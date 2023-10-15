Let’s end another grim day with some humor: a machine that makes it dead easy to eat. Joseph has clearly had more practice than the other folks!
The notes:
This conveyor belt makes it super easy to eat a delicious meal without using hands. It feeds me soup, salad, corn, sausage and a delicious eclair!
Support me on PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/josephsmachines
► Welcome to my channel! I am an inventor of useless machines.
► Subscribe so that you never miss a new one! http://bit.ly/2vVFVQe
First track is by the Jews Brothers Band, called “Conical Intrigue at Hanmer Springs” and the second track is Habanera by French Toast (the singer is my mother!) Please support them by buying their track: https://jewsbrothers.bandcamp.com/tra…
Website: http://josephsmachines.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/josephsmachines
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/josephsmach…
Twitter: https://twitter.com/josephsmachines
5 thoughts on “Eating with a conveyer belt”
Ha, ha, very inventive! And the guinea pigs were so brave. On YouTube you can find Charlie Chaplin in ‘Modern Times’ undergoing the same with predictable and hilarious results.
A culinary Rube Goldberg device !
spelling: conveyor; …..la grande bouffe for the barely awake…..finally a good use for robots. Rube Goldberg’s deli….taking food delivery to its ultimate state…..cleaner than Door Dash and no tipping.
Take a look at his website. I cracked up over the Wake up and Shower machine. He found an new use for revolving Christmas trees! I do love physical humor.
Thanks for sharing. Restores at least *some* of my faith in humanity.