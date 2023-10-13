Sam Harris on “moral equivalence”

A reader sent me a link to Sam Harris’s latest podcast (there is a free short and a paid long version), particularly relevant now with the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The reader’s email said this:
I know you don’t like listening to podcasts but really this one by Sam Harris is only 14 minutes long and well worth it. He brilliantly unpacks the notion of moral equivalence.
What bothers me most about the discussions going on now is the palpable moral obtuseness of many people—especially liberals—people who say that the dead Israelis had it coming because of the “settler colonialism” of Israel’s “apartheid state”. No, they did not have it coming; they were not representatives of the Israeli government. As Sam says, “There are legions of the confused.” This is combined with the attitude that Sam describes: that the moral calculus in the war can be performed simply by counting the number of dead bodies on each side. No, it doesn’t work like that.
He then presents a series of claims that are “both descriptively true and ethically important,” contrasting two sets of facts describing behaviors we see today. Sam adds that “at this moment in human history, not every group has the same ethical norms governing its use of violence.”
His example is the use of human shields during armed conflict; some groups do this, and other groups are deterred by their use. What he means is not the use of hostages as shields, but “people who will strategically put their own noncombatants—their own women and children—into the line of fire so that they can inflict further violence upon their enemies, knowing that their enemies have a more civilized moral code that will render them reluctant to shoot back for fear of killing or maiming innocent noncombatants. If anywhere in this universe cynicism and nihilism can be found together in their most perfect forms, it is here.”
It is the jihadists, he says, who do this, and describes how it works in Gaza and how it worked in Iraq. Contrast that with the Israeli practice of warning civilians to evacuate buildings before bombing them.
Then he reverses the logic, asking you to imagine what would happen if Israelis used their own citizens as human shields and then try to imagine that the jihadists would be deterred by such a tactic. It’s unthinkable to think that this would be a deterrent!
His conclusion: “The image you should now have your mind is a masterpiece of moral surrealism. It is preposterous. It is a Monty Python sketch where all the Jews die. Do you see what this asymmetry means? Can you see how deep it runs? Do you see what it tells you about the ethical difference between these two cultures? There are not many bright lines that divide good and evil in our world, but this is one of them.”
Yet many don’t see that bright line, and they’re all over social media.
Sam also discusses the difference between the deaths of civilians as “collateral damage” (Sam calls it “a euphemism for ‘innocent civilians killed in war'”) and “the intentional massacre of civilians for the purpose of maximizing horror.” Here numbers of the dead are not the way to calculate moral balance. As Sam says, “intentions matter.” His ending is a brilliant piece of rhetoric.
It’s a thoughtful presentation, and yes, well worth 14 minutes of your time. Do listen. It may help you untangle the web of twisted and misguided logic leading to the attitude that the ideology of Hamas (and of Palestinians in general) is morally superior to that of Israelis.
Click on the link below to go to the free short version (“preview episode”) or the paid longer one, which I haven’t heard as I don’t subscribe.
I listened to the short version and agreed with what he said but my only issue is, like in his book “The Moral Landscape” he doesn’t move on to the difficult questions. In the current situation in Israel is what to do to have any sort of peace in the region for the next generation as clearly what has been done by both sides is not working. Maybe he addresses this in the paid version.
That’s a pretty tall order to expect from anyone.
I don’t buy the “what both sides have been doing is not working” argument. At least not if the context is over the span of Israel’s existence as opposed to just the current conflict. At least twice over that history all indications were that Israel would have agreed to a solution that included nearly everything the powers acting for the Palestinians asked for only for those powers to back out of the deal.
It takes both sides to make peace. Failure to make peace doesn’t necessarily mean both sides are doing the wrong thing. Unless you mean to include existing as doing the wrong thing.
I agree it’s a tall order but that’s why one wants to listen to public intellectuals like Sam Harris. In general I agree with Harris but he so often fails to get to the heart of the matter.
Davis Brooks, who I generally find superficial, had a surprisingly good article on this missed opportunity for peace.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/12/opinion/israel-palestinians-gaza-peace.html
and Nir Avishai Cohen, a major in the reserves of the Israel Defense Forces, had this column in the NYTimes as well.
