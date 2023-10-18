Who caused the explosion that, Hamas claims. killed hundreds of people in a Gaza hospital?

This is the big question today, and it bears strongly on whether Israel violated the laws of war by bombing a hospital. As initially reported by the NYT, which keeps changing its headlines, on Tuesday an explosion occurred at the Ahli Arab Hospital in the southern part of Gaza City, killing (according to initial reports), 500 people. Now today’s headline reports hundreds killed, but, as the Free Press notes, the NYT narrative has changed with respect to both who caused the explosion and how many Gazans were killed. Here are three headlines for the same story, given in chronological order:
From yesterday’s Free Press piece:
Israeli authorities soon after denied responsibility. An IDF spokesperson said that no Israeli aircraft had been operating in the area of the hospital at the time of the explosion. Israel has released footage they say shows that the hospital was struck by a wayward missile fired from within Gaza. The spokesperson further said the Israeli military will release recordings of intercepted conversations and drone footage that they claim demonstrates the hospital was hit by a rocket fired by Gaza-based terrorist group Islamic Jihad.
Realizing their mistake, editors at the Times changed the headline on their homepage to: “At Least 500 Dead in Strike on Gaza Hospital, Palestinians Say.”
And then changed it again to: “At Least 500 Dead in Blast at Gaza Hospital, Palestinians Say.”
So in the space of several hours, it went from an Israeli strike to an ambiguous blast.
Today’s headlinc further changes “at least 500” to “hundreds”.
That may reflect the paper (which is pro-Palestinian) having increasing doubts about Hamas’s figures. But this is quibbling a bit: there’s no doubt that there were many deaths at Ahli Arab Hospital.
UPDATE: Now I hear (see this article from the Times of Israel) adducing evidence that the hospital may not have been damaged much at all, and that the parking lot took most of the damage! A tweet:
If this is true, then Hamas is guilty of gross fabrication.
IDF releases drone footage of the Gaza hospital from this morning, showing damage to parking lot where it says a misfiring Islamic Jihad rocket fell causing last night's mass casualties, but that lack of damage to hospital itself & no crater indicate it wasn't an IDF strike
The issue is who caused the explosion? Was it an Israeli bomb or a rocket fired by a terrorist group?
(You can follow the live coverage of this, including a press conference buy the IDF) at The Guardian.)
I was deeply depressed when the first reports came out definitively blaming Israel. Everybody seemed to believe them, and many pro-Palestinians posted tweets supporting Israel’s responsibility. Here are two of the usual Congressional suspects:
Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate.

Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many…
Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj
Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific.@POTUS needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter.
Other media outlets simply repeated the story given by Hamas, even if some sources—but not all: see two below)—did qualify it as “information from Hamas”. Others, like the NYT’s first headling immediately held Israel responsible. They were just printing what Hamas told them had happened.
Media outlets around the globe were quick to run Hamas’ headlines—without fact checking.
We now know that an Islamic Jihad rocket aimed at Israel misfired and hit the hospital in Gaza.
But there were many more such tweets. But if Israel did this on purpose, it was guilty of a war crime. I didn’t think Israel would bomb a hospital on purpose, even if Hamas operatives were operating in the basement. And if it was an accidental bombing, it shows a lack of due diligence on Israel’s part. Either way, Israel’s lack of either morality or diligence would displace the country on its moral high ground (less high, in my view, because of the siege, which has, thank Ceiling Cat, been largely lifted). And I would have to condemn Israel for killing so many people. I’d do that, but somehow, given its history of warfare, I didn’t fully buy the “Israel bombed a hospital” story. I wrote about it yesterday (it’s in this morning’s Nooz), but said I’d like to see some evidence about who was responsible. Others, like Tlaib and Omar, or even the New York Times, don’t need evidence; they buy Hamas’s story whole hog because it supports their narrative.
