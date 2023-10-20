New questions about the war

As Israel’s troops and tanks sit waiting at the border to invade Gaza, I’m starting to wonder if they really will invade. For when I remember that Israel’s avowed aim is to get rid of Hamas, and then think of the options Israel has (I’ve concluded that a ground invasion was the best tactic), I get shpilkes. Can a ground invasion really get rid of Hamas when:
- Hamas will not only be spread widely throughout the country, but also hiding in tunnels, and some may temporarily go to Egypt. How can Israel possibly get rid of Hamas unless they kill or capture most of Hamas’s leaders and terrorists? Is that even feasible?
- A ground invasion, particularly one designed to get rid of Hamas and recapture the hostages (I see the latter aim as futile), will absolutely destroy Gaza—at least the northern part. Is this something that’s worthwhile given the likely response of the world? After all, the Middle East is already inflamed against Israel based on a hospital bombing that was likely caused by a misfired terrorist rocket. Widespread destruction of Gaza will engender a much stronger reaction.
- Even if Hamas is destroyed, won’t Israel’s actions in Gaza, especially if the infrastructure is largely destroyed, simply create another generation of militants that will replace Hamas?
I have no answers to these questions, and am losing confidence that Israel’s invasion (or a massive bombing attack) will accomplish its aims.
Nevertheless, Israel must respond to a brutal attack on its civilians, one involving rape, mutilation, murder, and the taking of 200 hostages.
This is a horrible situation, but of course besides Western countries, nearly all Middle Eastern countries will turn even more against Israel, scuppering any chance for peace, much less a two-state solution. The problem of terrorism and threats from countries like Lebanon and Iran (the latter helped bankroll the Hamas attack) will remain. (I’m not even going to mention dismantling settlements, which also won’t solve the terrorist problem.)
I wish that at the 2000 Camp David Summit, Yassar Arafat had accepted what I see as a reasonable offer of land for peace by Israel’s Ehud Barak. (This was one of several peace offers by Israel that the Palestinians rejected over the years.) Yet the laws of physics, as instantiated in Arafat’s misfired neurons, decreed otherwise. But that’s water under the bridge. The questions that I’d like readers to discuss are in the three bullet points above.
41 thoughts on “New questions about the war”
Maybe demand that Qatar hand over the Hamas leadership currently ensconced in a Four Seasons Hotel in Doha & face trial in the International court. That would be a far more palatable solution.
How would you back up that demand? Threaten to remove the US Central Command base in Qatar? Qatar probably fears becoming a pariah among its Arab neighbors by capitulating to such a US demand more than it fears losing that base or otherwise incurring the wrath of the US in the form of economic sanctions.
Subscribe to hear possible answers.
Is posible to create a new palestinian Gob. for Gaza? Perhaps Fatah section that takes the control of institutions, to save Gaza population from the terrorists? Do part of the people would accept this new Gov. in schange of goods (better electricity and water suplies, facilites to Cross borders to work, etc etc??) For me thats the only solución to “destroy” Hamas…
As terrible as the situation is, it is really depressing to think that Hamas knew the current trajectory of events would unfold. They wanted and expected what is now happening – to Israel, to the Palestinians, and the effect on the world.
There is an article in The Tablet about urban warfare with Mosul as an example: https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/israel-middle-east/articles/the-hell-of-urban-warfare
It may be a “sort of” explanation why Israel is striking Gaza City from the air and is not in a hurry to start a land invasion. At the same time it shows that eradicating of terrorist groups is possible, but entails a staggering cost in life of both soldiers and civilians, as well as leaving only ruins where once there was a thriving city. Of course, the author reminds us also that the world supported the fight against ISIS. There were no mass protests against American and Iraqi forces fighting in Mosul and nobody was delivering humanitarian help to Mosul. Somehow everybody knew then that this help would get into the hands of ISIS.
According to the Geneva Conventions,
So was the USA really violating the Geneva Conventions in regards to Mosul, or was the situation different?
