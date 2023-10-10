Thirty-three Harvard student groups sign joint letter blaming the war and its carnage on Israel

A reader called my attention to an article in the Jewish News Service, verified by an article in the Harvard Crimson and by the BBC, describing a letter signed by 33 Harvard student groups supporting what Hamas did to Israel the other day and blaming Israel for what happened, using the usual moronic trope “apartheid regime” (again, the real apartheid regime is Palestine). As I laid out yesterday—and will do so in the next post—Palestine, and especially Gaza, are pretty much responsible for their own situation, something about which most people seem to be woefully ignorant. Regardless blaming, the killing, raping, and kidnapping of Israeli civilians—and those from several other countries—on Israel is about as morally low as you can sink.

Here’s the “joint statement” and the list of signers (the letter was organized by by the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee). Note that the groups are nearly all Muslim or Arab organizations. But their ethnicity does not excuse them from their moral obtuseness, though it does explain it. They are brainwashed and, I suspect, full of hatred against Jews.

Again, they blame the horrors inflicted on civilians on Israel, not even mentioning Hamas, the perpetrator of those horrors. Apparently Hamas’s “colonial retaliation” is just fine:

Joint Statement by Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups on the Situation in Palestine We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence. Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison. Israeli officials promise to “open the gates of hell,” and the massacres in Gaza have already commenced. Palestinians in Gaza have no shelters for refuge and nowhere to escape. In the coming days, Palestinians will be forced to bear the full brunt of Israel’s violence. The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years. From systematized land seizures to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions to military checkpoints, and enforced family separations to targeted killings, Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden. Today, the Palestinian ordeal enters into uncharted territory. The coming days will require a firm stand against colonial retaliation. We call on the Harvard community to take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians. African American Resistance Organization

Bengali Association of Students at Harvard College

Harvard Act on a Dream

Harvard Arab Medical and Dental Student Association

Harvard Chan Muslim Student Association

Harvard Chan Students for Health Equity and Justice in Palestine

Harvard College Pakistan Student Association

Harvard Divinity School Muslim Association

Harvard Middle Eastern and North African Law Student Association

Harvard Graduate School of Education Islamic Society

Harvard Graduate Students for Palestine

Harvard Islamic Society

Harvard Law School Justice for Palestine

Harvard Divinity School Students for Justice in Palestine

Harvard Jews for Liberation

Harvard Kennedy School Bangladesh Caucus

Harvard Kennedy School Muslim Caucus

Harvard Kennedy School Muslim Women’s Caucus

Harvard Kennedy School Palestine Caucus

Harvard Muslim Law School Association

Harvard Pakistan Forum

Harvard Prison Divest Coalition

Harvard South Asian Law Students Association

Harvard South Asians for Forward-Thinking Advocacy and Research

Harvard TPS Coalition

Harvard Undergraduate Arab Women’s Collective

Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo

Harvard Undergraduate Muslim Women’s Medical Alliance

Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Students Association

Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee

Middle East and North African Graduate School of Design Student Society

Neighbor Program Cambridge

Sikhs and Companions of Harvard Undergraduates

Society of Arab Students

This is about as reprehensible as it gets, and it’s clear that being at Harvard doesn’t give you any moral clarity so long as you have an anti-Jew mentality—a mentality so strong that when a woman gets kidnapped, raped, and killed, it’s Israel’s fault. These groups are contemptible.

Fortunately, I’m not the only person who recognizes this (though you should see the hate mail I’m getting!). Here’s some reaction to the letter as reported by the BBC:

The student statement, posted on Saturday, was swiftly rebuked by some professors as well as former Harvard president Larry Summers, who wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was “sickened” by it.