“I’m Going to War for Israel. Palestinians Are Not My Enemy.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/13/opinion/israel-military-war.html
Read David Brooks’s NYT op-ed today about how Yasir Arafat spurned Ehud Barak’s perfectly reasonable two-state solution under Bill Clinton’s peacemaking efforts in 2000. And it’s not the only time that Palestine has refused two-state solutions that were good ones. Let nobody say that Israel hasn’t tried.
See here: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/12/opinion/israel-palestinians-gaza-peace.html
Oops, I missed the citation of Brooks’s article when I wrote this (it’s just above).
I think he is, for the moment, just dealing with the glaring issue of the “Moral Equivalence”. I’m darn near sure that Sam has no illusions that the problem of achieving peace in the region would be a simple or easy one, nor (I think) would he claim to be the one with expertise or influence to solve it. Here he’s just pointing out a serious failure of moral reasoning to which a great many people seem so readily able to succumb.
Just to correct, there is just the one 14 minute version of this podcast, free for all from Sam’s website and also on YouTube
I listened to this yesterday. Sam’s rhetorical clarity and insightfulness is always astounding.
I would like those who are knowledgeable about this subject to comment on whether the terms “apartheid state”, “occupation”, and “siege” are accurate descriptors of the situation in Israel/Palestine. I see these terms constantly thrown around by supporters of Palestine…for instance these words figure prominently in the tweets of Rashida Tlaib (US congress, Democrat).
For example, does Israel really operate an “apartheid state” with regard to the Arab population, similar to what South Africa did with black people? Does Israel really “occupy” Gaza and the West Bank, and if so, why? And are the people in Gaza suffering under a long standing “siege” from Israel?
If these descriptors are accurate, then I would be more inclined to support the plight of the Palestinians (NOT HAMAS AND ITS TERRORISM).
But my understanding is that these terms are either entirely inaccurate, as is the case with accusations of an apartheid state perpetrated by Israel, or have some truth to them but need further explanation to understand the full context. For example, Israeli control of the Gaza borders and a blockade may be a necessary evil to try to prevent terrorist activity and protect its citizens.
Anyone who calls Israel an “apartheid state” knows nothing about either Israel or apartheid. It is nothing more than code for “kill the Jews”.
No one ever mentions, for obvious reasons, that Egypt ALSO controls its border with Gaza and imposes a blockade and no one EVER mentions the reason why both countries do it.
I will give you the facts and let you judge for yourself.
Arabs in Israel proper enjoy the same rights as Jews.
The West Bank is legally occupied. Israel conquered it from
Jordan, which held it illegally, during the six days war. Israel has never annexed it, leaving its final status to negotiation. No Arab entity agreed to take control of the area, recognize Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, and end the conflict. The result is that the only
Way Israel has to “end the occupation” is a unilateral withdrawal, which would inevitably result in a hostile violent entity close to its population centers and strateguc assets. This is exactly what happened in Gaza.
Israel isn’t occupying Gaza. It withdrew in 2005. Following a Hamas takeover in 2007, and using the territory for attacks on Israel, Israel is does not allow goods which can be used for terror into Gaza. Most goods are allowed.
Thank you. So, as suspected, many folks in the media, academia, and government who should know better spout distortions about the situation. I am a life-long Democrat and person of the Left but it appears, on this issue at least, that the Left is too often a source of misinformation.
I believe that the argument that there is no occupation at all, is valid under International law.
A nation can not “occupy” its own territory. The 1948 borders of Israel are very well defined and became valid under International law the instant Israel declared its independence on May 15th, 1948. Those borders are from river to sea and include all of Judea and Samaria, ie, the West Bank. There is no other entity that has a claim to this territory, while seven International treaties and the Mandate for Palestine (still valid law) establish the provenance of the Jewish state.
Here is a treatise on the exact topic from two experts in International law, published in what I believe is a peer-reviewed law journal:
https://arizonalawreview.org/pdf/58-3/58arizlrev633.pdf
Your argument has its merits, but the fact is that Judea and Samaria are held as an “occupied territory“ under Israeli law.
If the area was indeed part of Israel, you’d have to explain why its Arabs residents are not citizens.
Recently, sometime earlier this week, a regular commentor that hails from South Africa commented on the claim “Israel is an apartheid state.” Perhaps they will see your question and reply.
Their view, paraphrased and crammed into a nutshell, was that it is a ridiculous claim and that people making it have no idea what apartheid is.
Fourteen minutes well invested. I don’t listen to podcasts but that was more than tolerable — it was valuable.