Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the last day of the year: Sunday, December 31, 2023

It’s also National Champagne Day, World Peace Meditation Day, and, of course, New Year’s Eve and its related observances, including: First Night in the US, Last Day of the Year or Bisperás ng Bagong Taón, special holiday between Rizal Day and New Year’s Day in the Philippines, Novy God Eve in Russia, Ōmisoka in Japan, and the first day of Hogmanay or “Auld Year’s Night” in Scotland. Finally, it’s the seventh of the Twelve Days of Christmas and thesixth and penultimate day of Kwanzaa. Coynezaa ended yesterday.



Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the December 31 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*The Associated Press has a dire message: more House Democrats than Republicans are retiring next year, and you know what that means.

A chaotic year for the House is coming to a close with more Democrats than Republicans deciding to leave the chamber, a disparity that could have major ramifications in next year’s elections. About two dozen Democrats have indicated they won’t seek reelection, with half running for another elected office. Meanwhile, only 14 Republicans have said they are not seeking another term, with three seeking elected office elsewhere. More retirements can be expected after the holidays, when lawmakers have had a chance to spend time with families and make decisions ahead of reelection deadlines. But so far, the numbers don’t indicate the dysfunction in the House is causing a mass exodus for either party. . . .But it’s the departure of a handful of Democrats in competitive districts that has Republicans thinking the overall retirement picture gives them an advantage in determining who will control the House after the 2024 elections. Reps. Katie Porter of California, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia proved they could win toss-up congressional districts in good election cycles for Democrats and not-so-good cycles. They are all seeking higher office within their home states. Porter and Slotkin are running for the U.S. Senate. Spanberger is running for governor in 2025. . . .On the other side of the aisle, the Republicans leaving office generally represent districts that Democrats have little chance of flipping. They’ll be replaced by Republicans, predicted Rep. Richard Hudson, the chairman of the House Republican campaign arm. “Retirements are a huge problem for the Democrats. They’re not a problem for us,” Hudson said.

With a Republic President more than likely, and the Senate composition a toss-up (Dems now hold it), it could be a rough four years starting a year from February. Is there any good news out there?

*Here’s yesterday’s NYT online headline, as usual putting Israel in a bad light. It’s a good question to ask, of course, and Israel will surely be looking for an answer, but the NYT loves to put up headlines casting aspersions on Israel. Click to read:

The summary answer:

The full reasons behind the military’s slow response may take months to understand. The government has promised an inquiry. But a New York Times investigation found that Israel’s military was undermanned, out of position and so poorly organized that soldiers communicated in impromptu WhatsApp groups and relied on social media posts for targeting information. Commandos rushed into battle armed only for brief combat. Helicopter pilots were ordered to look to news reports and Telegram channels to choose targets. And perhaps most damning: The Israel Defense Forces did not even have a plan to respond to a large-scale Hamas attack on Israeli soil, according to current and former soldiers and officers. If such a plan existed on a shelf somewhere, the soldiers said, no one had trained on it and nobody followed it. The soldiers that day made it up as they went along. “In practice, there wasn’t the right defensive preparation, no practice, and no equipping and building strength for such an operation,” said Yom Tov Samia, a major general in the Israeli reserves and former head of the military’s Southern Command. “There was no defense plan for a surprise attack such as the kind we have seen on Oct. 7,” said Amir Avivi, a brigadier general in the reserves and a former deputy commander of the Gaza Division, which is responsible for protecting the region. That lack of preparation is at odds with a founding principle of Israeli military doctrine. From the days of David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister and defense minister, the goal was to always be on the offensive — to anticipate attacks and fight battles in enemy territory.

It’s baffling. No contigency plan for a big Hamas attack? When I was in Israel two weeks before the attack, a Man Who Knows told me that there would be a war in September or October, a war between Gaza and Israel launched by a Hamas-caused “incident.” He runs an organization with its pulse on the Arab world, so how could he be so sure and the Israeli government so oblivious? The NYT doesn’t help with an answer, except to say it’s “hubris.” Those arrogant Jews!

