People talking too much

I believe I’ve mentioned this before, but now I’ve formulated a rule about it.

I think that the trend for one person to talk at great length in conversations started—or at least increased exponentially—during the pandemic. I noticed then, and am still noticing, that there’s an increase in the amount of monologuing during conversations. (My theory for this, which is mine, is that people were isolated during the pandemic, and made up for it by talking a lot during social interaction.) That is, you can be having a a chat with someone, and during that time the person you’re talking to tends to dominate the discourse, going on and on for minutes at a time. Often this is accompanied by a lack of interest in the more laconic person, and if that happens to be me, I feel that the yakkers are interested only in themselves, not in the person they’re talking to. In other words, I see monloguing not only as a bit rude, but also self-centered. Since I don’t like to interrupt people (that’s a rule I had in my discussion seminars when I was teaching), I wind up feeling that I’ve been to a lecture, not a conversation.

I believe I’ve heard the rule below somewhere, but can’t remember where. But here’s the rule, which is now mine and here it is:

If you’re having a conversation with someone, you should utter only one to three sentences before you give the other person a chance to talk.

I hasten to add that I’m not indicting everyone here, just a few people. Nor should you assume that if you talk to me regularly, you’re one of the guilty parties!

Now clearly there are exceptions: people telling stories or jokes, or when the other person encourages a monologue. But otherwise, if you want to have a real conversation in which ideas are exchanged and personal bonds formed, I suggest adhering to the 1-3 sentence rule. I am trying to do this myself now.

***********

Here’s a cartoon taken from a very helpful article called “When you talk too much” on the site Etiquette for the Business of Life: