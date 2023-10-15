Anti-Israeli protests and sentiments at American colleges

Among American politics, nothing pains me more right now than college students supporting the Palestinian desire to erase Israel. Further, this week those sentiments often came with approval of Hamas’s butchery a week ago. (After all, didn’t Israel bring it on itself?) Yet, as Bill Maher notes in the short video below, Palestine (and Hamas) support everything that American liberals despise: the oppression of women and gays, the banning of free speech, the demonization of atheists, apostates, and those of other faiths, a spurning of democracy and elections, and so on. If there is an apartheid state, it’s clearly Palestine, not Israel. Bill Maher points this out below (like me, Maher opposes Israel’s siege). And yet, much of the American Left is on the illiberal side!

I’m not going to summarize all the Jew hatred recently manifested at American colleges and universities, but I’ll give you some links if you want to read about it. There are many posts and many demonstrations; click on the links to see them.

I am not, of course, calling for colleges to ban anti-Israel or pro-Hamas demonstrations as long as they comport with the First Amendment; I’m simply showing you the depth of Jew hatred (aka “anti-Zionism”) on college campuses.

This one is from the Free Press; the “day of global jihad” was two days ago.

From Pamela Paul at the NYT:

From Abigail Shrier at her Substack site, “The Truth Fairy”:

From the Wall Street Journal:

Finally from the Anti-Defamation League, a survey and a graph showing a big increase in anti-Israel events and protests between 2021-2022 and 2022-2023

Finally, when I was thinking about this yesterday, I decided to look up the latest hate crime statistics for Jews and Muslims from the Department of Justice, which come from 2021. Here are the data for religious hate crimes:

A total of 1,590 incidents related to religion were reported; the largest categories of religion included:

Anti-Jewish incidents: 51.4% of religion-related incidents

Anti-Sikh incidents: 11.6%

Anti-Islamic incidents: 9.6%

Anti-Catholic incidents: 6.1%

Anti-Eastern Orthodox (Russian, Greek, Other): 3.1%

I hope I’m doing the math right! There appear to be 5.8 million religious and secular Jews in America: 2.4% of the population.

A 2017 study estimated that 3.45 million Muslims were living in the United States, about 1.1 percent of the total U.S. population,

Let’s assume that, to account for population growth, there are now 3.8 million Muslims in the U.S.

With these data, the per capita rate of Jewish hate crimes is 817/5,800,000, or .014%

The capita rate of Muslim hate crimes comes out to be 153/3,800,000, or .004%

The ratio of Jewish hate crimes to Muslim hate crimes is roughly 3.5 to 1.

Clearly, “Judeophobia” is more prevalent than “Islamophobia”.