Israeli security and military agencies produced repeated assessments that Hamas was neither interested in nor capable of launching a massive invasion. The authorities clung to that optimistic view even when Israel obtained Hamas battle plans that revealed an invasion was precisely what Hamas was planning. The decisions, in retrospect, are tinged with hubris. The notion that Hamas could execute an ambitious attack was seen as so unlikely that Israeli intelligence officials even reduced eavesdropping on Hamas radio traffic, concluding that it was a waste of time. None of the officers interviewed, including those stationed along the border, could recall discussions or training based on a plan to repel such an assault.

Well, you can be sure these lapses are going to be remedied pronto, especially because even if Hamas is taken out, there’s still Hezbollah to the north.

*Another headline I couldn’t resist, this time the WSJ’s article, “How abortion-rights backers changed their message—and started winning“. What did they change? The way they framed the question, and it makes sense:

Shortly after November’s state-level elections affirmed voters’ support for abortion rights in Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, a Democratic pollster named Angela Kuefler got on a webinar to deliver an analysis—and a warning—to her fellow progressives. Yes, it was clear abortion was a winning issue, she said, but it mattered a lot how advocates talked about it. “Talking about this in the context of values really widens our support,” said Kuefler, an adviser to the Nov. 7 ballot initiative in Ohio that added a right to abortion to the state’s constitution, winning by nearly 14 points in a state President Biden lost by eight. By values, she explained, she was principally talking about the idea of freedom. In polling by Kuefler’s firm, Global Strategy Group, majorities answered “yes” to both “Should we restore the rights we had under Roe v. Wade?” and “Should personal decisions like abortion be up to women rather than the government?” But the latter statement outperformed the former by a whopping 19-point margin, she noted, adding, “It’s the values language that allows us to win by such big margins.”

It’s a shame that so many people are pro-choice but abortion is still restricted:

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe 18 months ago in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, voters have taken the abortion-rights side in seven straight statewide ballots from Kansas to Montana to Michigan. Support for what was long seen as a divisive issue has turned lopsided: In the latest Wall Street Journal poll, 62% said the procedure should be mostly or completely legal, a seven-point increase from before the court’saction. Such shifts on long-debated issues are rare and potentially seismic in an electorate closely divided along partisan lines. It was the Dobbs decision itself that most powerfully changed the discussion, spurring widespread anger by revoking a right many had taken for granted and giving rise to tragic stories in states where the procedure has been outlawed, from the 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who had to leave her state to get an abortion to the Texas mother who was blocked by her state’s supreme court from aborting a fetus with a fatal genetic condition. But many advocates believe the shift has also been driven by a subtle but powerful change in messaging that has reshaped the way liberals talk about abortion, fundamentally changing the terms of the highly charged debate and leaving conservatives scrambling to respond. Going forward, many Democrats see the issue’s success—at a time when their party’s stances on many other issues are unpopular—as a crucial political asset: not only as a way to drive turnout in the 2024 presidential election but also a road map for appealing to voters’ fundamental values on issues from the economy to education.

So the Democrats have abortion on their side, while the Republicans have immigration and wokeness, as well as a Presidential candidate, who, Ceiling Cat help me, seems likely to win. It’s really a shame that the Supremes left the choice of abortion to the states, but again, the Constitution says very little that could make the issue a federal one.

*I don’t often look at the Guardian, but it did have one article that interested me, “The risk of a broader Middle East war is rising,” And indeed, there’s little doubt that this is true. But who will it involve? Iran? Lebanon? Syria? All of the above? Read a few excerpts:

the war could still get much worse. Iran’s proxy in Yemen, the Houthis, have been firing missiles and drones at commercial shipping and naval vessels and at southern Israel for weeks now. Global markets are spooked as the danger to shipping through the Bab al-Mandebstrait rises. Pressure is mounting on the Biden administration to strike back against Iran and its Houthi partner to stop these attacks. Advocates of striking back hard think this will deter a larger war. But if the US goes too far, it could end up entering a war it badly needs to avoid. The horror of the conflict between Israel and Gaza is already bad enough, but a larger conflagration would be a catastrophe for the US, Israel and people throughout the region. . . .The Houthi attacks have forced a very difficult choice on the Biden administration. The American right, which has long had Iran in its gunsights, has been calling for the US to strike back hard at Iran. These experts and former officials argue that a show of force would deter further provocations from Iran and its proxies and help stabilize the region. John Bolton, the former Trump national security adviser, recently charged that Biden was “failing to establish even minimal deterrence” and called for more far-reaching US strikes, including direct attacks on Iran. This would be a big gamble. Rather than deterring Iran, more far-reaching strikes might well incite Tehran to lash out in an effort to protect its interests and prestige or to warn the US to go no further. If an Iranian counterattack resulted in significant US casualties, Washington would immediately come under pressure to retaliate. This is the path to a broader regional war that would be enormously damaging to US national interests.

And the puerile conclusion, something even I could have written:

In a situation where emotions are running high thanks to the appalling violence in Gaza, with hawks in Washington eager to dole out hellfire and brimstone on Tehran, and the global economy at stake, it will be even harder to exercise restraint and avoid a broader regional war – the worst-case outcome for American interests.

Of course the Guardian, like all MSM, is against Israel, but the analysis in this article adds nothing to what I really knew. Will the war widen? Maybe, but we don’t know. Right not I think it depends on what Hezbolah does—they’re increasing their rocket attacks on Israel—and how Israel chooses to respond. I’m not optimistic, But neither do I fill up the columns of the Guardian with useless speculation, or get paid for it.

*The Washington Post has named its ten best movies of 2023, and I’m ashamed to say that I haven’t seen a one of them. (I have, however, read many books this year.) I’ll list them above in numerical order, and if you’ve seen them (hasn’t everyone seen “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”?) weigh in below. I’m serious: it’s time for me to watch some flicks.

I’ve linked each movie to the ratings on Rotten Tomatoes (all get high critics’ ratings, but some, like “You Hurt My Feelings” and “Reality”, aren’t much liked by the public ):

Not only have I not seen any of them save the two in #5, but I haven’t even heard of any of the rest. This situation must be rectified—if those other movies are worth seeing

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has a resolution:

A: Do you have any New Year’s resolutions? Hili: Yes, next year I will not hunt elephants.

In Polish:

Ja: Masz jakieś zobowiązania noworoczne? Hili: Tak, nie będę w przyszłym roku polowała na słonie.

And here is Baby Kulka eating yogurt from a spoon:

I’ve had this conversation!

From Not Another Science Cat Page:

From Jesus of the Day:

From Masih: a hijab-less Iranian woman fights for her right to show her hair:

Watch this video to see the young generation stand up to the Islamic regime's harassers. Observe their fearless arguments and bold attire, despite arrest threats. They are the #WomanLifeFreedom heroes, striving for a democratic Iran, not an Islamic one. pic.twitter.com/Ek8Afv0x4b — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 29, 2023

From Jez, highlighting a problem I always had:

pic.twitter.com/yArvYWWJCJ — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) December 28, 2023

Well this is unexpected. You can find the collection (they were op-eds in The Crimson) here.

“We cannot find a similar treatment — with multiple authors dissecting exactly what constitutes hate — for any other form of hate in The Crimson in recent history.” The Harvard Crimson published a collection of op-eds on antisemitism. One on “The Disturbing Denial of Jewish… pic.twitter.com/7IRCPjSUwQ — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) December 29, 2023

Have an “aww” moment:

The result of a mother seal who gave birth when she saw that her baby, which she thought was dead, is alive pic.twitter.com/S95Xwzqtn4 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 29, 2023

From Barry: Speaking of seals, here’s a sea lion shoplifting (or “boatlifting”):

From the Auschwitz Memorial, two Dutch brothers gassed upon arrival:

31 December 1932 | A Dutch Jewish boy, Alfred van der Linden, was born in Amsterdam. In December 1942 he was deported to #Auschwitz with his brother Henri. They were murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/nXUu615i4d — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 31, 2023

Two tweets from Doctor Cobb:

His remark about this one: “And I thought cats were annoying when they drink from your glass of water.” But this isn’t annoying at all!

pic.twitter.com/T6Zu780bSm — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 29, 2023

This is bad. All but two of the species were Hawaiian.