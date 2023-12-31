Well, a few readers sent photos in, so thanks to them. Please send in yours if you have them.

Today is Sunday, and so we join biologist John Avise in his worldwide odyssey of bird photos, this time from South Africa. John’s captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

South Africa Birds, Part 1 In 2007, I went on a business trip to South Africa, traveling all over the country and lecturing at various universities and conferences. This week’s post begins a many-part mini-series of birds I photographed on this eye-opening expedition. I found South Africa’s avifauna to be exotic and spectacular. In this week’s post, all of the birds happen to have the word “African” in their common name. African Oystercatcher (Haematopus moquini):

African Penguin, adult (Spheniscus demersus):

African Sacred Ibis flying:

African Spoonbill flying: