Today we’re really stretching the definition of “wildlife”, which now includes the language of Homo sapiens. Athayde Tonhasca Júnior had a biology contribution in the queue, but, as you see below, urged me to post this first because it’s relevant to one of my recent posts about the spread of logorrhea in our species.

Hi Jerry. I sent you a contribution a short while ago but consider the attached first, which was inspired by your timely post on people babbling way too much. It’s a curse, I tell you…

And so we have this post about language. Athayde’s words are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Everything that can be said, can be said clearly (Ludwig Wittgenstein). People are talking too much, and not talking (or writing) too well. For Orwell, the corruption of language in public life threatened the intelligent discourse on which democracy depends. (…) We need to feel safe in the assumption that words mean what they are commonly understood to mean. Deliberate ambiguities, slides of meaning, obscure, incomprehensible or meaningless words poison the democratic process by leaving people less able to make informed or rational decisions. They erode trust. Don Watson, ‘Gobbledygook’.

PLATITUDE, n. The fundamental element and special glory of popular literature. A thought that snores in words that smoke. The wisdom of a million fools in the diction of a dullard. A fossil sentiment in artificial rock. A moral without the fable. All that is mortal of a departed truth. A demi-tasse of milk-and-mortality. The Pope’s-nose of a featherless peacock. A jelly-fish withering on the shore of the sea of thought. The cackle surviving the egg. A desiccated epigram. Ambrose Bierce, The Devil’s Dictionary. A metaphor is both detour and destination, a digression that gets to the point. James Geary. His style is chaos illumined by flashes of lightning. As a writer, he has mastered everything except language; as a novelist, he can do everything, except tell a story; as an artist, he is everything except articulate. Oscar Wilde on George Meredith. There is much to be said in favour of modern journalism. By giving us the opinions of the uneducated, it keeps us in touch with the ignorance of the community. Oscar Wilde. You don’t write because you want to say something. You write because you’ve got something to say. F. Scott Fitzgerald.

That’s not writing – that’ typing. Truman Capote, on Jack Kerouac (Attrib.). The simpler you say it, the more eloquent it is. August Wilson. The old repeat themselves and the youth have nothing to say. The boredom is mutual. Jacques Bainville. To listen closely and reply well is the highest perfection we are able to attain in the art of conversation. Francois de La Rochefoucauld.

The great enemy of clear language is insincerity. George Orwell. Good prose is like a window pane. George Orwell. If I am to speak ten minutes, I need a week for preparation; if fifteen minutes, three days; if half an hour, two days; if an hour, I am ready now. Woodrow Wilson. Good things, when short, are twice as good. Gracian. The secret of a good sermon is to have a good beginning and a good ending; and to have the two as close together as possible. George Burns. A good sermon should be like a woman’s skirt: short enough to arouse interest but long enough to cover the essentials. Ronald Knox. Discussion is an exchange of knowledge; an argument an exchange of ignorance. Robert Quillen.

PCC(E): The next one is the most relevant to what I wrote:

Most conversations are simply monologues delivered in the presence of a witness. Margaret Millar. Where in this small-talking world can I find / A longitude with no platitude? Christopher Fry, The Lady’s not for Burning.

The first ingredient in conversation is truth: the next good sense; the third, good humour; and the fourth wit. William Temple. The honourable member’s speech reminds me of Columbus. When he set out, he didn’t know where he was going, when he got there he didn’t know where he was and when he returned home he didn’t know where he’d been. Winston Churchill. MacDonald has the gift of compressing the largest amount of words into the smallest amount of thought. Winston Churchill.

Obscurity is the refuge of incompetence. Robert Heinlein. Vacuity, obscurity, ambiguity and pomposity are not much less difficult than their opposites. Winston Churchill.

Blessed is he who, having nothing to say, abstains from giving evidence of that fact. George Eliot. A man is known by the silence he keeps. Oliver Herford. Drawing on my fine command of language, I said nothing. Robert Benchley (Attrib.)

In most instances, all an argument proves is that two people are present. Tony Petito. His speeches leave the impression of an army of pompous phrases moving over the landscape in search of an idea. Sometimes these meandering words would actually capture a struggling thought and bear it triumphantly a prisoner in their midst until it died of servitude and overwork. William McAdoo about Warren G. Harding. The secret of being a bore is to tell everything. Voltaire.

Abuses of Speech: First, when men register their thoughts wrong by the inconstancy of the signification of their words; by which they register for their conceptions that which they never conceived, and so deceive themselves. Secondly, when they use words metaphorically; that is, in other sense than that they are ordained for, and thereby deceive others. Thirdly, when by words they declare that to be their will which is not. Fourthly, when they use them to grieve one another. Thomas Hobbes, Leviathan. The trouble with her is that she lacks the power of conversation but not the power of speech. George Bernard Shaw. Though he tortures the English language, he has never yet succeeded in forcing it to reveal its meaning. J.B. Morton.

We want to create a sort of linguistic Lourdes, where evil and misfortune are dispelled by a dip in the waters of euphemism. Robert Hughes, Culture of Complaint. Your manuscript is both good and original; but the part that is good is not original, and the part that is original is not good. Samuel Johnson. Meditation is a gift confined to unknown philosophers and cows. Others don’t begin to think till they begin to talk or write. Finley Peter Dunne.

The cliché is the handrail of the crippled mind. Spike Milligan. He writes the worst English that I have ever encountered. It reminds me of a string of wet sponges; it reminds me of tattered washing on the line; it reminds me of stale bean soup, of college yells, of dogs barking idiotically through endless nights. It is so bad that a sort of grandeur creeps into it. It drags itself out of the dark abysm of pish, and crawls insanely up the topmost pinnacle of posh. It is rumble and bumble. It is flap and doodle. It is balder and dash. H. L. Mencken on US President Warren G. Harding.

PCC(E): Yay for this next guy!

[Captain Hook] is not wholly evil: he has a Thesaurus in his cabin. J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan. I take the view, and always have done, that if you cannot say what you have to say in twenty minutes, you should go away and write a book about it. Lord Brabazon.

OOAQICI82QB4IP. Graffiti in a ladies’ toilet. The basic tool for the manipulation of reality is the manipulation of words. If you can control the meaning of words, you can control the people who must use them. Philip K. Dick.

Obscurity often brings safety. Aesop’s Fables: The Tree and the Reed. Muddiness is not merely a disturber of prose, it is also a destroyer of life, of hope: death on the highway caused by a badly worded road sign, heartbreak among lovers caused by a misplaced phrase in a well intentioned letter, anguish of a traveller expecting to be met at a railroad station and not being met because of a slipshod telegram. E. B. White in his revision of the 1935 classic “The Elements of Style”, by William Strunk.

When the meaning is unclear there is no meaning. Marty Rubin.