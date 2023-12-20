Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Greetings on a Hump Day (“መዓልቲ ሃምፕ” in Tigrinya): December 20, 2023, and National Sangria Day, which is not only cultural appropriation, but seasonally inappropriate. Still, it can be good on a hot summer’s day when made with real fruit juice and a decent light red wine.

*Potentially big news: The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled Donald Trump ineligible for the state’s Republican primary vote:

Former President Donald J. Trump is ineligible to hold office again, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday, accepting the argument that the 14th Amendment disqualifies him in an explosive decision that could upend the 2024 election. In a lengthy ruling ordering the Colorado secretary of state to exclude Mr. Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot, the justices reversed a Denver district judge’s finding last month that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment — which disqualifies people who have engaged in insurrection against the Constitution after having taken an oath to support it from holding office — did not apply to the presidency. They affirmed the district judge’s other key conclusions: that Mr. Trump’s actions before and on Jan. 6, 2021, constituted engaging in insurrection, and that courts had the authority to enforce Section 3 against a person whom Congress had not specifically designated.

This is on hold until January to see if an appeal is filed. It will be. And if the Supreme Court, by some miracle, upholds the Colorado decision, then Trump is finished, as other states will follow. Good news (for now)!

*The UN Security Council vote for a ceasefire in Israel—which, if it passed calling for a permanent ceasefire, would be the end of Israel and restore Hamas’s reign—was supposed to take place yesterday but has been delayed, apparently because the U.S. will veto the present resolution, as it should.

The delay into Wednesday suggests agreement hasn’t yet been reached on language that could gain a “yes” vote from the United States, or at least an abstention, which would allow the measure to pass. “We’re still working through the modalities of the resolution,” US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told CNN during a Tuesday afternoon briefing at the White House. “It’s important for us that the rest of the world understand what’s at stake here and what Hamas did on the 7th of October and how Israel has a right to defend itself against those threats.” The draft resolution is said to have originally included a call for a “cessation of hostilities” to allow much-needed aid to enter Gaza. Diplomats were hopeful that changing the language to “suspension of hostilities” could gain American support.

The key questions for the U.S. would be two: how long would this cessation be, and how many hostages would be released. I suspect that if the answers are “forever” and “not all of them”, the U.S. will veto the resolution. The rest of the world’s countries, including some of our European allies, apparently are wishing for the slow attrition of Israel.

*The Economist‘s new article: “Israel and Palestine: How peace is possible” recycles the same old bromides: new leadership on both sides (agreed!), a mutual desire for peace (not so sure: Palestinians generally want Israel eliminated) and outside help (again, dubious) to create a two-state solution (almost impossible):

And yet something changed after October 7th. Israel’s strategy of marginalising the Palestinians and their dreams is broken. Both sides have a chance to find new leaders with a new vision. And after years of neglect, outsiders may be ready to help, crucially including a group of Arab countries. They must not fall into the trap of thinking that peace requires sweating the detail yet again. Success depends on the two sides wanting peace and—much harder—believing in it. If the fighting is to make any sense it must lead to peace, which means two nations living side by side. Israel’s bombardment has killed over 16,000 Palestinians, including Hamas fighters. Although some Palestinians have been radicalised by that and the daily humiliations of occupation, many detest Hamas and its unwinnable wars and would live with Israel if they could prosper. So long as the men with guns do not get in their way, those people will seek peace. Israel, too, needs a new strategy. The old one failed to fulfil the state’s basic promise to create a land safe for Jews; 1,400 people were killed or kidnapped by Hamas, hundreds of thousands more have been evacuated. Peace also requires new leaders, because the present ones are discredited. In Israel Binyamin Netanyahu is an obstacle to a genuine reconciliation, the sooner he goes the better. America could usefully signal that it expects Israel to hold elections soon. Polls suggest that he will be replaced by Benny Gantz, a former general who understands the toll of war. Mr Gantz has not endorsed a Palestinian state, but neither has he ruled one out. New Palestinian leadership is needed, too. Hamas is an avowed enemy of peace: for as long as it runs Gaza, Palestinian pledges to embrace peace will not be believable. On the West Bank, Mahmoud Abbas, who runs the Palestinian Authority is corrupt, ossified and lacks any democratic legitimacy. Amid the rubble of war, Gaza will need time to rebuild and re-establish some kind of stable administration. Moderate Arab countries should sponsor a transitional Palestinian leadership for the West Bank and Gaza that can begin building trust among its own people and, vitally, with the Israelis, before holding elections. By running both Gaza and the West Bank, it would become a more credible partner for peace.

Sounds good, no? The big problem is that the Palestinians don’t want a two state solution. They want Israel gone, an ex-Israel, singing with the choir invisible. And where will they get new leadership for Palestine. It can’t be the Palestinian Authority. Truly, I now believe a two-state solution is untenable because a Palestinian state continuous with Israel is a recipe for continued terrorism. I’d like to see them try, and wish them well, but do people really believe that the terrorism is over, especially when so many more Gazans approve of Hamas now than they did before October 7?

