Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, October 12, 2023, and National Pumpkin Pie Day, celebrating a good pie but not a great one, and best with lots of real whipped cream. Costco has huge ones, well made and tasty, for a pittance. Click on the arrow on the pie to find more. Look at that pie: 3 pounds, ten ounces, and only six bucks (it’s a loss leader: made with real pumpkins and and with a great crust.

I’ve just persuaded myself to get one this weekend. . . .

It’s also National Gumbo Day, World Arthritis Day, National Farmers Day, Pulled Pork Day, Feast for Life of Aleister Crowley, celebrated as “Crowleymas” (Thelema), and, especially, Freethought Day, celebrating the end of the Salem Witch Trials. To me, the one person who best exemplifies free thought is Robert G. Ingersoll (1833-1899),”The Great Agnostic.” Here’s one of his many quotes, followed by a photo:

“Religion can never reform mankind because religion is slavery. It is far better to be free, to leave the forts and barricades of fear, to stand erect and face the future with a smile. It is far better to give yourself sometimes to negligence, to drift with wave and tide, with the blind force of the world, to think and dream, to forget the chains and limitations of the breathing life, to forget purpose and object, to lounge in the picture gallery of the brain, to feel once more the clasps and kisses of the past, to bring life’s morning back, to see again the forms and faces of the dead, to paint fair pictures for the coming years, to forget all Gods, their promises and threats, to feel within your veins life’s joyous stream and hear the martial music, the rhythmic beating of your fearless heart. And then to rouse yourself to do all useful things, to reach with thought and deed the ideal in your brain, to give your fancies wing, that they, like chemist bees, may find art’s nectar in the weeds of common things, to look with trained and steady eyes for facts, to find the subtle threads that join the distant with the now, to increase knowledge, to take burdens from the weak, to develop the brain, to defend the right, to make a palace for the soul. This is real religion. This is real worship”

― Robert Green Ingersoll, The Works of Robert G. Ingersoll, Vol. IV

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the October 12 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*The Republicans have finally nominated someone to replace Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House: Steve Scalise. 58. As far as I know, he doesn’t have a very distinguished record in Congress, and his nomination is still not a done deal:

House Republicans narrowly picked Rep. Steve Scalise as their nominee for speaker, but some of rival Rep. Jim Jordan’s backers declined to immediately endorse him, setting the stage for another unpredictable leadership fight on the House floor.

In a secret ballot election Wednesday, Republicans voted 113-99 to select Scalise of Louisiana, currently majority leader, over Jordan, a fiery Ohio conservative who chairs the Judiciary Committee and is backed by former President Donald Trump. The razor-thin nature of Scalise’s victory left the House staring down a potential replay of the 15-vote marathon back at the start of the year, when Kevin McCarthy of California emerged as the winner only after making a series of promises related to spending and other issues to conservatives. Some of the same holdouts helped to oust him just nine months later. ouse Republicans narrowly picked Rep. Steve Scalise as their nominee for speaker, but some of rival Rep. Jim Jordan’s backers declined to immediately endorse him, setting the stage for another unpredictable leadership fight on the House floor. In a secret ballot election Wednesday, Republicans voted 113-99 to select Scalise of Louisiana, currently majority leader, over Jordan, a fiery Ohio conservative who chairs the Judiciary Committee and is backed by former President Donald Trump. The razor-thin nature of Scalise’s victory left the House staring down a potential replay of the 15-vote marathon back at the start of the year, when Kevin McCarthy of California emerged as the winner only after making a series of promises related to spending and other issues to conservatives. Some of the same holdouts helped to oust him just nine months later. The House went into recess yesterday without taking a vote on the Speaker. All we can do is wait and see. Now is a pretty rotten time to have the position of Speaker vacant, even if it is filled by a Republican.

*The WaPo describes what Israel’s “complete siege of Gaza” actually entails.

“No power, no food, no gas,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. “We are fighting human animals, and we act accordingly.” Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, orchestrated the ambush over the weekend, when militants took more than 100 hostages to Gaza. Israel has bombarded the densely populated enclave in retaliation,killing at least 1,100 people.On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that the border with Gaza was secured and that it was preparing for an offensive.

This sounds like a ground offensive to me, and that’s what I predict. But of course I’m no pundit.

The Gaza Strip, a 140-square-mile stretch of land with more than 2 million people, depends on Israel for most of its electricity and other basic services. Cutting off gas and power from the territory could leave many residents not only without power, but without clean drinking water, proper sanitation and health care. On Wednesday, Palestinian authorities said Gaza’s only power plant has run out of fuel and stopped operating. Israel provides Gaza with power in two ways. Gaza’s solepower plant is operated by diesel fuel, which enters Gaza from the Karem Shalom crossing. There are also10 direct power lines from Israel to Gaza. . . .“Within a matter of days Gaza will be in a blackout,” said Miriam Marmur, public advocacy director at Gisha, an Israeli nonprofit organization. The Israeli siege couldalso “result in a severe shortage of already scarce drinkable water,” the United Nations said. The country has several major desalination plants, which transform water from the Mediterranean Sea into drinkable water, but they need power to operate.