Two days ago I remember hearing IDF spokesman said that the IDF was investigating and, if they found they were responsible for the hospital explosion, they’d say so. (I can’t find a link to that.). But several pieces of information now suggest that the hospital was taken down not by the IDF, but by a rocket fired by terrorists. I cannot say for sure that the hospital explosion was caused by terrorist rockets misfiring. But I will say that we have at least two (or three) pieces of evidence for that (video and audio), and if you start with a Bayesian probability of 50% (both sides equally likely), that probability has moved higher in the direction of terrorist responsibility. Granted, all the evidence comes from Israel, but we have no evidence for Israel culpability coming from Hamas.
Further, if Palestinian rockets nearly always functioned perfectly, we’d have more confidence that such a rocket could not have hit the hospital. But as reader Simon informed me, and we all know, there is a long history of misfired rockets coming from Gaza, some (from Islamic Jihad) killing children. And many rockets are fired at Israel from Gaza, increasing the chances that at least some will misfire.
But put that as a bit of evidence weighting the Bayesian probability towards terrorists. Below is additional video evidence, which of course people are already discounting because it comes from the IDF.
UPDATE: In a comment below, Coel says this: “Worth pointing out, Jerry, what while the Tweet that you embed is from the IDF, they are quoting a Tweet from Al Jazeera, and the video itself is by Al Jazeera.”
Check your own footage before you accuse Israel.
18:59 – A rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded.
18:59 – A hospital was hit in Gaza.
You had one job.
But this video came not from the IDF but from cameras owned by Channel 12 news (an Israeli station):
EXCLUSIVE: Channel 12 News camera records the Hamas shooting at the hospital in Gaza
According to the Times of Israel, the IDF has released intercepted audio supporting the terrorist-rocket scenario:
The IDF has released a recording of what it says was an intercepted phone call between two Hamas operatives who discuss the failed Islamic Jihad rocket that landed on the Gaza hospital.
That recording, released by the IDF, is below.
You can see same recording issued by the Israel Foreign Ministry here. The recording with English subtitles.
IDF releases a recording of an intercepted phone call between two Hamas operatives who discuss the failed Islamic Jihad rocket that landed on the Gaza hospital.
Now I’ll give this a bit less weight than the video evidence, but it has some weight, especially because if it proves to be fake, Israel will look pretty bad: making up evidence to exculpate itself. Further, on Twitter (yes, Twitter), many commenters, many with Arabic handles, are finding reasons why this audio was fake: it would be easy to fake, Hamas operatives do not use phones that could be tapped, the accents of the Arabic speakers are not right for Gaza, and so on. But nobody here, including me, is an expert, so Twitter doesn’t substitute for empirical evidence.
Finally, we have this from Reuters (I haven’t seen the Israeli drone footage):
Israel later released drone footage of the scene of the explosion, which it said showed it was not responsible because there was no impact crater from any missile or bomb.
And this from the Guardian’s livestream:
The IDF produced evidence on Wednesday morning, which it said showed there was no crater at the hospital that would have pointed to an air strike. Instead the blast had been caused by the warhead and propellant of a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket.
All told, even given that all the evidence supporting a misfired terrorist rocket comes from Israeli sources, it is now more credible than not that the hospital was hit by a misfired rocket launched by either Hamas or Islamic Jihad. The Bayesian prior is weighted towards a terrorist scenario.
I don’t regard this as “absolute proof,” of course. But if Hamas has evidence suggesting that this is an Israeli-caused explosion, let them release it. So far, we have nothing. If Israel is responsible there should, for example, be fragments of Israeli bombs.
the NYT:
President Biden appears to endorse Israel’s denial of responsibility for the explosion at the Gaza hospital. “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” he said. “But there’s a lot of people out there not sure.” Israel has blamed Palestinian militants. Palestinian officials said Israel was responsible. Neither claim has been independently verified.
But they add:
It was not clear from the president’s comments whether U.S. intelligence agencies have independently validated Israel’s insistence that an errant Islamic Jihad rocket destroyed the Gaza hospital. On the flight to Israel, officials told reporters on Air Force One that they were still gathering information and did not offer any theory one way or the other.
Within a few days we will surely have more evidence to put into our Bayesian calculation.
Because of the widespread belief that Israel bombed a hospital, the summit in Jordan that was to take place this week has been cancelled after Mahmoud Abbas refused to go. That takes a lot of wind out of Biden’s trip to Israel (he’s there now), for the summit might have produced some salubrious results, like more humanitarian aid to Gaza. Also, some Palestinians in the West Bank, also convinced that Israel bombed the hospital, are rioting to the extent that they have to be held back by Palestinian police. They are in no mood to support Abbas since many want the Palestinian Authority, headed by President-for-Life Abbas, to either find new leadership or be taken over by terrorist organizations.
This whole mess shows the power of confirmation bias, and I have to say that I was from the outset on the side of Israel. But I was prepared to condemn it, for I don’t want to support a country that, during war, does things like bomb hospitals. (Israel’s other actions, like settling the West Bank, are another matter.)
Yet in the end I will never say that in this war Hamas was in the right and Israel in the wrong for one reason: Hamas deliberately targets civilians, and virtually all the evidence we have is that Israel deliberately avoids targeting civilians. Hamas’s deliberate targeting of civilians, so brutally instantiated on October 7, is buttressed by the fact that Hamas is still firing missiles willy-nilly into Israel, trying to hit civilians. Doesn’t that count in this moral calculus?
24 thoughts on “Who caused the explosion that, Hamas claims. killed hundreds of people in a Gaza hospital?”
Given all the evidence so far, a Palestinian misfire seems most likely.
What I wonder is: if that version of events is confirmed, will Tlaib and Omar walk back their accusations (which are even more absurd seeing how Biden IS trying to deescalate), or will they tacitly go looking for other mud to fling in Israel’s direction?
You know the answer to that!
Worth pointing out, Jerry, what while the Tweet that you embed is from the IDF, they are quoting a Tweet from Al Jazeera, and the video itself is by Al Jazeera.
Thanks. We know Al Jazeera’s biases, so this goes to the terrorist-rocket credibility.
Malcom Nance, a forensic expert in the field, said that based on the characteristics of the blast field, it was not an Israeli bomb, but rather a local rocket impact.
In any case, I call readers’ attention to the 14-minute Sam Harris podcast published on this site yesterday…in case it got lost on you. He speaks very clearly on the issue of moral equivalence. Link is https://www.samharris.org/podcasts/making-sense-episodes/338-the-sin-of-moral-equivalence
And click the BLUE “preview” box.
At least at this point, it is unclear if a Hamas rocket hit the hospital or if a Hamas rocket blew up while Hamas was trying to fire it. The latter should not be too surprising. The US and the USSR have suffered from many rocket explosions over the years. Rather recently, Elon Musk has had many rocket explosions.
I just added a note that there is photographic evidence that the hospital itself was barely damaged, and that the parking lot took the impact. See addition to post above.
Another piece of evidence that points to an accident, right? I think Israelis are pretty accurate at wrecking buildings if they decide to do so.
I’m trying to square this with hundreds of dead people. Were they all getting treatment in the parking lot?
So much about this doesn’t make sense, and I find the “evidence” more confusing than clarifying.
Still, I find it hard to believe that IDF would target a hospital. While both sides have an incentive to lie about the cause of the blast, I am inclined to give more weight to IDF’s version than Hamas’.
I’m not sure whether there really were hundreds of dead people. You are taking Hamas’s figure as truth here which, given everything else, seems to be an unwise tactic.
Why on earth would the NYT take the word of a terrorist group at face value?
We all know the answer.
It’s pretty bad, isn’t it? Just remember, a substantial number, probably the majority, of the NYT staffers come from the same elite universities that seem to overwhelmingly support Hamas, or at the very least are sympathetic to Palestinian aggression against Israel.
