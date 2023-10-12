Spot the snow leopard!

October 12, 2023 • 8:26 am

This tweet was sent by gravelinspector. Can you spot the snow leopard? I put the photo below the tweet, and you can enlarge it. I would call this “pretty hard”. The reveal will be at 11 a.m. Chicago time.

Here’s the photo you can enlarge.

If you see it, you can say “got it” in the comments, but don’t give away its location!

12 thoughts on “Spot the snow leopard!

    1. Without giving the game away, it appears to be looking directly at the mountain goat on the far left of the picture.