And would Israel be violating the Geneva Conventions if it refused humanitarian aid to Gaza?
https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/menasource/gaza-israel-hamas-humanitarian-aid/
The trouble is that there doesn’t seem like there is anything that Israel could do to make peace with Hamas. If the Hamas charter calls for the end of Israel, Israel could take a totally hands off approach to Gaza, even provide lots of aid, and it seems unlikely that hostility from the Palestinian side will end. Let’s not forget, either, that there are countries like Iran that don’t want it to end. With that in mind, I think the only thing Israel can do in the short term is try to destroy Hamas’s infrastructure. I don’t see how that would make things worse for Israel from a purely Gazan standpoint. It might cause a widening of the conflict, but I think Israel has to accept that, or it will be stuck like this forever.
Maybe not, but Gazans are not happy with the Hamas government
The Gazans are very poor and were living in terrible conditions even before this attack. Maybe they could be further turned against Hamas by making Israel look like their benefactor. Could Gazans be granted temporary visas to work in Israel, for example, similarly to Mexicans who work in the USA and send money to their relatives?
Almost 20,000 Gazans were working in Israel before 10/7. They came to work every day, their employers and co-workers thought they were friends. On the day o massacre many of them served as guides for terrorists, earlier they made maps and gave descriptions of every house and every family they knew. Some took part in killing and torturing their former employers and co-workers. How do I know? A few Israelis survived and they identified these people. There is also footage where some of these nice Gazan who worked in Israel were recognized. I sincerely doubt any more Gazans will ever get permit to work in Israel.
It would have to be done with a lot of security, to guard against such possibilities.
In general, the poverty of the Gazans and the relative affluence of the Israelis gives the Israelis leverage, which could be used to influence the Gazans.
1. Gaza got billions of dollars in international help. These millions went partly into the private pockets of the leaders, partly into buying and building weapons and terror tunnels, and the remaining crumbs went to the Gaza’s population.
2. When Israel left Gaza 2005 (removing by force its own population – an ethnic cleansing of Jews by a Jewish state) it left the most modern greenhouses which could continue to produce excellent fruits and vegetables for Gazans. The next day the local population destroyed every one of them in gleeful abandon of destroying every sign of “Yahoods”.
3. Children in Gaza are taught to hate Jews from the kindergarten age. There are many videos of little tots staging scenes: how to kill, a Jew, how to knife, a Jew, how to kidnap a Jew. Older children have special summer camps when they are taught how to use real weapon to do this glorious deed.
4 Look at the school material taught in UNRWA schools. Not a pleasant reading.
5. In spite of all this Israel arranged special courses for Gaza’s medical staff, for Gaza’s farmers and many other professions to share knowledge and make the life of Gazans easier. Many Gazans (inclusive relatives of leaders of Hamas) got medical care in Israel. Yahya Sinvar, current leader of Hamas in Gaza, had a brain tumor, was operated on in Israel and his life was (unfortunately) saved.
So, how more of the same can save Israelis from murderous fever coming from Gaza?
@Malgorzata
That’s the sort of thing that might help. The people who were trained by Israelis probably did have friendlier feelings towards them as a result.
Maybe Israel could work to create economic ties with Gazans, educational ties, in a safe way – so Gazans stand to lose if Hamas attacks and disrupts that.
The West exports its culture by Western corporations selling abroad. Maybe Israel could do similar in Gaza. People’s enjoyments have a strong influence on them.
I think people raised in a Western culture steeped in the values of Enlightenment tolerance have great difficulty understanding the mindset of those who grow up in a very different culture. I recently read a book detailing the intense propaganda the Nazis put into the school system, which changed the emphasis on scholarship to an unrelenting emphasis on war and hatred of the Jews. With that kind of background, it’s not just a matter of their making friends with someone who’s Jewish.
What you report is heartbreaking. It’s also human nature, following a different set of values and premises.
