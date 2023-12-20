Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “slander,” shows the classic theme of a cartoon: the hypocrisy of religion as instantiated in the Divine Duo. (The author’s note: “They taught him well.” The strip speaks for itself.
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ hypocrisy
December 20, 2023 • 9:00 am
3 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ hypocrisy”
Sublime
The only thing I’d note is the self-referential humor of Jesus Christ using a euphemism for “For Christ’s sake!”.
Well, of course Jews invented hypocrisy. Hamas slaughtered, burned, beheaded innocent civilians (many of whom were peace activists, for crying out loud), and incinerated babies in ovens and raped and mutilated Jewish women and girls. In response to what is nothing less than an existential threat, Israel is trying to eliminate the terrorists who are proud and gleeful(!) about carrying out such attacks. The terrorists, true to their barbaric ways, hide behind Palestinians innocents. Israel nonetheless tries its best to avoid civilian casualties — an impossible task but Israel tries anyway. The world sees this and comes to the same conclusion that the Jesus and Mo cartoon does: “Look at those hypocritical Jews.”
So isn’t it clear that the Jews invented hypocrisy? (On the slim chance that I be misunderstood, I stand with Israel. Proudly and unapologetically with Israel.)
Very nice. In addition, the claim that “nobody knew what hypocrisy was till the Jews came along and showed them” echoes the grandiose claims regarding how Christianity and Islam “invented” virtually everything involving Western civilization and/or science — along with morals, charity, humility, mercy, and other bedrocks of universal human interactions.