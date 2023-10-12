This tweet was sent by gravelinspector. Can you spot the snow leopard? I put the photo below the tweet, and you can enlarge it. I would call this “pretty hard”. The reveal will be at 11 a.m. Chicago time.
Can you find the snow leopard? pic.twitter.com/1TB2X6N62M
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) October 10, 2023
Here’s the photo you can enlarge.
If you see it, you can say “got it” in the comments, but don’t give away its location!
12 thoughts on “Spot the snow leopard!”
Pretty sure I see it!
I’m pretty sure I’ve got it. Although, I’m not completely convinced it isn’t just some odd shaped colouring or shadows.
Without giving the game away, it appears to be looking directly at the mountain goat on the far left of the picture.
Easier than normal, for me.
Once you see it you can’t unsee it.
I see it, and I am relieved to have solved one of these. I can hardly ever spot the hidden animals!
That was a challenger.
Ooooo, good one.
Found it!
Found it. 99% sure.
it looks like a baby snow leopard to me
Got it!