“The silence from Harvard’s leadership, so far, coupled with a vocal and widely reported student groups’ statement blaming Israel solely, has allowed Harvard to appear at best neutral towards acts of terror against the Jewish state of Israel,” the former US treasury secretary said. Harvard University issued its own letter on Monday that did not directly address the controversy but instead said university leaders were “heartbroken” by “the attack by Hamas that targeted citizens in Israel this weekend, and by the war in Israel and Gaza now under way”. Mr Summers’ criticisms, meanwhile, were echoed by several Republican US lawmakers, including Harvard alumni Ted Cruz who wrote on X: “What the hell is wrong with Harvard?” Harvard Computer Science professor Boaz Barak also took to social media to condemn the letter, asking the university to remove the student groups’ school affiliations.

“I have a lot of criticisms of Israeli policies, but everyone who signed this statement is condoning terrorism, rape, and murder,” he said. The University’s Jewish centre, Harvard Hillel, claimed the statement was a sign of “further hatred and anti-Semitism”. And from the Crimson article: The statement was also denounced by federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including by U.S. Rep. Ritchie J. Torres (D-N.Y.) and U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik ’06 (R-N.Y.), the fourth-ranking House Republican. All student organizations that co-signed the PSC’s statement declined to comment, did not respond to requests for comment, or could not be reached for comment. . . .Harvard Hillel, the University’s Jewish center, released a response to the PSC and the groups that signed onto its letter, saying the statement represented “further hatred and anti-Semitism.” “In the strongest terms, we oppose this outrageous statement that blames Israel for the violence carried out by Hamas terrorists – a group that has opposed peace and called for Israel’s destruction since it was founded,” Hillel’s response reads. “We expect the Harvard community to do better.” Sanaa M. Kahloon ’25 wrote in a statement on behalf of the PSC [Palestine Solidary Committee] Monday afternoon that the organization’s members “reject the accusation that our previous statement could be read as supportive of civilian deaths.” “To restate what should be obvious: the PSC staunchly opposes violence against civilians — Palestinian, Israeli, or other,” the response reads. “The statement aims to contextualize the apartheid and colonial system while explicitly lamenting ‘the devastating and rising civilian toll’ in its caption,” the statement reads. “It is unacceptable that Palestinians and groups supporting them are always expected to preempt their statements with condemnation of violence.” Kahloon’s statement is a lie, intended to control the damage done by the letter. In this instance, people really know who are the good guys and who are the bad guys. The letter does not say it opposes violence against civilians, and in particular does not condemn Hamas’s violence against civilians. What it says, again, is this: We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence. . . . The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years. From systematized land seizures to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions to military checkpoints, and enforced family separations to targeted killings, Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden. No organization has any credibility that blames the war on Israel, or that justifies the killing, raping, and kidnapping of civilians as an inevitable and acceptable result of Israel’s “apartheid regime.” The statement is not only duplicitous, but duplicitous in a way that justifies horrible and evil deeds. People are starting to recognize what terrorism like this really is, though some have been slow to do so. Note that, according to the Crimson, two groups that had originally signed this letter pulled out: Though the original statement by PSC was co-signed by 34 student groups, as of Monday evening, Amnesty International at Harvard was no longer listed as a signatory. The Harvard Graduate School of Education Islamic Society had been added as a signatory on Monday evening, though it did not appear in the list originally posted to Instagram. Amnesty International and Amnesty International at Harvard did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Amnesty International! Good thing they had second thoughts, but even the idea that they entertained signing this letter shows you something about them. Even the University of Chicago issued a statement about the war, a statement that doesn’t violate our Kalven principoles because it doesn’t take a position on the war except that it was bad (and that’s okay by me; we shouldn’t be endorsing one side or the other as an official position): The attack, ongoing conflict, and loss of life in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank have brought deep concern and sorrow to the University of Chicago community. Our Office of International Affairs (OIA) has extended support to students affiliated with the region who may be directly affected. We recognize that the loss of life, casualties, and escalating conflict bring pain and distress for those in our community, especially those with family members or other loved ones in the region. Below: President Summers’s tweets (or X’s). The silence from Harvard’s leadership, so far, coupled with a vocal and widely reported student groups' statement blaming Israel solely, has allowed Harvard to appear at best neutral towards acts of terror against the Jewish state of Israel. — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) October 9, 2023