People talking too much

I believe I’ve mentioned this before, but now I’ve formulated a rule about it.
I think that the trend for one person to talk at great length in conversations started—or at least increased exponentially—during the pandemic. I noticed then, and am still noticing, that there’s an increase in the amount of monologuing during conversations. (My theory for this, which is mine, is that people were isolated during the pandemic, and made up for it by talking a lot during social interaction.) That is, you can be having a a chat with someone, and during that time the person you’re talking to tends to dominate the discourse, going on and on for minutes at a time. Often this is accompanied by a lack of interest in the more laconic person, and if that happens to be me, I feel that the yakkers are interested only in themselves, not in the person they’re talking to. In other words, I see monloguing not only as a bit rude, but also self-centered. Since I don’t like to interrupt people (that’s a rule I had in my discussion seminars when I was teaching), I wind up feeling that I’ve been to a lecture, not a conversation.
I believe I’ve heard the rule below somewhere, but can’t remember where. But here’s the rule, which is now mine and here it is:
If you’re having a conversation with someone, you should utter only one to three sentences before you give the other person a chance to talk.
I hasten to add that I’m not indicting everyone here, just a few people. Nor should you assume that if you talk to me regularly, you’re one of the guilty parties!
Now clearly there are exceptions: people telling stories or jokes, or when the other person encourages a monologue. But otherwise, if you want to have a real conversation in which ideas are exchanged and personal bonds formed, I suggest adhering to the 1-3 sentence rule. I am trying to do this myself now.
***********
Here’s a cartoon taken from a very helpful article called “When you talk too much” on the site Etiquette for the Business of Life:
6 thoughts on “People talking too much”
Yes, thank you, it is a life long problem for me in conversations as well as in mail, and I have not yet found my dealing with this problem to be satisfactory. As I am
starting talking groups with my students I am trying to use an hour clock so everyone gets the same time. We had an open exchange with the teachers from my university last week and although we didn‘t have someone giving us this rule, luckily we managed quite well.
From a monologist: thanks very much for very useful advise.
Reminds me of :
“You must understand, young Hobbit, it takes a long time to say anything in Old Entish. And we never say anything unless it is worth taking a long time to say.”
-Treebeard, as written by J.R.R. Tolkien in
The Lord of the Rings : The Two Towers
Completely agree with the one-to-three sentence rule. I would also add, however, that speakers be allowed their three sentences before interruption. That would be a corollary.
(You’ll note that the above paragraph is three sentences.)
I’d like to see evidence that the lengths of monologues have increased since the pandemic. I haven’t noticed any change. The rule is still a good one even if monologue length has remained statistically constant.
Agreed! No interruption during the mandated speaking period!
I did talk to a psychologist (a therapist) and asked him if his patients tended to monologue more during and after the pandemic than before. He instantly agreed. But of course that’s anecdotal evidence.
Oh also – an epic monologue on monologues from Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987, bold added) :
“I mean, didn’t you notice on the plane when you started talking, eventually I started reading the vomit bag? Didn’t that give you some sort of clue, like, hey, maybe this guy’s not enjoying it? You know, everything is not an anecdote. You have to discriminate. You choose things that are funny or mildly amusing or interesting. You’re a miracle! Your stories have none of that. They’re not even amusing *accidentally*! […] And by the way, you know, when you’re telling these little stories? Here’s a good idea: have a point. It makes it so much more interesting for the listener!”