I’m not sure a siege, though it’s not a war crime, is a good idea for a few reasons. First, by making the Palestinians suffer, even those who oppose Hamas, it will turn the world even more against Israel–at a time when they need the world’s support. Further, I’m not sure it would work. Israel is not going to allow Palestinians to die from lack of food or water, but the object seems to be to make them so deprived that they depose Hamas—Israel’s avowed aim. Will it really do that? Remember, they can still get food and water (though no power) from Egypt, and Leningrad held out three years during WWII. I’m also worried about a ground invasion because of the carnage and the possible killing of hostages. It’s a tough situation and a tough call.

*In the meantime, Israel has agreed to a “unity government”, adding opposition leaders to the Cabinet, to help succeed in the war with Gaza. And there’s other miscellaneous news.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel formed an emergency government on Wednesday, adding two opposition lawmakers — both former army chiefs — to his cabinet. Analysts said the infusion of military expertise would give the government greater legitimacy to make tough wartime decisions, including whether to invade Gaza, or even southern Lebanon. . . . There was heightening fear that the conflict could widen: Fire has been exchanged along Israel’s northern border with both Lebanon and Syria in recent days, and Israeli forces said they launched retaliatory strikes into Lebanon on Wednesday, hitting targets belonging to Hezbollah, an armed Iran-backed Lebanese group allied with Hamas. . . .A New York Times analysis of Hamas propaganda and satellite images shows how the assailants were able to execute such a sophisticated operation on Saturday. They appear to have destroyed communications towers close to the Gaza border that are key to Israel’s defense. Israel has said little about what appears to be a spectacular failure of its security and intelligence operations. . . . Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of the Americans missing in Israel, was among the crowds at a music festival in southern Israel that was overrun by Hamas terrorists on Saturday. Members of his family who have pieced together at least some of what happened to him believe he is in desperate need of medical attention because part of his arm was blown off by a grenade the assailants threw before abducting him.

At least seventeen Americans are unaccounted for in the fight, though it’s unclear how many of them are hostages.

. . . The American secretary of state, Antony J. Blinken, told reporters just before he boarded a plane to Israel at a Maryland air base that he will tell Israeli officials the United States has Israel’s back. “We’ll have it tomorrow, we’ll have it every day,” he said. “We stand resolutely against terrorism.” Blinken said that U.S. officials are having an “ongoing conversation” with their Israeli counterparts about ensuring safe passage for civilians out of Gaza. So far, Israel has not granted safe passage to Gazans wishing to leave as Isaeli warplanes have carried out a bombing campaign. Palestinians in Gaza, as well as Palestinian Americans, are pleading for officials in the United States and other nations to help them leave. U.S. officials will try “to the best of our ability” to ensure civilians are not harmed, Blinken said, “but Israel has to take steps to defend itself.” . . . A second U.S. Navy aircraft carrier group that is heading to the Mediterranean Sea was already scheduled to sail there and is not necessarily going to be deployed to defend Israel, according to John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council. “No operational decisions like that have been made,” he said. “But she will be heading in that direction.”

*In the NYT, R. David Harden has an op-ed called, “Israel could be walking into a trap in Gaza.” The trap is the possibility of an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, which I consider nearly inevitable.

Hamas knew that the attack on Saturday would give Mr. Netanyahu little choice but to retaliate with a ground invasion, and it knows that the Israel Defense Forces’ technology and military superiority would offer little advantage on the crowded streets of Gaza City; in Jabalia, Gaza’s largest refugee camp; or through Hamas’s labyrinth of underground tunnels. Gaza, 140 square miles with a population of more than two million, is one of the most densely populated places on earth. It appears Hamas wants to draw Israeli soldiers into a quagmire, as Hezbollah did in Southern Lebanon from 1985 to 2000. After years of fighting, Israel suffered a humiliating and chaotic withdrawal, leaving an empowered and threatening Hezbollah on its northern border. Why might Hamas want to draw the Israel Defense Forces into a bloody ground battle? Hamas is the uncontested power in Gaza, though elections have not been held since 2006. The Palestinian Authority; its main political party, Fatah; the business community; civil society; and family clan leaders cannot effectively challenge Hamas, which has become only stronger after each successive conflict with Israel. Despite an Israeli blockade and round-the-clock surveillance, Hamas has apparently been able to build and buy more rockets, steadily improve their range and accuracy, provide offensive combat training for its fighters and develop an intelligence network sophisticated and far-reaching enough to launch a simultaneous assault on 22 Israeli locations. Hamas surely believes it can defeat the Israelis on its home turf in a war of attrition. Hamas also stands to expand its political credibility in the West Bank if Israel invades Gaza, particularly if Israeli advances stall. . .

My solution is to drop the siege, mount a ground invasion, and provide a corridor for Gazans to travel to Egypt to avoid the fighting. I hear rumors that the UN and Israel and the US are working on that solution, and I hope it’s implemented, but right now the Egyptian/Gaza border is hard to cross as Gazans need a permit obtained in advance.

*Just a note on an Instagram statement posted on October 7 by the Berkeley student group “Bears for Palestine”. Of course it’s a justification for what Hamas did, which was merely “indigenous resistance”:

*According to the AP, Salman Rushdie is releasing a memoir based on the horrific knife attack he suffered last year.

Salman Rushdie has a memoir coming out about the horrifying attack that left him blind in his right eye and with a damaged left hand. “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder” will be published April 16. “This was a necessary book for me to write: a way to take charge of what happened, and to answer violence with art,” Rushdie said in a statement released Wednesday by Penguin Random House. Last August, Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and abdomen by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. The attacker, Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder. . . .The 256-page “Knife” will be published in the U.S. by Random House, the Penguin Random House imprint that earlier this year released his novel “Victory City,” completed before the attack. His other works include the Booker Prize-winning “Midnight’s Children,” “Shame” and “The Moor’s Last Sigh.” Rushdie is also a prominent advocate for free expression and a former president of PEN America. “‘Knife’ is a searing book, and a reminder of the power of words to make sense of the unthinkable,” Penguin Random House CEO Nihar Malaviya said in a statement. “We are honored to publish it, and amazed at Salman’s determination to tell his story, and to return to the work he loves.”

Here’s Rushdie, looking like a priest. He’s lost an eye, and the dog collar may be there to cover up the scars on his neck. But I’m very glad he survived!

And the cover of his book, which will be published by my own publisher, Penguin Random House, which I call “Random Penguin”.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s having a Big Think:

Hili: All this requires rethinking. A: Namely what? Hili: This and that.

In Polish:

Hili: To wszystko wymaga przemyślenia. Ja: Co mianowicie? Hili: To i tamto.

*******************

A latte costume for Halloween (from Linkiest):

From Matthew:

From a collection of funny newspaper bits:

From Masih. Armita Garavand is still in a coma in a Tehran hospital. She’s not dead yet, but things don’t look good. The Iranian morality police (here the women in black) are beyond disgusting.

“We killed Armita, because we had the right to kill her.”

This Hijab Police shouts that while harassing a girl who refused to wear hijab. #ArmitaGaravand 16 year old girl is in a coma after being beaten up by one of these barbaric hijab police in Iran. pic.twitter.com/e2BMj4ny9d pic.twitter.com/cEnmqKn6X4 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 9, 2023

From Simon. The statement is reprehensible, but it’s free speech. Rescinding a job offer may be against the law.

Law firm rescinds job offer to NYU Law School Bar Association president over Israel-Hamas comments “[Israeli] regime of state-sanctioned violence created the conditions that made resistance necessary," the student wrote in a school-wide newsletter.https://t.co/u10MXiNa3Z — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 11, 2023

From Malcolm, a gluttonous moggy:

He ate too much pic.twitter.com/N8WR4FpatS — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) August 30, 2023

From Cate. I am baffled why the NYT would do this. (NOT!)

🚨Holy shit you can’t make this up. The New York Times published a story referring to Hamas as “terrorists” and then changed it to “gunmen.” pic.twitter.com/zp7vQUrHn3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

From cesar, who notes, “A few years ago Tlaib was in tears during testimony of children being separated from parents on Texas border while crossing.”

🚨WATCH: I asked Rep. Rashida Tlaib about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies heads, children being burned alive, and women being raped – she had nothing to say. pic.twitter.com/a3UvuvJ4hW — Hillary Vaughn (@hillary__vaughn) October 11, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial. First, Edith Stein was a philosopher and a Jew who converted to Catholicism and became a nun. When the Nazis were angry at the Dutch church, they executed all Catholics who had once been Jews, including Stein. Read more about her here.

12 October 1892 | Edith Stein was born in Wrocław. She was a German Jewish philosopher who converted to Catholicism & became a theologian & Carmelite nun. Murdered in #Auschwitz in Aug 1942. Stein was beatified in 1987 and canonized in October 1998. pic.twitter.com/5uQrZhsuzl — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 12, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, a woman feeding six foxes:

Apparently, I was sent a memo that dinner time had been pushed up sooner in the day but I recall no such communication🤷🏽‍♀️ I can only apologise & I’ll try to do better tomorrow 🤭🦊 pic.twitter.com/hsIIkPOe4A — Saffron Ⓥ (@SafferTheGaffer) October 10, 2023

Three white cats all lined up. They look like my late beloved Teddy. (There’s music.)

Don't talk to me or my son or my son's son pic.twitter.com/bwHmiIwHbW — place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) October 11, 2023

This may be true, but it baffles me.

In case you are aged 60 or above, 2023 will mark the warmest year you have ever encountered. On the other hand, for those below 10 years of age, 2023 will be the coldest year they will experience for the rest of their life. pic.twitter.com/DNYB8pARyz — Peter Dynes (@PGDynes) October 10, 2023