They already do. Or did. Some workers are now stuck in Israel because the border crossings are closed.
“Could Gazans be granted temporary visas to work in Israel, for example”
That’s what I’m talkin’ about.
Things like that.
To add to the above replies. Why is there a hard, fortified border around Gaza? Answer: suicide bombings and the 2nd intifada. Prior to that it was way easier for Gazans to travel into Israel to work.
If we take post-colonial theory at its word – and the evidence suggests we should – then, quoting Jean-Paul Sartre (translation, 1961):
“… no indulgence can erase the marks of violence: violence alone can eliminate them.”.
See the excerpt from Fanon’s The Wretched of the Earth (1961) here :
https://whyevolutionistrue.com/2023/10/18/who-fired-the-rocket-that-killed-hundreds-of-people-in-a-gaza-hospital/#comment-2064452
IOW they WANT violence. The Israeli reaction is their (Palestine’s) real action (Saul Alinski).
So – the way out of the “decision dilemma” (Alinski) is to give them no violence of any sort. Not even playful violence (maybe W. Ayers).
Anything but violence.
I have no idea how. Maybe suggest that no, Palestinians are not “wretched”. Offer something neighborly, something forgiving. It sounds insane, but so is Beautiful Trouble, so perhaps flipping that game plan would cause confusion.
Of course that sounds nuts but what isn’t nuts at this point?
I am sure that you’d be delighted to see your country offering “something neighborly” to a group that had just butchered more than a thousand of your fellow countrymen and kidnapped hundreds, including babies and elderly women.
It’s is not “nuts”. It’s just incredibly idiotic.
I’m not sure the point of this comment…
… other that to insinuate a hidden, personal dimension to the stupid-sounding ideas I put up and admitted as much as I am not a wizard, to a chaotic problem in the first place – and then attack that insinuation.
What’s your solution, Golan?
Sub
There are no good options. Destroying Hamas is not even possible; they have spent a generation carefully training Palestinian children to hate Jews. Not just Israelis. Jews. Everywhere. Cut off the head of Hamas and fifteen more will pop up and not just in Gaza.
There are no options Israel has that will bring peace and stop the killing; the hatred has spread too far and too wide. Indeed, it has always been here. Hamas has learned how to tap into it and the Muslim world feed on it, as do many others around the world, including in the US congress. The only thing Israel can get from this is vengeance, worthwhile but ultimately pointless.
IMO, there is no hope. None. The violence, terror and death will not stop, no matter what Israel does.
It’s not just Hamas. Only recently, Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the so called moderate Fatah and the PA carried an antisemitic speech.
https://apnews.com/article/1d84b3a82f0d8ff3fd8601f06bc1176e
I’m inclined to agree with you, Edward. Whatever glimmer of hope there is, not only for the Middle East, but for the whole world, lies in the endeavor of leaving religion behind, an admittedly long-term endeavor.
StephenB, you may well be right. But religion is one of many ways that a culture can differentiate between them and us. It is an emotionally powerful way but so are movements like the social justice movement that shares most, perhaps all of its characteristics. Perhaps a more effective long term solution would be to teach all children from a young age and continuing throughout life, that the whole human family is us. And that only people who commit serious crimes against others … or animals … or the earth … might be heretics who might or might not be one of them.
The problem is, as the British general Rupert Smith, wrote about years ago in his book “Utility of Force” is that with fights like Israel has potentially got itself into is that it is very difficult since Hamas depends on the people for concealment, for support, both moral and physical and, here is the catch, it is almost impossible to differentiate between non-combatants and fighters. I know it is an obvious thing to say but that is at the core of Israel’s problem. If Israel invades then I doubt that Hamas will stand and fight but rather fall back and regroup – possibly in Egypt ( there will be hoards of refugees and they can hide). And if they did stand? FIBUA ( Fighting In A Built Up Area) is seriously nasty. In 1945 Macarthur attempted to capture Manila without the use of heavy weaponry. The Japanese took every advantage of that and turned Manila into a bloodbath for both the Filipinos and the US. Eventually, and inevitably, the gloves came off and the full power of the US Army was used, devastating the historic centre of the city – Intramuros.
