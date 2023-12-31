Frank Sinatra’s anti-bigotry film, “The House I Live In”

I guess today’s theme is bigotry. I had no idea that Frank Sinatra was an outspoken opponent of bigotry, particularly anti-Semitism. In fact, there’s a Wikipedia article called “Frank Sinatra and Jewish activism“. Here’s an excerpt:

Frank Sinatra was a strong supporter and activist for Jewish causes in the United States and Israel. According to Santopietro, Sinatra was a “lifelong sympathizer with Jewish causes”. Sinatra participated in Hollywood protests and productions supporting Jews during the Holocaust and the formation of the State of Israel. He actively fund-raised for Israel Bonds, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and helped establish two intercultural centers in Israel which bear his name. Due to his support of Israel, his recordings and films were banned by the Arab League and by Lebanon. Personal relationships with Jews Sinatra became friendly with Jewish individuals in his youth. His Jewish neighbor, Mrs. Golden, often babysat him while his mother was out working. She spoke to him in Yiddish and served him coffee cake and apples. For many years Sinatra wore a mezuzah charm that Golden had given him. In 1944 Sinatra insisted on a Jewish friend, Manie Sacks, serving as godfather at his son‘s baptism over the vociferous protests of the priest. According to Swan, Sinatra despised racial prejudice and was quick to put a stop to it. Sinatra said: “When I was a kid and someone called me a ‘dirty little Guinea’, there was only one thing to do – break his head…Let anyone yell wop or Jew or nigger around us, we taught him not to do it again”. Once he heard a reporter call someone a “Jew bastard” at a party and punched out the speaker. When Sinatra heard that some golf clubs restricted Jews from membership, he became the second non-Jew to join a club with a majority Jewish membership.

For more information, see the Forward article “The secret Jewish history of Frank Sinatra.”

And he is in the 11-minute 1945 film below, called”The House I Live In“. Although it seems a bit schmalzy now, remember that the U.S. was rife with anti-Semitism then and largely ignored the Holocaust. The film won an Honorary Oscar and a special Golden Globe awared.

The YouTube notes:

This short film, which earned an honorary Academy Award for director Mervyn LeRoy in 1946, exhorts the message of religious tolerance and post-war hopefulness. Frank Sinatra, then the idol of teenage bobby-soxers, takes a break from a recording session and finds a group of children bullying one boy because he’s Jewish. Sinatra reminds them that Americans may worship in many different ways but they still remain Americans. The film ends with Sinatra performing the title song, penned by Abel Meeropol, best known for the song “Strange Fruit” which denounced the horror of lynchings. Named to the National Film Registry in 2007.

Well, he does use the word “Japs,” twice, which was standard during the war but is not regarded as a slur. So be it. But one thing’s for sure: Old Blue Eyes sure could sing!