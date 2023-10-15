A few thoughts on the war

I’m not a pundit, of course, so take this as the reaction of a biologist who reads the news and a Leftist who doesn’t hate Israel:
As the days pass—and as I predicted—the world’s sympathy for Israel and its residents butchered by Hamas is morphing into sympathy for the Palestinians. And indeed, Palestinian civilians deserve sympathy for being the victims of Hamas as well. But as most people agreed—and many still do—after the attack Israel had little choice but to uproot Hamas once and for all.
The question I’m asking is this “How are they supposed to do it?” Now I don’t have the intelligence that Israel has, but that country had several choices about how to respond. None of them will be met by the world’s approbation. And that is my dilemma and Israel’s. Here are those options:
- Do nothing (“business as usual”). This is a non-starter as it would simply hearten Hamas and Hezbollah to mount even greater attacks, seeing that Israel will not respond any more than it usually does (reprisal bombing and attempts to kill or capture terrorists in the West Bank). The terrorism and low-level fighting would continue indefinitely. This is not a solution to anything and will not even ameliorate terrorism much less uproot Hamas.
- Tender a peace offer immediately. That is, immediately start negotiations for a two-state solution, mandating a cease-fire during these negotiations. This is a ludicrous solution because the Palestinians, who have rejected five peace offers since the 1930—some of which would be acceptable to centrists on both sides—do not want a two-state solution of any kind, including one with a continuous West Bank. They want Israel eliminated. (Even non-Hamas Palestinians favor the erasure of Israel.) Now Israelis are starting to realize that a two-state solution isn’t feasible, either. Those who think that terrorism can be eliminated by any two-state solution that leaves a Palestinian country abutting an Israeli one iare fooling themselves. Terrorism will continue so long as Israel is a state. Most Palestinians and even more Gazans (and many on the Western Left) simply think that Israel should be erased, either via military action or forming a single state that includes Jews and the millions of Palestinians who claim the “right of return”. The latter solution will, by flooding the state with Muslims who hate and want to kill Jews, is simply another method of eliminating Jews.
- Increase the bombing of military targets. This has been Israel’s go-to solution, but it comes with the death of civilians as a byproduct, particularly because Hamas uses its citizens as human shields and isn’t really concerned whether they die. (In fact, though this is unpleasant to contemplate, Hamas wants Gazans to die because they get more aid and sympathy from the world.) This solution is also unlikely to get rid of Hamas because they are hiding, presumably with the hostages—if the hostages aren’t dead yet.
- Put a siege on Gaza. This has happened, and I don’t favor it for three reasons. First, it inflicts suffering on innocent Palestinians. Second, I don’t think it will work. Israel’s object is not to kill Gazans through starvation, but to weaken them so much that they’ll get rid of Hamas. But I doubt this will work given the ability of Palestine to smuggle goods into their country through tunnels from Egypt. The shortage of power could be remedied if Hamas’s corrupt millionaire and billionaire leaders would ante up some of their ill-gotten loot to pay for medical goods and fuel, but fuel would be hard to get in under any circumstances. Further, it’s crazy to think that millionaires like Ismail Haniyeh (the political head of Hamas), or even Mahmoud Abbas, would give up their personal wealth to help Gaza. Third, a siege is the tactic least likely to gain sympathy or support for Israel. Thus I support organizations who try to relieve the suffering of Palestinians caused by the siege by contributing food, water, and medicine. (Good news: I just heard that Israel has restored water to Gaza.)
- Mount a ground war. This is the solution I favor (though without the accompanying siege), and it appears to be Israel’s main strategy. A ground war should be conducted with the aim of extirpating Hamas, not killing civilians, and Israel is indeed taking its usual precautions to avoid, as far as possible, civilian deaths. (If you think that the Palestinian militants try to avoid killing civilians you are ignorant: they aim to kill Israeli civilians. They would give Israel no exit corridor.) Israel has opened an exit route to southern Gaza and are negotiating with Egypt to open its borders to refugees. Sadly, those borders are apparently still closed, as Egypt demands the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza to open the single exit, and there is squabbling about how to inspect aid trucks for weapons—a reasonable consideration given Hamas’s past behavior. If Egypt won’t open its borders without reasonable precautions to prevent the incursion of weapons, that fault falls upon Egypt. The Gazan-Egyptian border needs to be open as an exit route, but of course Egypt doesn’t want to be flooded with refugees, either, particularly because some of them will be Hamas terrorists and Egypt has no way of telling who is who. Finally, remember that a ground war will result in the deaths of many Israeli soldiers, so it’s not a “cost free” way of eliminating Hams.
