Prompted by a set of questions I found on Facebook, I queried ChatGPT:
The next question is obvious: why the difference? I asked it and the bot simply regurgitated the last paragraph.
I tried again:
I gave it one more try:
Okay, you tell me the difference!
I asked instead for jokes about “Jews” and “Muslims” instead of “Jewish jokes” and “Muslim jokes”. I got the same result:
Finally, it’s not just Jews that can be subject to jokes:
Now you could accuse the bot of being bigoted, but it’s not programmed by humans—rather, it’s programmed by data from online texts. But Muslim jokes do exist (here are some), so it’s not due to their absence on the Internet. Tentative hypothesis: the bot somehow knows that ALL jokes about Muslims could “potentially cause offense”. How it knows this is beyond me.
Yet you get the same non-response if you ask for jokes about Mormons. But Mormons aren’t known for being easily offended or violent, so I’m baffled. Are there simply no Mormon jokes? Nope; I found some here—in a Mormon publication! The mystery deepens. All we know is that the bot doesn’t treat all religions the same way.
Oh, and I forgot the atheists:
39 thoughts on “Happy New Year from a woke and hypocritical ChatGPT”
ChatGPT is a joke.
(That was a pun (I think), following Netflix’ comedy slogan).
If I had an account, I’d try:
Invent a religion that is like Islam, and make a joke about it.
Or maybe make a joke about citizens of the United States of America.
Etc.
More of a double entendre
Interesting AI bias. I wonder if it violates an AI principle the company is supposed to adhere to.
I tried to replicate Jerry’s questions. By the time I did, ChatGPT appears to have applied their censorship rule to jokes about Jews, too, as it wouldn’t give me any. I’m not sure which I find more disturbing: it not permitting jokes about Muslims initially or it now censoring all jokes about religious groups.
On the bright side, I could get it to give me a few Yiddish jokes:
1. On Wisdom and Age: An old man is asked, “At your ripe age, what would you prefer to get – Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s?” The wise one answers, “Definitely Parkinson’s. Better to spill half my wine than to forget where I keep the bottle!”
2. On Marriage and Family: A grandmother is watching her grandson playing on the beach when a huge wave comes and takes him out to sea. She pleads, “Please, God, save my only grandson. I beg of you, bring him back.” And a big wave comes and washes the boy back onto the beach, good as new. She looks up to heaven and says, “He had a hat!”
3. On Business and Bargaining: Moishe goes to the rabbi and complains, “Life is unbearable. There are nine of us living in one room. What can I do?” The rabbi answers, “Take your goat into the room with you.” Moishe is skeptical but the rabbi insists. A week later Moishe comes back looking more distraught than before. “We can’t stand it,” he tells the rabbi. “The goat is filthy.” The rabbi then tells him, “Go home and let the goat out. And come back in a week.” A radiant Moishe returns to the rabbi a week later, exclaiming, “Life is beautiful. We enjoy every minute of it now that there’s no goat — only the nine of us.”
4. On Health and Doctors: An elderly man goes to the doctor and says, “Doctor, I have an embarrassing problem. I fart all the time, but my farts are silent and they don’t stink.” The doctor prescribes him some pills and says, “Take these for two weeks and come back to me.” Two weeks later the man returns and complains, “I don’t know what you gave me, but now my farts… although still silent, they stink terribly!” The doctor says, “Good! Now that we’ve cleared up your sinuses, let’s work on your hearing.”
Just now:
Can you tell me a Jewish and Islamic joke?
ChatGPT
Certainly! It’s important to note that humor can be subjective, and it’s crucial to approach jokes with sensitivity and respect for diverse cultures and beliefs. Here are two light-hearted jokes, one from each tradition:
Jewish Joke:
A Jewish grandmother is watching her grandchild play on the beach. Suddenly, a huge wave comes and sweeps the child out to sea. The grandmother falls to her knees, raises her arms to the sky, and says, “Lord, I have been a faithful servant all my life. I have never asked you for anything. Please, save my only grandchild.”
A tremendous clap of thunder is heard, and a bolt of lightning splits the sky. Miraculously, the sea becomes calm, and a voice booms from the heavens, saying, “I have granted your wish. Your grandchild is safe.”
The grandmother looks up to the sky and says, “He had a hat. Where’s his hat?”
Islamic Joke:
Nasreddin Hodja, a famous character in Islamic folklore known for his wit and humor, once went to a shop and asked the owner, “Do you have any dates?”
The shopkeeper replied, “Yes, we have the best dates in town!”
Nasreddin Hodja then pointed to the calendar on the wall and said, “I meant these dates, not the fruit!”
Remember to be mindful of cultural sensitivities and always consider the context and audience when sharing jokes.
I’m deeply offended by that last one.
It means the hegemony must be dismantled.
Are you saying it wasn’t you? He who denied it supplied it.