The British Army Review ( a professional publication from the UK army ) has produced a full journal specific to FIBUA. It isn’t pleasant reading:
https://www.army.mod.uk/umbraco/Surface/Download/Get/11771
Your three points Jerry illustrate that there’s no good, clear way forward. It’s a mess. What I keep wondering is what Hamas was thinking with their highly planned attack in the first place? They knew that Israel would respond in a big way, and that they themselves would get their ass kicked as a result. So why? Why???
My conclusion after several years of researching the Arab/Israeli problem is that it is the unbridled hatred of Jews by Arabs that is the lens which explains everything. It explains the last 100 years of history and it is exactly what the Arabs are telling us through their actions and their words in publicly-spoken Arabic. They are quite honest about it among themselves – everything they do, every agreement they sign is merely another step toward the destruction of Israel.
This is NOT about which land distribution is fair. The Arabs were given 78% of Mandate Palestine 100 years ago. They want it all, they want a Caliphate and they almost have it – they are so very close:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/96198796@N05/49804253276/in/album-72157707143215584/
As Sam Harris argues, all of Hamas’ actions are completely rational in light of their beliefs (same goes for the Christian who bombs an abortion clinic, et al). The problem is mutually incompatible religious beliefs. If one believes their actions/inactions bear on the fate of their and their children’s immortal soul–an eternity of bliss or of torture–what action is not justifiable? What wouldn’t a person be justified in doing to protect another, especially a child, from being burned in an everlasting hellfire?
Of course, the beliefs are absurd, but are nevertheless the problem. Until God-belief is reduced to a deistic, noninterventionist higher power, or is otherwise completely reconceptualized (or irradicated), I doubt lasting peace is possible.
In the meantime, Israel (and the world) is in a no-win situation.
Right now I suspect the “Why” is to undermine the peace talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia. With the predicable response from Israel, the Saudi government likely believes it cannot go forward with that without fomenting significant and destabilizing protest from their population.
I saw a speculation that
This seems to imply that Israel’s response was the *point* – to make Israel look like a big baddie. Perhaps Israel being very destructive in its response is to be avoided so far as possible, as playing into the hands of Hamas.
Nearly 30 years ago I came to the US to study Middle East politics at Georgetown U., from Australia. I continue to do so. After a career on Wall St and as a lawyer I write for various websites about politics, psychology, etc.
I write for various places, Forbes, Counterpunch, etc. but my column is at TheModerateVoice and Democracy Chronicles.org – mid level, slightly left dailies.
This is my latest on Gaza. It is unashamedly pro-Israel.
https://themoderatevoice.com/there-are-no-two-sides-in-gaza/
Enjoy, as I enjoy all your comments every day at WEIT!
D.A.
NYC (This is me: https://whyevolutionistrue.com/2020/06/10/photos-of-readers-93/)
I just read your piece. Thank you for bringing it to our attention. A very strong statement indeed on the real motivations of Hamas.
Some of the problem (not all of them) have easy solutions (pun intended). The tunnels can just be filled with seawater. Has Hamas put hostages in tunnels? Perhaps. Will Hamas claim that they have put hostages in tunnels? Almost certainly.
Note that there is precedence for this approach. The Japanese were notorious for using tunnels in WWII. The US used water against them and it worked.
How would you pipe in seawater into a dense urban area?
But I was thinking gas might work.
One can be certain that the Israeli leadership has all the same questions.