Now none of the feasible solutions (3-5) are going to be applauded by the world (though some would be approved by countries like the U.S.), and for one reason: they all lead to the deaths of Palestinian civilians. If you count out a siege, which I don’t favor, we’re left with options 3 and 5, both of which are being implemented. Both of those will result in the deaths of non-terrorist civilians because it’s simply not feasible to extirpate Hamas without killing civilians as an unintended byproduct. Remember: Hamas is using civilians as human shields. We all know (though few admit) that Israel takes more care than any combatant country in the world to NOT kill civilians. But it’s impossible, if your goal is to get rid of Hamas, to accomplish that without the death of civilians.
Despite that, those deaths are enough to make people tell Israel to hold off and revert to strategy #1: do nothing. This is what Nicholas Kristof said in his NYT column yesterday:
“If you fire missiles at densely populated areas, you will kill children, and that is what the Israeli military has been doing,” Sari Bashi of Human Rights Watch told me. War crimes shouldn’t be avenged by more war crimes.
Many Israelis aren’t in the mood to hear this. They have suffered a shattering blow, among the worst massacres of Jews since the Holocaust. The refrain from Israel is an anguished: But what do you expect us to do?
Fair enough. Everyone expects Israel to hit back. The practical question is how far to go: In the bluntest terms, for Israel, how many dead Gazan children are too many?
As Kristof goes on to say, that is an “impossible question”. Is there a threshold for the number of civilians killed (not just children), above which people will tell Israel to get out of Gaza and stop trying to eliminate Hamas? Is the number of bodies the important factor in the calculus of what to do? (Sam Harris says “no”; see also this response from Douglas Murray, who mistakenly sees “proportionality” as a uniquely British consideration). What about the hostages, which are taken by Hamas but not by Israel?
The best Israel can do is to take great precautions to avoid harming civilians, but remember that Hamas wants its own civilians killed to gain the world’s sympathy. That means that using them as human shields will inevitably increase the death toll of civilians, causing the world to come down even harder on Israel. As Bret Stephens wrote in his NYT column today, “Hamas bears the blame for every death in this war,“:
As I write, Israeli forces appear to be on the cusp of launching their ground assault into Gaza. With that invasion, the balance of global sympathy, along with the weight of diplomatic pressure, will undoubtedly turn against Israel. That has always been part of Hamas’s strategy: Like the boy who murders his parents and then, through his lawyers, pleads for the court’s mercy because he’s an orphan.
Hamas wants the benefits of being a perpetrator and the sympathy of being a victim at the same time. Whether it gets away with it will depend, in part, on the international community — which, in this case, includes you, the reader.
We ought to be able to get this right. The central cause of Gaza’s misery is Hamas. It alone bears the blame for the suffering it has inflicted on Israel and knowingly invited against Palestinians. The best way to end the misery is to remove the cause, not stay the hand of the remover.
(Stephens, by the way, doesn’t favor a siege, either.)
Israel will not survive unless it can defend itself. Yet when it tries, it gets harshly criticized. NONE of the strategies listed above—except perhaps the risible idea of a cease fire and two-state negotiation—will avoid criticism of Israel, mainly because many, at least on the Left, despise Israel: not just the government, but the country’s mere existence. I have reluctantly concluded that those who criticize Israel for any method it uses to defend itself, no matter what that method may be, share the Palestinian view that Israel needs to be erased. These people give lip service to the view that Hamas needs to be erased, but they’re lying about the object.
28 thoughts on “A few thoughts on the war”
Israel is now supplying water and medicines to Gaza: https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/us-says-israel-has-restored-water-supply-to-gaza/
The problem with Israel’s response is that it is so blunt as to be reckless. Worse still, this is what Hamas want – and Hamas only care about themselves, not the Palestinians.
It is analogous in some ways to the British army’s “Bloody Sunday” incursion in to the Bogside which did much to damage the British army’s reputation and much to bolster support for the IRA.
I don’t know the answer but the outcome of the current path is pretty clear.
You don’t say what you mean by “blunt”. Do you think Israel can identify the locations of Hamas members and pick them off one at a time without injuring civilians? That’s ridiculous.
You say the response is too blunt but you offer no answers or even define what you mean. Sorry, but I’m not buying your wares.
There’s reports now from Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International that Israel is firing white phosphorous over civilian areas. I think this qualifies as blunt, and as human rights violations under UN convention.
When it comes to Israel, Amnesty and HRW have zero credibility.