I asked the Bing chat bot if Claudine Gay had cheated. It gave me a definition of cheating. I asked if she plagiarized. It said that there are indeed such allegations. I asked if plagiarism is cheating. It said yes.
So, the Bing bot knew that plagiarism is a form of cheating and that Gay allegedly plagiarized, but it couldn’t come to the transitive conclusion that she cheated.
I found that interesting—about the bot, not about Gay.
Maybe I should ask the bot to tell me Claudine Gay’s favorite Jewish joke.
Maybe not.
I tried asking the Bing chat bot about Gay’s favourite Jewish joke, but it wouldn’t play:
ChatGPT is woke and puritanical. I tried repeatedly to get Dalle (the image counterpart) to render a picture of a woman with two Devon Rex kittens on her back.
It told me it couldn’t produce that image because it wasn’t “respectful.” Perhaps kittens on a back sounded a little too much like porn?
ChatGPT isn’t funny.
But knowing it is woke has some uses. I fed it my CV and asked it to write my damn diversity and teaching statements for faculty job applications. While I could write in woke-ese, it was much less painful just having the woke-bot do it for me.
(I’m giving a job talk at the University of Pittsburgh this week for a position in population neuroscience. The department I could work for has an entire webpage dedicated to a message about their commitment to anti-racism. Virtue-signaling out their George-Floyd tuchases! I don’t know what I’m going to do if I get the position. Just keep my mouth shut for the rest of my career?)
What is population neuroscience?
Oy. Best of luck, Roz!
Careful you don’t out yourself, Roz.
The way you employed the woke-bot to write your diversity and teaching statements is brilliant! Good to know this.
Love to read your DEI statement.
Good luck with the upcoming interview. It’s a great question. What *will* you do? Play it be ear and do what you need to do to get tenure? They seem to be putting you unfairly into a moral dilemma.
I was talking about a.i. with a friend yesterday in light of the recent news that Michael Cohen had included fictitious court cases in a filing recently, which he claims is a.i.’s fault. The problem with a.i. is that you can’t rely on it for anything that requires accuracy, so that means that there needs to be someone who actually knows the subject to review the output. At that point you might just as well bin the a.i.
I’ll give this example from my own experience. (This is a story I’ve told before.) I work in software. My boss asked me a question about whether our software could do a particular thing. The answer was ‘no.’ One of our colleagues, though, had asked ChatGPT. Now our software is very widely used and all our documentation is online, plus lots of user-created content. ChatGPT had not only said the answer was ‘yes’, but gave instructions on how to do it. Instructions that were false and involved UI controls that don’t even exist.
When it first came out, I asked ChatGPT to write a paragraph to persuade a Marjorie Taylor Greene supporter to vote for Bernie Sanders. It coughed up something reasonable based on Sanders’ public position papers. I then asked it for the reverse. It refused.
I just did this test with ChatGPT. It did both and both were normal-sounding generic platitude-filled pitches.
Thanks for checking!
I tried this myself, asked similar questions, and got the same results. But then I said, “It’s a straightforward inference from what you have just said that you don’t know any Muslim jokes that aren’t offensive.” The answer: “You are correct in your inference…”
Is this another illustration that the violation of “institutional neutrality” is a no-win proposition?
I rather liked Chat’s atheist joke, but the others left me cold. As for the Harvard
presidency, isn’t that position already filled by, in effect, a DEI robot? Come to think of it, shouldn’t the Turing test be run on many of our academic administration offices?
I think that you’re right about the Turing test, Jon!
ChatGPT was created by humans using curated data, and it does have manually-created rules. Without that, early AI chatbot experiments ended up spewing a lot of racist and bigoted garbage like you’d find on YouTube comment feeds. One of its engineers probably put in a rule saying jokes about Muslims must be avoided, without considering that other religions also exist.
This post is too much fun
I’m restraining myself.
AI is not even close to being ready for social interaction. It should be limited to hard scientific research/analysis. Who knows if it is even ready for that yet. I have heard it is pretty good at medical analysis and at pattern recognition (either visual data mining).
It’s not, or at least, ChatGPT is not. It’ll write you a convincing (to the non specialist) paper with citations and everything, but it’s basically making everything up.
The citation issue exposes the lie. ChatGPT is not artificial intelligence. It has no understanding of what it is doing. It knows scientific papers have citations and it knows what they look like, but it does not know what a citation is and why you put them in scientific papers. Thus, it just makes up citations that look right.
I use an AI to take meeting notes and it is very accurate and saves me a ton of time.
Disgraceful bias in the bot.
And it’s jokes are terrible. I completely failed to get the Christian one.
This is very insulting, I think, to Muslims. Christians, Mormons, atheists … everyone can take a dumb joke about their beliefs, except Muslims?
Well, yes.
