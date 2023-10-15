Anti-Israeli protests and sentiments at American colleges

Among American politics, nothing pains me more right now than college students supporting the Palestinian desire to erase Israel. Further, this week those sentiments often came with approval of Hamas’s butchery a week ago. (After all, didn’t Israel bring it on itself?) Yet, as Bill Maher notes in the short video below, Palestine (and Hamas) support everything that American liberals despise: the oppression of women and gays, the banning of free speech, the demonization of atheists, apostates, and those of other faiths, a spurning of democracy and elections, and so on. If there is an apartheid state, it’s clearly Palestine, not Israel. Bill Maher points this out below (like me, Maher opposes Israel’s siege). And yet, much of the American Left is on the illiberal side!
I’m not going to summarize all the Jew hatred recently manifested at American colleges and universities, but I’ll give you some links if you want to read about it. There are many posts and many demonstrations; click on the links to see them.
I am not, of course, calling for colleges to ban anti-Israel or pro-Hamas demonstrations as long as they comport with the First Amendment; I’m simply showing you the depth of Jew hatred (aka “anti-Zionism”) on college campuses.
This one is from the Free Press; the “day of global jihad” was two days ago.
From Pamela Paul at the NYT:
From Abigail Shrier at her Substack site, “The Truth Fairy”:
From the Wall Street Journal:
Finally from the Anti-Defamation League, a survey and a graph showing a big increase in anti-Israel events and protests between 2021-2022 and 2022-2023
Finally, when I was thinking about this yesterday, I decided to look up the latest hate crime statistics for Jews and Muslims from the Department of Justice, which come from 2021. Here are the data for religious hate crimes:
A total of 1,590 incidents related to religion were reported; the largest categories of religion included:
- Anti-Jewish incidents: 51.4% of religion-related incidents
- Anti-Sikh incidents: 11.6%
- Anti-Islamic incidents: 9.6%
- Anti-Catholic incidents: 6.1%
- Anti-Eastern Orthodox (Russian, Greek, Other): 3.1%
I hope I’m doing the math right! There appear to be 5.8 million religious and secular Jews in America: 2.4% of the population.
A 2017 study estimated that 3.45 million Muslims were living in the United States, about 1.1 percent of the total U.S. population,
Let’s assume that, to account for population growth, there are now 3.8 million Muslims in the U.S.
With these data, the per capita rate of Jewish hate crimes is 817/5,800,000, or .014%
The capita rate of Muslim hate crimes comes out to be 153/3,800,000, or .004%
The ratio of Jewish hate crimes to Muslim hate crimes is roughly 3.5 to 1.
Clearly, “Judeophobia” is more prevalent than “Islamophobia”.
17 thoughts on “Anti-Israeli protests and sentiments at American colleges”
So you think anti-Semitism is unequivocally at the root of this?
The Left has long been more sympathetic with the Palestinian side than the Right, and less supportive of Israel. Why this is, I don’t know.
It’s odd because Jewish people themselves are much more often Democratic.
It would take some deep study of the psychiatry of the masses to figure out, and I don’t know if the effort would teach us much. There is the instinctual compassion for the perceived victim, but I think that only scratches the surface. Then there is the instinct to side with members of your own group. So if you see fellow lefties agitating for Cause A, you might also start calling for Cause A.
Especially if your fellow lefty is comely and you hope to score with her/him/them/zem/phlom. It is college, after all….
The leftist sympathy for the Palestinians vs Israel probably has a long and complicated history. Like the left being sympathetic with Ukraine, and the right with Russia (!) – that might be the result of trumpie. And the left being more sympathetic with transwomen, and the right more on the side of women, in those conflicts – I don’t know how that happened either.
Jewish people were horrendously victimized in the Holocaust, and a lot of them were denied refuge in other countries – so you’d think their created refuge would arouse sympathy.
Nope. Jews are not people of color (though their genes are largely the same as those of Arabs), they have become white adjacent and thus are oppressors while Palestinians, seen as people of color, are oppressed. This dichotomous view also comes from postmodernism.