*Crikey, there are even more allegations of plagiarism by Harvard President Claudine Gay. These are detailed in the conservative Washington Free Beacon,but clearly if you don’t believe them you can check for yourself. Some excerpts:

Harvard University on Tuesday received a complaint outlining over 40 allegations of plagiarism against its embattled president, Claudine Gay. The document paints a picture of a pattern of misconduct more extensive than has been previously reported and puts the Harvard Corporation, the university’s governing body—which said it initiated an “independent review” of Gay’s scholarship and issued a statement of support for her leadership—back in the spotlight. The new allegations, which were submitted to Harvard’s research integrity officer, Stacey Springs, include the examples reported by the Washington Free Beacon and other outlets, as well as dozens of additional cases in which Gay quoted or paraphrased authors without proper attribution, according to a copy of the complaint reviewed by the Free Beacon. They range from missing quotation marks around a few phrases or sentences to entire paragraphs lifted verbatim. The full list of examples spans seven of Gay’s publications—two more than previously reported—which comprise almost half of her scholarly output. Though the Harvard Corporation said earlier this month that it initiated an independent review Gay’s work in October and found “no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct,” that probe focused on just three papers. “[I]t is impossible that your office has already reviewed the entirety of these materials,” the complaint reads, “as many … have not been previously reported or submitted.” All allegations of faculty plagiarism must be reviewed by Harvard’s research integrity officer, according to the school’s official policies, and if deemed credible are referred for further investigation. A guilty finding can result in a range of consequences—including “suspension,” “rank reduction,” and “termination of employment.”

She’s toast. This has become a huge embarrassment for Harvard, and it will have little choice but to let her go. While I predicted before that they’d wait a longish while before discharging her (this was when the second batch of plagiarisms was revealed), now I think it will be a matter of a month or two. There’s no way she can explain them away.

There’s another complaint against Schmarvard, too: they legally threatened the NY Post for defamation after it broke the story on Gay’s purported plagiarism:

The new complaint could force a more comprehensive reckoning at a time when even liberal media outlets, including the Boston Globe, the Chronicle of Higher Education, and the Crimson, are taking concerns about Gay’s scholarship seriously. It could also hold Harvard’s feet to the fire over the school’s legal threat to the Post—a move the complaint says violated the school’s own research misconduct policy, which forbids retaliation against complainants.

Here’s one egregious example which is simply copying someone else’s acknowledgements. The similarities simply have no explanation except straight-up stealing.

I couldn't believe it when I first saw it, but it appears Claudine Gay might have plagiarized two lines in the acknowledgements section of her dissertation:. Who does that?! https://t.co/epjQ54qxPQ pic.twitter.com/Nf32mgnqCD — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) December 19, 2023

*Ships in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal (through which an appreciable part of commercial shipping passes) are now in danger of being hijacked or attacked by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. (Houthis are Shia Muslims in Yemen, on the side of Iran):

Hours after the U.S. announced a multinational task force to protect commercial traffic through the Red Sea, shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk said it would send its vessels around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa instead. The message was clear: Shipping firms, oil companies and insurers remain jitteryabout a possible snarl to one of the world’s most crucial trade routes. Attacks on merchant vessels by Houthi forces in Yemen, a militia group backed by Iran, continued this week—including two on Monday. The attacks have mostly taken place near the southern end of the Red Sea, called Bab el-Mandeb, or the Gate of Tears. The rising threat has prompted many of the world’s biggest shipping companies to find alternate routes. Fearing widespread disruption to trade flows that could reignite inflation by boosting prices for goods and energy, the U.S. said this week that its navy would lead a force involving almost a dozen countries to deter the Houthi strikes.

The naval forces will improve matters. But look: Iran is behind the whole thing, just as it is behind Hamas and Hezbollah. I’m starting to think that unless there is regime change in Iran, or it goes to war with the West and is defeated, terrorism will always be with us. Iran would like nothing more to destroy Israel, and if it gets nukes, watch out Tel Aviv! It also brutally represses its own people, as we know from Masih Alinejad’s intrepid reporting (see tweet below). I’m hoping, but not optimistic, that internal opposition will bring down the theocracy.

*The Washington Post reports on a new paper in PNAS that, to them, suggests that “humanity’s complex social networks have deep evolutionary roots.” (I haven’t gotten the link to the paper yet.)

