do note that the Biden administration also instituted “U.S. National Strategy to Combat Antisemism,” even though this was in May of 2023. So an antisemitic program was already in place, and I don’t think it unseemly to institute a similar strategy about Islamophobia (though I don’t like that word) given that Muslim hate crimes also rose after October 7. But let’s go on:

So far there have been no pogroms in the U.S., only venomous semiviolent protests, individual assaults, libelous social-media onslaughts and willfully misleading news coverage. But the motivation driving today’s Jew-hatred bears some resemblance to those earlier episodes of antisemitic violence. Elite American society has failed in the one aim that gave it definition for more than a half-century: the realization of racial equality.

And that brings us to the next section.

THE EXPLANATION

To Swaim, American liberals, immensely frustrated, strike out at the Jews as a “displacement behavior” for whites’ failure to realize racial equality. (Swaim’s really talking more about equality in income, well being, and so on rather than in the law, as there are no anti-black federal laws and few state ones.)

The term “displacement behavior” first arose in ethology, the study of animal behavior. It covers behaviors in which, for example, animals who can’t achieve their aims, are frustrated, are conflicted, or are being bullied or attacked, respond by showing a ritualized behavior as a response. For example:

Displacement behavior includes SDBs [self directed behavior] such as self-grooming, touching, or scratching, displayed when an animal has a conflict between two motivations, such as the desire to approach an object while at the same time being fearful of that object. Many, perhaps most, birds and mammals groom in similar ways when faced with a conflict between approaching and avoiding another animal (Figure 4.5). In social hierarchies, lower ranking animals groom more frequently than do higher ranking animals, possibly reflecting the conflict between attraction to the social group and avoidance of the higher ranking animals in the group.

In these terms, white adoption of antisemitism or generalized blaming of Jews (as is happening in Gaza) is their response, born of frustration, at not achieving their admirable but difficult aim of bringing about greater equality between whites and blacks. Below you can displacement behavior occurring during elephant aggression, and I give the Vimeo caption:

Two males are engaged in a long Escalated-Contest. In this section the male with the longer tusks has the upper hand. He makes several Advances-Toward the male with the shorter tusks and adopts Periscope-Trunk three times. During this clip both males engage in Displacement-Behavior – the male on the left Displacement-Feeding and the male on the right Displacement-Grooming.

Well, I had to slip some biology in there. Back to the op-ed. Here’s the frustration:

The trouble started in the mid-1970s, when the reality became clear that the liberal answer to racial inequality—the modern welfare state inaugurated by the Great Society—wasn’t working. With each passing decade since, black economic improvement has stalled. As Stephen and Abigail Thernstrom make clear in their book “America in Black and White” (1997), the black poverty rate declined dramatically from 1940 to 1960, less dramatically but still significantly from 1960 to 1970, and hardly at all after 1970. Yet decade after decade, the prescription from right-thinking liberals—elected Democrats, social-welfare agency heads, academic experts in urban studies, liberal intellectuals, entertainment-industry glitterati—remains the same: Double down on ’60s-style social-welfare policy, liberalize crime laws, and vilify whites other than themselves. . . . In the 2000s, as black economic prospects improved little, the terms became more absurd—and more openly racialist. Liberals complained of “colorblind racism,” the idea that disregarding race exacerbated race relations and was, in effect, racist. The terms “unconscious bias” and “microaggression” are premised on the idea that well-meaning people can spread racial animus by using seemingly innocuous words and phrases. In the 2010s, “equity” and “inclusion” joined “diversity” to form an entire industry of consultants and corporate officers whose stated purpose is to foster equality in the workplace but who go about encouraging everyone to think constantly about racial identity. All these coinages can fairly be understood as attempts by American liberals to explain to themselves why the beliefs on race they had presupposed for decades remained unimpeachable. At each stage, the effort to avoid rethinking the problem and to cast the blame for continuing racial inequality on somebody else—anybody but themselves—began to look and sound like another version of racism. . .

Note that it is both the Left rather than the Right which more fully embraces the aim of racial equality, and it is the “progressive” Left which has in the last few years demonized the Jews, counting them among the oppressors. Not only that, but Jews are now lumped with whites, even though Palestinians (many with similar genes) are seen as people with color, for Jews are not only oppressors, but generally successful. And all whites,according to race activists like Kendi and DiAngelo, are oppressors, even if they don’t realize it.

