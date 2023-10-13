Today we have the second installment of photos from Jamie Blilie, sent in by his father James, all taken in Southern California (part 1 is here). You can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. James’s captions are indented.

A spectacular crested bird with red eyes, the Phainopepla (Phainopepla nitens), photographed in Murray Canyon. The final desert bird, the Greater Roadrunner (Geococcyx californianus), was photographed right in town on the Sunnylands Estate. This formal garden was alive with birds; but they were tricky to photograph because they mostly perched in the thick Mesquite trees (Prosopis spp) planted in the garden, which played havoc with the cameras’ autofocus.

Next, we move the southern California coast in the region of Seal Beach, California. These are taken at the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve. Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias), a familiar friend from all over North America.

And, our final bird: The American Avocet (Recurvirostra americana). These were very common in the Bolsa Chica Reserve. None of us had ever seen one before.

Also one that may be of interest: Sea Level marked on a structure in the Imperial Valley, near to the Salton Sea. The whole area is below Sea Level. Finally, the photographer, Jamie, showing him doing what he does: Shooting bird photos along the shores of the Salton Sea.

Equipment:

Nikon D5600 (crop factor = 1.5)

Sigma 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 DG OS HSM600 lens (225-900mm equivalent). This is a very good lens, especially for the cost. Good VR.