Yes “Jews were horrendously victimized in the holocaust…created refuge would arouse sympathy”. I grew up in the 1950’s with american soldiers who were veterans of WWII European fighting and knew first or second hand of the concentration camps and holocaust. We also had holocaust survivors with their ever-present tatooed numbers on their forearms who had emigrated to our community for the freedom of the US. The horror was and, 70 years later still is, very real to me. Maybe today’s students are too far removed from the harsh reality of this history. That along with the long history of antisemitism left us elated that a Jewish homeland was created, a place that welcomed Jews from throughout the world…not for only religious Jews but for the Jewish people. We watched as this new state grew, defended itself, employed technology to make a desert bloom, and created an educational system to support the creation of new technologies and industries. Yet I watched (but not for long!) this afternoon as jen psaki on nbc provided an incredibly sympathetic platform for Palestinian victimization.
Israelis have been the more successful over decades of conflict. Therefore they are “white” and the woke-left are against them. The Palestinians have been unsuccessful, therefore they are “of colour” and are the darlings of the woke left. This is despite the fact that they are all Semitic peoples with little (other than religion) to distinguish them.
Agreed. A slightly more “critical theory” way to say this is that the powerful oppress the powerless. The left see everything in terms of power & oppression, so they valorize those who are weak including powerless people who murder, rape, and kidnap a thousand civilians in one day. The left doesn’t support Gaza because the Palestinians are good (or oppose Israel because Jews are bad). It’s just about who is seen to be powerful (rich, successful, happy, productive) and who is not.
The hard Left has put its hypocrisy, hatefulness and moral psychosis on full display in Canada too. I have hopes that many people will reject their ideology now that they can see their true colours.
“nothing pains me more right now than college students supporting the Palestinian desire to erase Israel” Seems to me that’s an assumption slanted toward “confirmation bias.”
Moreover this conflict seems to validate Trump’s statement: “There are good people on both sides … ; which was distorted to mean he supported Black (African American) erasure, or White supremacy.
In this current war, there are “good people”, meaning Jews and Palestinians on both sides.
~
Young people, esp. college students, are so vulnerable.
This flair up was/is inevitable. Because of the human condition – which is not “fixable”. We (humans) are all vulnerable to erasure/oblivion. And we fight against that. Both/all sides.
Confirmation bias my tuchas. I didn’t say that there were no good Palestinians, so don’t accuse me of that.
The converse is “there are bad people on both sides.” Yes. And but so, we (humans) focus on the threat. And so Trump comes along with a “novel” concept – the art of deal. And yet, Jerry, you hate him?
tRump’s “art” of the deal is to cheat and whine and suck up to belligerent bullies. tRump admires the warmongering Putin and sociopathic, hatemongering, fanatically religious Hamas for being oh so clever and devious.
The reaction of the Left to the Hamas massacre is not surprising if you realize that Leftist morality is always founded on Who/Whom.
Just like it was laudable when a Proletarian killed a Kulak or when a Red Guard attacked a “capitalist roader”, in the current reigning iteration of Leftism (“Social Justice”), morality means whatever aids a member of a “marginalized group” and/or injures a member of a “privileged group”. Everything flows from who codes as Oppressor and who codes as Oppressed.
“Everything that allows the triumph of the revolution is moral. Everything that stands in its way is immoral.” Sergey Nechayev
I’m not sure modern Leftists are necessarily anti-Semitic as much as they are deeply anti-White (European), are dedicated to undoing all of European culture, history and political principles, painting them as illegitimate fruits of oppression, and thus Israel must be vilified (and ideailly eradicated) as it is an outpost of European colonialism.
I am deeply disappointed at what has overtaken our universities. Post-modernists who deny the existence of reality, XYZ “Studies” departments that are thinly veiled political action committees, and students so frail that they collapse in a heap over the most trivial “harms.” What disappoints me most, and even scares me, is how university students can stand tall and at the same time defend the murder of children by terrorists. They should hang their heads in shame. Books should—and probably will—be written about how the left drove itself into such moral bankruptcy. The Hamas terror attack against Israel will be a case study for the ages.
The despicable behavior of some students and faculty on campuses, along with the cowardly (also despicable?) behavior of some prominent university administrators, has made our 2024 choices much more clear: you either vote with the Jew haters and the apologists for terrorism, or you vote with the Trump lovers.
I’m waiting for Biden to tell the above university types and other illiberal “progressives” that he doesn’t want their votes, and for the Trump lovers to give Trump his gaudy gold retirement watch and send him on his way. One can hope.
What is called “islamo-gauchisme” in French, i.e. the political alliance of islamists and certain leftists, is a bizarre phenomenon.