“There are no hostages on both sides”

We’ve recently met political analyst Tom Gross, and here he is again in a 10½-minute interview on Turkish television. The announcer gets Gross started by saying, inaccurately, that “there are hostages on both sides.” Gross then admonishes the moderator, reiterating the kidnappings and murders enacted by Hamas. As he says of the murder of kibbutzim (many of whom were there to promote a peaceful solution), “The people Hamas have murdered are the very people who have been on the forefront of calling for peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” noting that this has largely destroyed the Israeli peace process.

Gross adds, as everyone with neurons should know, that Hamas does not want a two-state solution, nor, he says, does it really care for the people of Gaza, since Hamas provokes airstrikes to create civilian deaths in Gaza. He also notes that given Israel’s voluntary withdrawal from Gaza and the subsequent big influx of foreign money (much of it misused for terrorism or lining the pockets of Hamas leaders), “Gaza could have become a very successful state.”

He notes that it’s a serious mistake for supporters of the Palestinian cause in the West not to have condemned Hamas’s massacres, rapes, kidnappings (see previous post), because many in the West “are fed up with apologists for terrorism.”

Finally, he notes that Palestinians have repeatedly been offered a state, and they keep turning it down.

His conclusion is that Hamas’s attacks have created a breaking point: the world is finally getting tired of the Palestinian “cause” (which I assume means incessant war with Israel, including the firing of rockets, and attempts to eliminate the Jewish state). He might be right. People want peace, and given the peace offers rejected by Palestinians, the lack of peace now can be put largely on Palestine, not Israel.

Finally, Gross then predicts what Israel will do now, but you can listen to that part yourself.