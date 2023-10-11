We’ve recently met political analyst Tom Gross, and here he is again in a 10½-minute interview on Turkish television. The announcer gets Gross started by saying, inaccurately, that “there are hostages on both sides.” Gross then admonishes the moderator, reiterating the kidnappings and murders enacted by Hamas. As he says of the murder of kibbutzim (many of whom were there to promote a peaceful solution), “The people Hamas have murdered are the very people who have been on the forefront of calling for peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” noting that this has largely destroyed the Israeli peace process.
Gross adds, as everyone with neurons should know, that Hamas does not want a two-state solution, nor, he says, does it really care for the people of Gaza, since Hamas provokes airstrikes to create civilian deaths in Gaza. He also notes that given Israel’s voluntary withdrawal from Gaza and the subsequent big influx of foreign money (much of it misused for terrorism or lining the pockets of Hamas leaders), “Gaza could have become a very successful state.”
He notes that it’s a serious mistake for supporters of the Palestinian cause in the West not to have condemned Hamas’s massacres, rapes, kidnappings (see previous post), because many in the West “are fed up with apologists for terrorism.”
Finally, he notes that Palestinians have repeatedly been offered a state, and they keep turning it down.
His conclusion is that Hamas’s attacks have created a breaking point: the world is finally getting tired of the Palestinian “cause” (which I assume means incessant war with Israel, including the firing of rockets, and attempts to eliminate the Jewish state). He might be right. People want peace, and given the peace offers rejected by Palestinians, the lack of peace now can be put largely on Palestine, not Israel.
Finally, Gross then predicts what Israel will do now, but you can listen to that part yourself.
7 thoughts on ““There are no hostages on both sides””
I see the interviewer wasn’t satisfied with being corrected about “hostages on both sides”. At 8:03 she doubles down with silliness about reaching an agreement to end “atrocities on both sides.” [Face palm]
Small point. The chyron says “Over 260,000 people have been forced to flee Gaza” implying that they have left Gaza. The Times of Israel reports the details “UN says over 260,000 people displaced in Gaza” with almost all of them still in Gaza as there is no where to go. They also predict this number will grow as they leave areas that may be targeted.
Nobody wants them. They are the sort of people who cut the heads off of babies.
I don’t share Gross’s optimism about the world tiring of the “Palestinian cause.”
I think Israel will soon be condemned for their response.
There are just too many on the college campuses and in non Western countries for me to hope much hope for support for Israel.
The narrative of colonialism, oppressed people in Palestinian territories is pretty well ensconced in the narrative.
https-::islamism.news:news:u-s-islamist-organizations-cheer-on-hamas-massacre:.webloc
sorry….Unfortunately, I can’t send link but USCMO is the largest umbrella organization of Islamist groups in America and they have come out in support of the terrorists. This article is from Focus on Western Islamism. Is is written by Dexter Van Mile.
I hope this link came through.
I do hold to the view that the ‘world will grow tired of the Israeli / Palestine conflict’. Geography plays a role in this. The center of gravity in the Arab world has moved east (away from Israel) over time. The Gulf Arabs just don’t care as much about Palestine as do (say) the Egyptians. They do care (for good reason) about Iran, which is both closer and a lot more dangerous than Israel. The Lebanese Civil War has made Lebanon a less important state. Ditto for Syria. Egypt settled with Israel long ago and needs to focus on its many internal problems (which it tries to). The world has changed. Yasser Arafat and Gamal Abdel Nasser are dead.
The basics behind political Islam and the Islamist movement are too often forgotten in analyses of Hamas or Hezbollah or tha Arab-Israeli conflict generally. The real issue for the Islamists is that Israel occupies part of Dar el-Islam (not Palestine). The occupation of Palestine only matters insofar as it is occupied Islamic territory. And, the problem of terrorism is no problem at all! Non-believers don’t get to experience Paradise, so what’s the the difference if they die in battle, or are massacred, or from disease or whatever. They are just so much carrion in the road (the distinction between infidels and Dhimmi people seems to have fallen by the wayside for most Islamists). But true Muslims will experience Paradise (though Allah will have the final say on that). Put it this way: if you really thought your immortality was at risk because you failed to do your duty as a Muslim, to liberate Dar el-Isalm, and the only thing standing in your way were people that are going to die and not exist sooner or later anyway, such that they do not count, wouldn’t you act in the same way as these people? You get to exist forever! The Islamists are perfectly logical in all this, once you understand their core beliefs. I think secularists and atheists are blinded by their own values, such as separation of church and state, something that is alien to Islamists.
Hamas had reason to believe that hostage taking would work. Both Israel and the USA have negotiated with terrorist regimes for the release of prisoners. The US has recently paid over $1 billion per prisoner to Iran. In 2011, Israel (Benjamin Netanyahu) released over 1,000 prisoners to get back one Israeli soldier (Gilad Shalit). Of course, this goes way back. Iran took hostages back in the late 1970s. The US response was very weak.
It may not work this time. However, it has worked in the past.
A minor note in this context is that Hamas attacked a ‘peace festival’ in Israel. Some folks have called this a rave. I have never been to a rave, but I have developed software for raves.