Louise lost touch with her sister Loretta. Life just got in the way. After a move from California to Ohio, and then another all the way to Japan, it had been 26 years since she had seen her sibling. But recently, when Louise came across a photo of Loretta, her eyes lingered on her features: Her dark eyes. Her thin hair. Her big ears. Louise is a bonobo, a primate that is one of humanity’s closest living relatives. In a study published Monday, researchers say they found that bonobos and chimpanzees that see photos of old friends, family members and groupmates appear to remember them. The results, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, amount to some of the longest-lasting memories ever recorded in the animal kingdom. The discovery suggests that humanity’s complex social networks have deep evolutionary roots, with long-term memory probably being a trait possessed by the common ancestor of humans, chimps and bonobos several million years ago. The study “time-traveled 7 million years ago into the mind of our common ancestor we had together, in a way we’d never done before,” said Brian Hare, a cognitive scientist at Duke University not involved in the study. To peer into the apes’ minds, researchers enticed 26 chimps and bonobos at zoos in Scotland and Belgium and at an ape sanctuary in Japan to saddle up to a monitor. Using a straw with fruit juice to keep their heads still and an infrared camera to track their eye movement, the team showed the animals a pair of side-to-side images for three seconds. The apes were not restrained during the experiment. “It’s an elegant, quite simple way to encourage them to keep their heads still,” said Laura Lewis, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California at Berkeley and lead author of the study. One image was of an ape they had previously lived with. The other was of a complete stranger. On average, the bonobos and chimps that saw both images looked at their old groupmates for about a quarter of a second longer than the stranger. Michael Platt, a University of Pennsylvania professor who has also done eye-tracking research, stopped short of saying the experiment showed that bonobos and chimps truly recognized their old buddies. Instead, he said, the results suggest the animals may have had a feeling of familiarity with images of old groupmates. “The authors interpret this difference to reflect face recognition,” said Platt, who was not involved in the most recent study. “It would seem that what the authors uncovered is evidence of familiarity.” In the study, the amount of timesince an ape lived with its old groupmatedidn’t appear to affect the results. The bonobo Louise, for instance, last saw her sister at the San Diego Zoo in 1992 before being moved to the Cincinnati Zoo and then the Kumamoto Sanctuary in Japan. When it comes to long-term memory, chimps and bonobos join the ranks of humans and dolphins. Previous research has found dolphins can remember each other’s whistles for more than two decades.

I haven’t read the paper so can’t really judge the results, but I’m not impressed with the 0.25-second difference in gaze length. And this is not the same thing at all as showing ‘deep evolutionary roots”, which requires really remember groupmates over the long term to foster solidarity and reciprocity. Further, even if it is real, remembering groupmates could have evolved twice independently in the human lineage on one hand and on the chimp/bonobo lineage on the other (Data from gorilla recognition would help settle the issue.) Finally, there’s the statement by Michael Platt about the difference between individual recognition and “familiarity.” I don’t understand the distinction unless members of a troop have some kind of generic facial similarity—something that seems unlikely.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is depressed:

A: Why are you sitting here? Hili: I’m waiting for better times.

In Polish:

Ja: Czemu tu siedzisz? Hili: Czekam na lepsze czasy.

An ornithologist was clearly not consulted when this sign was prepared:

From America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy, probably more correct than he knows (it may also be photoshopped):

From Rob:

From Masih: a teacher kept in electronic shackles. 500,000 Tooman is about $12, and 5 million Tooman is $118. I don’t think the U.S. charges for electronic monitoring!

Dr. Abdulrazagh Amiri, an Iranian educator, has been subjected to two years of house arrest for advocating a strike. The Islamic regime has enforced this with electronic shackles, charging him an exorbitant 500,000 Tooman monthly fee for the device, plus a 5 million Tooman… pic.twitter.com/s60nQxs66B — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 18, 2023

Carole Hooven on the waning tolerance at Harvard. She asks, who gets the blame?

Eloquent and heartbreaking. From Harvard Law Professor Mark Ramseyer's email to a Harvard list (with permission). I came for my PhD in '99, he came as a prof in '98. We were each publicly attacked for our views in '21.

"Harvard is a vastly less tolerant place than it was when I… — Carole Hooven (@hoovlet) December 18, 2023

From Malcolm, who says, “Quite a story.” Indeed. Look at that hole in his head!

In 1863, Civil War veteran Jacob Miller was shot in the forehead at Brock Field at Chikamauga, Georgia. He had the following to say about it: "When I came to my senses some time after I found I was in the rear of the confederate line. So not to become a prisoner I made up my… pic.twitter.com/2F67iWdi5N — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 15, 2023

Here’s the famous Richard Armour couplet on the issue, and Science girl’s tweet about how to avoid it:

Shake and shake the ketchup bottle

None’ll come, and then a lott’ll

This could have an alternate ending

pic.twitter.com/BVvR67v8YH — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 18, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a boy gassed along with his mom. He was only seven months old:

20 December 1941 | A Dutch Jewish boy, Leo Polak, was born in Amsterdam. In July 1942 he was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber with his mother Sonja after the selection. pic.twitter.com/aX7Ui3LZxu — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 20, 2023

Two tweets from Professor Cobb. First, a murmuration of starlings (I had one by my office window this morning). Nobody knows why they do it:

Another super dooper Starling spectacular this evening. The Sparrowhawks enjoyed it as well. See if you can see one zipping from right to left at the end of the video…. @UkStarlings pic.twitter.com/PYo5oxHOg4 — RSPB Frampton Marsh 🌍 (@RSPBFrampton) December 14, 2023

A nail-biter, but because it’s from the Dodo, all is well:

Worried mama duck asks guy to rescue her babies and waits next to him until every last one is safe 😍💚 Presented by @Migrationmovie #sponsored pic.twitter.com/wgPJ0cjh0X — The Dodo (@dodo) December 4, 2023