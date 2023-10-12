This tweet was sent by gravelinspector. Can you spot the snow leopard? I put the photo below the tweet, and you can enlarge it. I would call this “pretty hard”. The reveal will be at 11 a.m. Chicago time.

Can you find the snow leopard? pic.twitter.com/1TB2X6N62M — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) October 10, 2023

Here’s the photo you can enlarge.

If you see it, you can say “got it” in the comments, but don’t give away its location!