I have no doubt the rocket was fired by the Islamic Jihad Org. since the price Israel would pay for lying about it is too prohibitive, but it must be said that when you fire thousands of bombs, even if you have 99.9% accuracy you should expect few of them to miss. That’s why Israel has warned Gaza’s citizens to vacate the city for the next few weeks, with all unavoidable suffering. As you might know Hamas is trying to keep them in harm’s way, as civilian casualties serve its’ purpose in the world public opinion.
An update to my earlier comment which isn’t posted yet:
In this article there’s video of the aftermath, taken in daylight, which shows several damaged cars in a parking lot. No obvious damage to any of the buildings, nor a blast crater. Not only am I increasingly convinced that the IDF’s claim is true, I’m deeply skeptical of the claimed death toll. This reeks of a Hamas propaganda effort to discredit Israel.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/18/world/middleeast/gaza-hospital-deaths-aftermath.html
According to Wikipedia (I know…), the al-Ahli Arab Hospital has a capacity of 80.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al-Ahli_Arab_Hospital
I first heard about this bombing last night. I really don’t trust either side to be completely truthful, though an accidental explosion does seem more likely.
I’ll give Biden credit for trying to persuade the Israelis to not go overboard in their reaction to the terrorism.
Have you seen any Israeli lies since the terrorist attack a week and a half ago? Even the IDF spokesman said “We don’t know what happened and we’re investigating. We’ll let you know when we find out.” That’s not a lie. What Hamas said about Israel bombing the hospital is, given the evidence, likely to be a lie.
I did not say that they lied. I only said that I don’t trust either side to be truthful. In war situations, it seems better to not trust either side.
This is a terrible development, which I have been glued to since it first happened. A couple of points:
—Israel is quite aware of the importance of maintaining the moral high ground with the international community.
—Israel does not want to embarrass President Biden, as continued support by the U.S. is essential.
—Israel does not want to ruin President Biden’s plan to meet with other leaders of the region (now ruined because of the hospital catastrophe). Cancelling the meetings harms efforts to bring humanitarian aid into the region.
—Purposely destroying the hospital with its hundreds of patients and personnel—even if it kills some terrorists—would spur protests all over the world that could force governments to end support for Israel’s efforts to destroy Hamas. Israel would not risk this.
In other words, Israel *would not benefit* by purposely destroying the hospital. For those reasons alone, I have questioned the claim that Israel was responsible.
—Israel could be responsible but, if, so, it was an accident (which is still a humanitarian and a public relations disaster).
—Hamas or Islamic Jihad could be responsible, if one of their rockets spun out of control by accident.
—Hamas or Islamic Jihad could have purposely destroyed the hospital to damage Israel’s moral standing, destroy Biden’s trip, etc., all the things I mention above. These groups are well-known for their willingness to put civilians in the line of fire.
The probability of Israel destroying the hospital purposely is very low, and the probability of Israel destroying it by accident is low (but higher than doing it on purpose).
Jerry, you are commendably bending over backwards even when evidence says (I think pretty clearly) that Hamas did this, likely by accident, but also mendaciously exploited by them to a gullible press.
But the press, with its short memory, may now have some memory about this mis-direction from Hamas, come the next time that they lie and lie again.
It’s stuff like this that makes we wonder why I still read the NYT. They clearly have an anti-Israel bias, and are not careful in their research. They know full well that the first headline they run on an issue tends to be what people remember….I can guarantee that “500 people killed by Israeli strike on hospital” will be what most people take away from this regardless of any retractions or updates.
This will just become part of the lore of anti-Israel propaganda. Moral imbeciles like Rashida Tlaib will continue to repeat this lie for years to come.
From the New York Times:
Early Intelligence Suggests Hospital Blast Caused by Palestinian Fighters, U.S. Says
Officials cautioned that analysis is preliminary and that the United States was continuing to collect and analyze evidence.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/18/us/politics/hospital-gaza-us-intelligence.html
This might be worth a read. The news pipeline for the Israel-Palestine conflict seems to be corrupted for quite awhile, at least according to an ex-reporter for the AP who was deployed there.
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2014/11/how-the-media-makes-the-israel-story/383262/