I think that Israel will have to go into Gaza, but will do so on its own timetable (unless pushed by some as yet unforeseen contingency). And, the longer the Israelis delay the invasion, the more time there is for another solution to emerge. I don’t know what it might be and perhaps no one does at this moment. But delaying the invasion (for now) provides time for regional players to explore solutions. I am not optimistic, but the suspended animation might be helpful. It did provide a bit of time to allow at least some humanitarian aid to staged for delivery in Gaza, for example.
I was thinking along the same lines today, and I share your sentiments.
As far as solutions are concerned, I could only think of one. It is probably naive, but I guess its worth getting some thoughts on it.
Firstly, I think the land invasion can serve as a first pass to eradicate as much of Hamas’s and the PLO’s physical and political structures as possible.
Once that is done, Israel should take over the governance of Gaza (not setup a figurehead), and start re-building efforts. This means re-building homes, schools, and hospitals, ideally so in a way that makes terrorist activities hard to facilitate. This should happen concurrently with helping refugees to relocate.
Furthermore, a good educational pathway should be mandated, and pathways to various vocations should be constantly emphasized. The previous narrative fed to Palestinians is one of martyrdom and all sorts of nonsense. A new national narrative needs to be instituted, and this should be done through school and the media. There needs to be a set of national economic goals that the Palestinians could work towards to that would help develop their nation, and that has to be constantly emphasized by the new narrative.
Security should be exclusively handled on the ground by the IDF, and the idea is that with time, Palestinians would get use to their better standard of living, have a more optimistic set of national goals, and see the terror attacks from the likes of Hamas as a threat to their new, better standard of living, and their new national narrative. This way, the IDF would be (rightfully) perceived as a defender of their well-being, and groups like Hamas would be seen for the threat they are.
Over time, the hope is that Gaza would eventually be stable enough to self-govern. When that time comes, a peace accord should be signed, which entails a partnership that ensures both nations thrives, and with anti-terrorism as a strong common imperative.
Overall, I do not think there is a liberal way out of the current situation, especially given the illiberal constraints imposed by Hamas (i.e. nothing short of the eradication of Israel). As such, my suggestion is more paternalistic, something along the lines of Singapore. I think there needs to be a new foundation for Gaza, one that is as rot free as possible. The foundation might be illiberal, but it serves as a template for a new culture that unifies their citizens behind a worthwhile national narrative, and a strong respect for law and order (and zero tolerance for corruption). Over time, if such a nation becomes prosperous, its liberalisation would soon come after after a few generations.
Ultimately, the idea here is to increase the standard of living to that of a first world country and establish a new culture with something positive to look forward in the future (jobs). This has to go hand in hand with establishing a culture and narrative that does not tolerate corruption, respect law and order, and enforces consequences for those who want to transgress. I would naively guess that my approach would deter people from terrorism, because generally speaking, who would want to give up their comfortable life and aspirations, especially for a goal that is culturally demonized (terrorism)? For them to be able to make this calculus, a comfortable, secure, and aspirational future must first be tangible to them. Then, the stakes of losing it for something incredibly stupid like terrorism becomes more apparent.
So, this is my naive armchair suggestion. Feel free to tear it apart.
To my layman’s ear, your suggestion sounds a bit like what the U.S. did when rebuilding Japan after WW2.
So at least there is a precedent for success (in my mind at least).
The destruction needed before rebuilding is obviously the unpalatable part but at least your plan includes a path forward that has worked in the past.
Dream on. And look at Russia, which, like Hamas and the Gazans, never had a free democratic society or the rule of law….and never will. Hamas and the Palestinians are waging a religious war in which their lives and those of their enemies count for nothing. Your sensible but impossible musings on a new Gazan society, government and polity are unachievable because the will and the principles needed do not exist and never will. The political mistakes of Netanyahu and the ultra orthodox are a disaster for secular Israelis but are now sidelined because of Hamas. The notion that Hamas’ principles and objectives can morph overnight into a democratic state with the rule of law requires basic changes in human beliefs and ideologies. This will never occur with Hamas unless and until the Palestinians cast off Hamas and all notions of violence.