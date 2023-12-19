A dearth of science books on the “Year’s Best” list

I’m not going after the NYT here, as this observation may simply reflect a dearth of science books published in 2023. However, the paper’s list of 100 best books of the year (click below), divided into 50 fiction books and 50 nonfiction books, has only a single book that I’d classify as “a science book”: that is, one that isn’t about the interaction of science with humanity, as in global warming (there’s one of those). Click below to see the list:



And here’s the sole, lonely science book on the list:

I’m sure that there are some new science books out, but perhaps they weren’t very good. Whatever the situation, it’s sad that the public doesn’t get a chance to read some good science. If you know of a good science book that appeared this year, please put it in the comments.

I haven’t read the owl book, but I have read two on the list, both nonfiction. They were both recommended by friends, and were both very good:

This one, the story of a ship voyage, was unexpectedly good—a page turner. It’s about the grimmest voyage you can imagine, and it’s true.

And here are two I want to read, for I remain fascinated and inspired by the civil rights era of the Fifties and Sixties:

On the Times page itself, each title links to the NYT review of the book (I haven’t put those links here). I won’t list any more books save one, for recently we had a lively discussion of recommended books, and that, combined with recommendations from friends, has led to me having a pile of six or seven books to read on my headboard. Right now I’m reading the one below, and will finish it tonight.

Because I love the works of Fitzgerald, Hemingway, and Thomas Wolfe, it was only natural for me to want to read about the legendary editor who discovered these men and helped them craft their fiction: Maxwell Perkins of Scribners. He was perhaps the most important figure in shaping the twentieth-century novel, though he never wrote a book himself. He was a laconic man of immense talent, who also jump-starterd the careers of Ring Lardner and Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings (read The Yearling!). Max Perkins: Editor of Genius won the National Book Award.

