Today is Sunday, and so we join biologist John Avise in his worldwide odyssey of bird photos, this time from South Africa. John’s captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.
South Africa Birds, Part 1
In 2007, I went on a business trip to South Africa, traveling all over the country and lecturing at various universities and conferences. This week’s post begins a many-part mini-series of birds I photographed on this eye-opening expedition. I found South Africa’s avifauna to be exotic and spectacular. In this week’s post, all of the birds happen to have the word “African” in their common name.
African Oystercatcher (Haematopus moquini):
African Darter (Anhinga rufa):
African Dusky Flycatcher (Muscicapa adusta):
African Fish Eagle (Haliaeetus vocifer):
African Hawk-Eagle, juvenile (Aquila spilogaster):
African Hoopoe (Upupa africana):
African Mourning Dove (Streptopelia decipiens):
African Penguin, adult (Spheniscus demersus):
African Pied Barbet (Tricholaema leucomelas):
African Pied Starling (Lamprotornis bicolor):
African Red-eyed Bulbul (Pycnonotus nigricans):
African Sacred Ibis (Threskiornis aethiopicus):
African Sacred Ibis flying:
African Spoonbill (Platalea alba):
African Spoonbill flying:
5 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
So fascinating – a mix of seemingly close cousins to North American birds (e.g. the Oystercatcher) and birds that look like absolutely nothing on this continent (e.g. that amazing Hoopoe). What an exciting trip that must have been!
Splendid
The Hoopoe is maybe my favorite – a cool look, and I never knew about them ’til now.
Cool!
Great photos! That African Darter looks pretty streamlined for quick action.
Good to see the wildlife. My first thought echoed Susan Harrison (above) regarding close resemblance of some to North American species and others being exotic. I liked the African Spoonbill in flight, the aerodynamic profile and the shadow just visible on the water.