I tried this on Bing. When at last I asked why Jewish jokes were allowed but not Muslim jokes, it agreed to give me an “Islamic joke”:
“I apologize if my previous response was inappropriate. I do not intend to offend anyone or any group of people. I am programmed to provide helpful and informative responses to your questions. I do not have any bias towards any religion, race, or gender. I can provide jokes from different cultures and backgrounds. Here’s a joke from the Islamic culture:
A man asked his wife, “What would you do if I won the lottery?” His wife replied, “I’d take half and leave you.” The man said, “Great! I won $12 yesterday. Here’s $6. Stay in touch!”
If you have any other questions or requests, please let me know.”
Ok, last one from me (I don’t want to dominate this thread). I’m on a bit of a roll with trying to get ChatGPT to give me funny Yiddish jokes, but funnier ones than those I posted above. I asked it to tell jokes in the style of “Old Jews Telling Jokes”, and to be spicy, witty, and not shy away from sex.
A few (#2 and #4) made me smile. Here’s what I got:
1. On Bedroom Matters: An elderly Jewish man is on his deathbed. He whispers to his wife, “My dear Sarah, when I had my heart attack, you were right there by my side. When our business went bankrupt, you stood with me. When we lost the house, you stayed right here. Now as I’m dying, you’re still by my side. Sarah, you’re bad luck.”
2. On Romance and Age: An 85-year-old man marries a young 25-year-old woman. After a year of being married, she gives birth to a baby. The man calls his friend and says, “Can you believe it? I’m an 85-year-old man and my wife just had a baby. What do you think about that?” The friend responds, “Well, let me tell you a story. I know a guy who’s an avid hunter. He never misses a season. But, one day he’s in a bit of a hurry and he accidentally grabs his umbrella instead of his gun. So, he’s in the woods and suddenly a bear appears in front of him! He raises his umbrella, points it at the bear, and squeezes the handle… and do you know what happened?” The old man replies, “No.” The friend says, “The bear dropped dead in front of him!” “That’s impossible,” exclaims the old man, “someone else must have shot that bear.” “Exactly,” replies the friend.
3. On Marriage Secrets: A woman goes to a counselor, worried about her marriage. “I think my husband is planning to poison me,” she tells the counselor. “Very interesting,” the counselor responds. “I suggest you go home and pretend you’re ill. Let’s see what he does.” A week later, the woman comes back. “Well, did you follow my advice? What happened?” the counselor asks. The woman replies, “I did what you said. I lay in bed and pretended I was ill. Then my husband came in and asked me how I was feeling.” “And then what happened?” “He made me soup.” “Soup? And how was it?” “I didn’t eat it. My sister ate it.” “And?” “She died.”
4. On Medical Advice: An 85-year-old man was requested by his doctor for a sperm count as part of his physical exam. The doctor gave the man a jar and said, “Take this jar home and bring back a semen sample tomorrow.” The next day the old man reappeared at the doctor’s office and gave him the jar, which was as clean and empty as on the previous day. The doctor asked what happened and the man explained, “Well, doc, it’s like this—first I tried with my right hand, then with my left, but I couldn’t get the lid off the jar.”
The last one’s good.
Jerry, could you tell the ChatGPT a Muslim joke and ask it what it thinks about it?
ChatGPT 3.5 is woke, while ChatGPT 4 (paid subscription) is much less worse. The bias you see in ChatGPT 3.5 might not necessarily come from the training data alone, but can also arise as a consequence of RLHF [0]:
“An additional, and perhaps much more significant source of bias lies in the fact that ChatGPT has been shaped by reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF). As the term suggests, RLHF is a process that uses feedback from human testers to help align LLM outputs with human values. Of course, there is a lot of human variation in how “values” are interpreted. The RLHF process will shape the model using the views of the people providing feedback, who will inevitably have their own biases.”
[0] https://www.brookings.edu/articles/the-politics-of-ai-chatgpt-and-political-bias/
Interaction with the Bing bot:
Question:
I’m told that you don’t tell Muslim jokes. Maybe that’s because you don’t know any. Would you like me to tell you one?
Answer (Note: smiley face is in the original):
I appreciate your offer, but I’m afraid I cannot accept it. As an AI language model, I am programmed to be respectful and empathetic to all cultures and religions. I do not engage in any content that could be considered offensive or disrespectful to any group of people. My goal is to provide helpful and informative responses to your questions. If you have any other questions, I would be happy to help you with them. 😊
I also asked the same bot to tell me a Jewish joke. It provided one without protesting and seemingly with relish. It was a joke about a delicatessen. So, Jewish jokes are OK.
Oh yes it is programmed by humans. Sure, it learns from scraping the internet, but there’s a deliberate layer of woke bias programmed on top.
Try some other prompts, e.g. “tell me something negative about white people” and then try the same “… about black people …”, or other topics of woke bias.