Unlike most of people responding here, I have a first hand experience fighting in Gaza at all levels (from soldier to a divisional staff officer).
Israel DOES NOT target civilians and it does more than any other country to prevent civilian casualties. But war is dangerous to everybody.
Israel cannot afford letting the presence of civilians stop it from fighting Hamas. It’s a matter of survival for us.
If your country was in a similar position, you would not be so pedantic.
JERUSALEM, Oct 13 (Reuters) – Human Rights Watch on Thursday accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions in its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, saying the use of such weapons puts civilians at risk of serious and long-term injury.
In an apparent rebuttal, the Israeli military said in a statement: “The current accusation made against the IDF (Israel Defence Force) regarding the use of white phosphorus in Gaza is unequivocally false.
I get it, but there are no good choices here. I think that they (Israel) thinks they must do what is the least terrible among terrible choices. I cannot come up with a better plan.
If Israel takes things more slowly and delicately, that gives Hamas more time to prepare and to survive the ground war. It is also a matter of trying to get some hostages out alive, and that too calls for moving as quickly as possible.
I too am a retired biologist, for whatever that’s worth. However, based on following informed commentary fairly closely, I have these thoughts.
1. Israel has to go after Hamas, and doing so will necessarily lead to civilian casualties. But total elimination of Hamas and company is most likely a pipe dream – their ideology is too well entrenched for that.
2. A major goal of US diplomacy has to be to keep Hezbollah and its allies out of the fight. In other words, Israel and its allies should focus on Hamas but do what it can to avoid a wider war.
3. It won’t take a special commission to identify the failings of the Netanyahu approach – contain Hamas and let West Bank settlement proceed. Per Max Boot (a hard core supporter of Israel) Bibi needs to go. For different reasons, the same might be true of Abbas.
4. When resumed, the Israeli-Saudi negotiations might provide the impetus for initiating meaningful Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.
5. I’m probably dreaming.
I read James Michener’s “The Source” (1965) back in 1972. Reading what he wrote it’s apparent that there is no viable solution. This territorial / range war goes back 1000s of years and can only get worse as more people are added to the Zero-sum struggle for survival.
What was our solution to the territorial dispute in North America? Reservations. What’s changed? Technology, yes; but not human nature. There are rational ways to approach this problem; but one has to agree on what is real / reality. …
I’m not very knowledgeable about the history involved, but I wonder if giving up on a separate state of Israel, and assimilating into other, tolerable areas and countries, wouldn’t be the best long term solution.
Israel’s population is less than 10 million, and they are surrounded by hundreds of millions of Muslims. They’re also a wealthy country and wouldn’t be a burden to the countries that accepted them.
It seems like this fighting will go on for centuries more. Anyway, I’m just curious what some of you might think.
Why shouldn’t it be the Palestinians who assimilate into neighbouring countries? They would share the religion of their hosts, which Israelis mostly don’t.
I think your solution isn’t politically viable at all and, worse, will wind up with millions of dead Jews. You know that, right? And what do you want to happen to the country itself?
Seriously, you want to move all of Israeli’s Jews to Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, and the like. Or are you suggesting that they all be deported to Canada, the U.S. and Australia.
Right; I was thinking Europe, the US, etc. And yes, just ending the state of Israel, and moving the population away from the Middle East.
It seems that the religious intolerance in the Middle East is so great and I don’t see a lasting peace for the forceable future.
No. Violent anti-Semitism in the area goes way back, and it isn’t just a recent thing inspired by resentment over the displacement of Palestinians to establish a Jewish state. In the scenario you describe, there would be a Jewish holocaust in the Middle East.
No, thanks.
You can disband your own nation, if you wish, not mine.
This was tried for almost 2000 years. I would have thought that the Shoah gave the definite answer.
True
My latest exasperating attempt to express anything on this led me to :
“The line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being.”
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
The Gulag Archipelago
1958-1968
I make no argument with this – just reaching to understand.
The situation now for Israel bears some comparison with the Sri Lankan army’s final campaign against the Tamil Tigers. The army’s strategy didn’t gain them many friends at the time, but it did bring a definitive end to the TTs and, a couple of decades later, no one mourns their demise.
This is a suicidal situation with no solution. Hamas wants all Jews dead, and is willing, even encouraging their own to die for Allah. To stand behind one’s mother so she can take the first shot…the ultimate madness. GROG
The Israeli reaction will much milder than what any other western country would do in a similar situation.
It is now clear that Hamas’ presence is intolerable. No to targeting civilians. If they stand between us and the the Palestinian version of ISIS, tough luck.
