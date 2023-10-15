Today’s post by Tom Gross on the war

It turns out that readers here can’t subscribe to Tom Gross‘s email newsletters, as they’re intended for people in media and politics. Tom has, however, kindly agreed to send the newsletter to me and allow me to reproduce the contents on this site. Here’s his latest newsletter, with his words indented.

90-year-old Czech-born Holocaust survivor Gina Semiatichova, murdered last Saturday by Hamas terrorists in her living room. They executed her by putting a gun to her head.

New York last night

The cover of today’s Yediot Ahronot newpaper in Israel. Just some of the children kidnapped by Hamas. The youngest is 9 months old.

“With great pain the management, teaching staff and pupils of Belich High school bows its head in memory of their 12th grade pupil Lior, a young girl full of joy of life, always surrounded by friends, brutally murdered in the Hamas terror attack.”