While there are causes of antisemitism beyond this form of displacement behavior, they used to be different: they were seen as Christ-killers, as those who controlled banking and the world’s moneyu, and as powerful people set out to rule the world (see the “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” embraced by Hamas in its 1988 charter). As Douglas Murray states, antisemitism is a “shape-shifting hatred”, making Jews the Eternal Other:

For several years a variety of academics and writers had argued that Jews are “white” or “functionally white” or “white passing.” “White,” in this usage, has nothing to do with national or religious identity or genetic characteristics. It signifies allegedly unjust privilege and legacies of oppression. Calling Jews “white” was a way of depriving them of any cover as a racial minority and classifying them with persecutors and exploiters. As Liel Leibovitz writes in a 2021 essay for Commentary magazine: “The creative genius of Jew-hatred has always been its ability to imagine the Jew as the embodiment of whatever it is that polite society finds repulsive. That’s why Jews were condemned as both nefarious bankers controlling all the world’s money and shifty revolutionaries imperiling all capital; as both sexless creeps and oversexed lechers coming for the women and the girls; as both pathetically powerless and occultly powerful. . . . And if you decide that there’s such a thing as ‘whites’ and that they are uniquely responsible for all evils perpetrated on the innocent and downtrodden, well, the Jews must be not only of them but nestled comfortably at the top of the white-supremacist pyramid.”

Leibovitz, I think, has hit the nail on the head (you can read his essay here). Swaim has a hint of a cure here:

In 2021, when Mr. Leibovitz wrote these words, few detected the Jew-hatred smoldering beneath the surface of progressive thought. The perverse refusal to rethink obviously failed policies on race and crime, or to reconsider shopworn assumptions about why African-Americans had not achieved economic parity with whites, had created the need for scapegoats. To blame whites qua whites worked well enough for a time. But exhibitionist self-hatred is plainly disingenuous and emotionally unsatisfying. The left needed real scapegoats. What about the Jews? Successful, capitalist, hated by much of the Arab and Muslim world, the Jews—especially Israeli Jews but Jews generally—met the need for a blameworthy Bad People. It was as though the phrase “Never Again,” enunciated endlessly to proclaim the West’s rejection of all the sentiments and ideas that had led to the Final Solution, had become so ingrained in liberal thought that liberals felt they were incapable of embracing the oldest hatred. Never Again . . . but maybe just this once. . . . The American left, shameful exceptions aside like members of “The Squad” in Congress, has mostly abstained from openly siding with Hamas in the way its counterparts abroad have. But progressives in this country appear paralyzed, unable to condemn the Oct. 7 attack without also condemning “all forms of hatred” and the like. . . .

Note that “we condemn all forms of hatred” is something customarily mouthed when the hatred is mostly from the Arab side, as before Israel responded to the events of October 7. And liberals should condemn it as much as they condemned “all lives matter,” the both-sideist response to “Black Lives Matter.” But liberals can’t force themselves to condemn only antisemitism; they have to condemn all forms of hatred so they don’t look like Jew lovers. The condemnation of “hatred” is an apolitical, anodyne, and designed to avoid taking a political stand while flaunting one’s virtue. It’s like condemning crime in America.

More:

Before Oct. 7, if you had predicted this sudden explosion of Jew-hatred in elite American institutions, you would likely have been called a crank. But you could have made a cogent case for your prediction by noting the many ways in which the nation’s progressive cognoscenti, over the course of the past 50 years, have steadily embraced more preposterous and menacing ideas to explain their failure in the one area they believed themselves both competent and righteous: the creation of racial equality and harmony. Those ideas no doubt appeared edgy and romantic because their target was white people, and what’s the harm in white people condemning themselves? But like amateur wizards playing with incantations, the magic got away from them and produced devilry.

So ending this cause of antisemitism must be to create racial equality and harmony, a good end in itself, and one that, as we all know, is immensely difficult. But real solutions to racial disparities—not just words—must be suggested and implemented, and they must be solutions that haven’t been tried and failed.

And on that day, when the gap between black and white is no longer very large, antisemitism will vanish. Of course, I’m just kidding! For another reason to hate Jews will always arise.