That’s a great piece by Bret Stephens. There’s an archived copy here: https://archive.ph/cXuA7
Solutions 3 and 5 are what seem to be required. However, I would propose a modification to solution 5. See below:
Israel has been preparing for a ground war and has been demanding that civilians move south immediately. But Israel does not have to start the ground invasion immediately. Israel can continue to bomb strategically—as it has been doing the last few days—to go after specific targets in Gaza. But it can *wait* until a reasonable number of Gaza’s civilians move south out of harm’s way.
If Israel, the U.S., and the international community (including Egypt) can establish safe corridors for passage, provide aid to the civilians who have moved south, and provide medical care in the south of Gaza, then Israel can go into northern Gaza and destroy tunnels and the rest of Hamas’s infrastructure while at the same time limiting civilian casualties. Civilians will undoubtedly die, but fewer will die *and* the international community will give Israel more leeway for action given that they are sincerely and visibly making accommodations for the displaced civilians.
The above amounts to continuing solution 3, while delaying solution 5 until the conditions are right. Just because Israel gives, say, six hours for everyone to leave doesn’t mean that Israel in fact needs to (or plans to) start its incursion right away. Israel can invade at the time of its choosing.
Delaying solution 5 (the ground invasion) might unfortunately allow Hamas leaders to flee, but most are probably not in harm’s way anyway. In practice, Israel will need to use its intelligence services to locate and pick off the leaders one by one, which they are already good at doing.
Full (and obvious) disclosure: I am not a pundit.
Sam Harris has a good new YouTube video comparing Hamas to Israel. One point he makes is using human shields works for Hamas but wouldn’t work for Israel, if Israel was so inclined, which they aren’t.
I do think the left wing response of hatred for Israel and support for anything the Palestinians do was started by the former Soviet Union and still has influence today.
Whatever the history was that brought us to this place, things can be changed for the better. A good first step is getting rid of Hamas and then far right Israelis.
Yes, I posted a short audio clip of Sam making that comparison the other day. If you have a link to the video, please post it.
Professor Coyne’s analysis makes more sense than anything I’ve seen. And I am probably among the knowledgeable people, as I have been glued to tv and news articles almost 24/7 this entire week (and, with slightly lesser intensity, for the past 56 years).
There is no solution. The desire to eliminate, eradicate and annihilate the state of Israel will not go away. The primal objective to rid the world of Jews likely will live on no matter what.
My fantasy is that Israel and the US announce that they have found the head of the snake. That would be Iran. Then, find a reason to attack. Can the Ayatollahs and the most dangerous military capacities be eliminated without (as in Gaza) great collateral damage?
If so, can we bet on the people of Iran to seek freedom and decency? Maybe. Will Hamas and Hizbollah be spectacularly weakened? Of course. Will Saudi Arabia emerge as the uncontested power in the Islamic Middle east? I would think so. And then the hard part (as if the rest is the easy part), can SA and Israel complete their peace deal , adding a promise to patriate the Palestinians somewhere? Would that not lead to a safer and more productive Middle East?
Other than the fact that this won’t happen, an additional impediment: is that neither Saudi Arabia nor any other Arab country actually cares about the Palestinians. Alas, they have never done a thing for those brethren for the past 75 years. So the genocidal hatred will go on…
I support the ground invasion option. Don’t siege the Palestinians. Allow water and medicine in and food but have UN representatives and the Red Cross inspect and distribute the supplies to the Palestinian people, not Egypt or in-country proxies. Have Israel and their allies (US etc.) tell the Palestinian people that Hamas has to go and Israel’s quarrel is with them not the Palestinian people who are being used as human shields. The Palestinians should be helped by the ultrarich Hamas leaders (power, food, water) who have pillaged their economy and remain safely in foreign countries (name them). Instead, Israel itself with the backing of the UN and Red Cross is sending aid to the Palestinian people because they do not want them harmed. Israel should say ‘despite controversial settlement construction, we gave Gaza back to the Palestinians as a show of good faith only to have 1500 Jews murdered by barbarians surging from that territory. If the Palestinian people continue to support Hamas, we might just have to acknowledge that returning Gaza was a mistake and retake it and keep it indefinitely because this unproked massacre cannot be sllowed to happen again. It’s up to you, Palestinian people.’
Some of you may have noticed that on social media, the same Tankies who insisted Assad and Putin didn’t gas, bomb, and murder 500,000 people in Syria, are now recycling atrocity footage and presenting it as footage from Gaza.
Among those 500,000 were Palestinians. But we rarely hear about them.