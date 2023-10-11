Harvard weasels on the Israel/Palestine conflict; many of its scholars push back

At this link you’ll find two letters from Harvard administrators about the war.

The first, from October 9, is signed by virtually all Harvard administrators and is what the tweet by Pinker below, with the linked letter, is aimed at. Harvard faculty have taken severe issue with what the Harvard administrators said.

The second statement, by President Claudine Gay alone, was sent to the community yesterday, October 10—after 35 Harvard student groups at Harvard issued a letter defending Hamas and condemning Israel. This one is short and sweet

A Statement from President Claudine Gay

October 10, 2023 As the events of recent days continue to reverberate, let there be no doubt that I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas. Such inhumanity is abhorrent, whatever one’s individual views of the origins of longstanding conflicts in the region. Let me also state, on this matter as on others, that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership. We will all be well served in such a difficult moment by rhetoric that aims to illuminate and not inflame. And I appeal to all of us in this community of learning to keep this in mind as our conversations continue. Claudine Gay

President, Harvard University

She’s not pulling any punches, accusing the student groups of inflaming rather than illuminating. (That’s true.) But why was there no strong condemnation of terrorism in the Octobeer 9 letter?

About the first Harvard letter: Steve Pinker, on behalf of a large group of Harvard scholars, called attention on Twitter to a statement signed by many of them, pushing back on the October 9 letter. I’ve put that statement below, with the list of signatories below the fold:

The first (October 9) letter from Harvard administrators resembles those I published this morning, briefly mentioning the Hamas attack, giving the details, but not condemning it. It then goes into student welfare and a form of “both-sideism”. The weasely bit of Gay et al.’s October 10 letter, which I suspect may have inspired the pushback, is this:

We have also heard an interest from many in understanding more clearly what has been happening in Israel and Gaza. Even as we attend immediately to the needs of our community members, we can take steps as an academic community to deepen our knowledge of the unfolding events and their broader implications for the region and the world. We expect there will be many such opportunities in the coming days and weeks. We have no illusion that Harvard alone can readily bridge the widely different views of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but we are hopeful that, as a community devoted to learning, we can take steps that will draw on our common humanity and shared values in order to modulate rather than amplify the deep-seated divisions and animosities so distressingly evident in the wider world. Especially at such a time, we want to emphasize our commitment to fostering an environment of dialogue and empathy, appealing to one another’s thoughtfulness and goodwill in a time of unimaginable loss and sorrow.

“Shared values?” “Common humanity”? In view of what Hamas did, that would get my dander up. There is no bridging the views of Hamas and liberal and rational people, or even, perhaps, between the student groups who signed the blame-Israel letter and the Jewish students. But I digress:

Here’s the response of Pinker et al., with the signers put below the fold.

Open letter to the Harvard Community [Link to the letter: https://bit.ly/harvard-against-terrorism ] We are faculty at Harvard who are deeply concerned about the events in the Middle East, as well as the safety of our students here on campus. On October 7th, Hamas launched a premeditated attack on the Israeli population. Hundreds of terrorists infiltrated Israeli towns and houses. Children were killed in front of their parents; entire families were executed. Grandmothers, mothers, and their babies were kidnapped. All in all, more than 900 Israelis were killed in a single day and the death toll is continuing to grow. There have also been deaths on the Palestinian side, including hundreds of terrorists and, tragically, civilians as well. Every innocent death is a tragedy. Yet, this should not mislead us to create false equivalencies between the actions leading to this loss. Hamas planned and executed the murder and kidnapping of civilians, particularly women, children, and the elderly, with no military or other specific objective. This meets the definition of a war crime. The Israeli security forces were engaging in self-defense against this attack while dealing with numerous hostage situations and a barrage of thousands of rockets hidden deliberately in dense urban settings. The leaders of the major democratic countries united in saying that “the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned” and that Israel should be supported “in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities.“ In contrast, while terrorists were still killing Israelis in their homes, 35 Harvard student organizations wrote that they hold “the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” with not a single word denouncing the horrific acts by Hamas. In the context of the unfolding events, this statement can be seen as nothing less than condoning the mass murder of civilians based only on their nationality. We’ve heard reports of even worse instances, with Harvard students celebrating the “victory” or “resistance” on social media.

As a University aimed at educating future leaders, this could have been a teaching moment and an opportunity to remind our students that beyond our political debates, some acts such as war crimes are simply wrong. However, the statement by Harvard’s administration fell short of this goal. While justly denouncing Hamas, it still contributed to the false equivalency between attacks on noncombatants and self-defense against those atrocities. Furthermore, the statement failed to condemn the justifications for violence that come from our own campus, nor to make it clear to the world that the statement endorsed by these organizations does not represent the values of the Harvard community. How can Jewish and Israeli students feel safe on a campus in which it is considered acceptable to justify and even celebrate the deaths of Jewish children and families? We recognize that Harvard has students and community members from all regions, including from the Gaza Strip. These are not easy times, and we pray for the safety of all our members and their families. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has a long and complex history. We hold varying opinions, but none of us endorses all of Israel’s past actions. However, the events of this week are not complicated. Sometimes there is such a thing as evil, and it is incumbent upon educators and leaders to call it out, as they have with school shootings and terrorist attacks. It is imperative that our academic leadership, whose good faith we do not doubt, state this clearly and unequivocally. Further, while individuals’ free speech should be protected, our leaders should make it clear that our community rejects any statements that excuse terrorist acts. We stand with any member of the Harvard community who feels unsafe or alone and pledge to do what we can individually and collectively. We hold our hope for better days in the future. To quote President Obama, “As we support Israel’s right to defend itself against terror, we must keep striving for a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Bravo! I especially like this bit:

. . . the events of this week are not complicated. Sometimes there is such a thing as evil, and it is incumbent upon educators and leaders to call it out, as they have with school shootings and terrorist attacks.

This group letter was surely written before President Gay condemned the statement by the student organizations, but much if it is still a useful corrective to students and faculty throughout the West who continue to promulgate false equivalence. I suspect that President Gay issued her new statement after she saw what her faculty wrote.

My one issue: the group letter above is asking Harvard to violate the Kalven report (to which it doesn’t adhere anyway) by condemning Hamas’s attacks. But since Harvard has repeatedly issued official statements taking political and ideological sides, Larry Summers is right: it’s now incumbent on Harvard, once they’ve done that, to condemn terrorism and state clearly what happened in Israel. This is not a good start for the new president of Harvard.

